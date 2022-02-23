High school wrestling: County wrestlers ready to hit the mats at the Kohl Center for WIAA State Meet

A total of 11 wrestlers from the county, seven in the Division-1 field and four in the Division-3 field, will hit the mats this weekend in the WIAA State Meet at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The tournament begins Thursday with the Division-1 preliminaries at 3 p.m., followed by the Division-1 quarterfinals at approximately 5:15 p.m. and the Division-2 and Division-3 preliminaries at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Friday will feature two sessions, with Division-1 consolation matches beginning at 10 a.m., followed by Division-2 and Division-3 quarterfinals at approximately 11:15 a.m., Division-1 consolation quarterfinals at approximately 1:45 p.m. and Division-2 and Division-3 consolation quarterfinals at approximately 2:45 p.m.

Then, all divisions will wrestle their semifinal matches on different mats at 7 p.m. Friday.

Saturday also has two sessions, with the consolation semifinals in all divisions kicking off at 10 a.m., followed by the fifth-place matches and third-place matches in all divisions.

Then, the state championship matches commence at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with Division-1 on Mat 1, Division-2 on Mat 2 and Division-3 on Mat 3.

Here's a glance at how the county wrestlers match up going into the State Meet:

Division-1

All seven of the county's wrestlers in the Division-1 field are making their first State Meet appearance this weekend.

Indian Trail will have three wrestlers at state, junior Edwin Estrada at 120 pounds, freshman Sullivan Ramos at 126 and junior London Kiser at 195.

Estrada enters state with a 26-12 record and has a tough first-round match against Stoughton junior Chance Suddeth, who's 47-5 and was ranked No. 2 at 120 in Division-1 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings. Estrada received honorable mention.

Ramos, meanwhile, is 37-10 and moved up to No. 11 in the rankings at 126 and will face 12th-ranked Superior junior Connor Krueger (28-1) in a first-round matchup.

And at 195, Kiser is coming off winning a sectional title last Saturday to improve to 35-5 and move up to No. 8 in the rankings. He has a first-round match against Waunakee senior Kaden Hooker, who's ranked No. 7 and enters the State Meet with a 26-5 record. Hooker placed sixth at state last year at 182.

Tremper, meanwhile, has a pair of wrestlers in the field this weekend in junior Jackson Henderson at 160 and senior Colin Nitsch at 285.

Henderson, ranked No. 11, is 37-7 and has a first-round match against the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class, DeForest senior Brody Hemauer (39-5). Hemauer was the state runner-up at 170 last year.

Nitsch, meanwhile, is 26-12 and moved up to No. 12 in the rankings and has a first-round match against third-ranked Stevens Point senior Jaren Rohde (34-1).

For Wilmot, sophomore Joel Sullivan is coming off a sectional title at 138 and moved all the way up to No. 6 in the weight class going into the State Meet. With a 24-4 record, Sullivan has a first-round matchup with 11th-ranked Wauwatosa East/West senior Elliott Tait (39-7).

Central also has a wrestler in the State Meet field, as junior Marcus Gillmore finished third at 145 at sectionals but was moved into the state bracket after Bradford junior Corbin Ramos, who was disqualified in the sectional title match at 145, was disqualified from state altogether.

Gillmore (26-13) squares off in the first round against Holmem senior Parker Kratochvill, who's 36-8 and ranked No. 2. Kratochvill placed fourth at 132 at state last year.

Division-3

Three of the four county wrestlers in the Division-3 field are coming off sectional titles last Saturday, and all four have to be considered strong contenders in each of their weight classes at state.

At 106, Christian Life sophomore Drew Dolphin, who placed sixth in the weight class at state last year, is coming off a sectional title. Ranked No. 4 at 106 in Division-3 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings, Dolphin enters state with a 52-1 record and has a bye through Thursday's first round as one of the top four seeds in his weight class.

Dolphin will face either 11th-ranked Saint Croix Falls sophomore Cole Steffen (31-10) or third-ranked Mineral Point freshman Roen Carey (30-3) in the quarterfinals late Friday morning.

Christian Life senior Troy Dolphin, meanwhile, also has a first-round bye at 132 after winning the sectional title and enters state with a 53-3 record and ranked No. 3 in his weight class. He placed sixth at 120 at state last year.

Dolphin will face either 11th-ranked Auburndale senior Noah Altmann (40-8) or 12th-ranked Winnebago Lutheran senior Carson Fulton (37-12) in the quarterfinals late Friday morning.

Also with a bye through Thursday's first round is St. Joseph freshman Co'Ji Campbell, who's coming off a sectional title and is ranked No. 2 at 113.

Campbell enters state with a perfect 29-0 record and will face either 12th-ranked Random Lake sophomore Grant Gibson (39-12) or third-ranked Auburndale freshman Colton Weiler (42-5) in the quarterfinals late Friday morning.

The only county wrestler in the Division-3 field who will wrestle in the first round Thursday is St. Joseph sophomore Jayden Gordon at 160. Gordon enters state with a 31-3 record and ranked No. 9 and will face eighth-ranked Cadott junior Cole Pfeiffer (41-8) in the first round.

This is the first state wrestling appearance for Gordon, who's fashioned quite a calendar year athletically for the Lancers.

Last spring as a freshman, Gordon was on two St. Joseph relay teams that reached the WIAA Division-3 State Track and Field Meet. Then, this fall, he was a first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference running back and also a starting linebacker for the St. Joseph football team, which won an undefeated conference title and reached the WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinals.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.