Drew Dolphin was always going to have a small shadow over him.

His older brother, Troy, made it to the WIAA Individual State Tournament four times with Christian Life and medaled on all four appearances. He placed third in 2019 at 106 pounds, third in 2020 at 113, sixth in 2021 at 120 and finished his senior season with a bang — making it to the championship match at 132 and finishing second.

The success propelled Troy to joining the wrestling program at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where he is a freshman this year.

Drew appeared to be following right along in his older brother's footsteps. As a junior, the 2023 tournament marked his third appearance in Division 3's 106 bracket. He medaled twice in his previous appearances: sixth in 2021 and fourth in 2022.

On Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison — Drew stepped out of his brother's footsteps and into the spotlight by winning the state tournament.

It wasn't an easy route to the championship match for Dolphin. He first pinned (1:42) Stratford freshman Colin Cournoyer (1:42) and then edged out a 7-5 decision over Aquinas freshman Roger Flege (7-5).

It set the stage for a championship match between two unbeaten wrestlers.

Dolphin entered the match with 53-0 record. His opponent, Pecatonica/Argyle sophomore Aidan Gruenenfelder, entered at 50-0.

Gruenenfelder opened the match with a takedown but Dolphin finished the first period with an escape and a takedown to lead 3-2. Dolphin started the second period with an escape but was taken down making it 4-4 going into the third period.

Dolphin not only faced adversity in the third period — he had to overcome an injury.

Gruenenfelder scored an escape and in the process Dolphin was hurt. The junior bit down to finish the match and secured a takedown with 34 seconds remaining to put himself ahead. There was a call against Dolphin for stalling in the final second — but it didn't matter. He had won a 6-4 decision to keep a perfect record intact and become a state champion.

Co'Ji repeats his magic

A question was raised when St. Joseph's Co'Ji Campbell won the Division 3 state tournament at 113 pounds as a freshman last year.

How do you follow up a season like that?

Campbell went 32-0 as a freshman on his rapid ascent to a state title. If he was a secret, the secret was out.

So, how did he follow up his fantastic freshman season? With an even more stellar sophomore season.

Campbell blitzed the state tournament at 120 pounds to cap off a season with a 45-0 record and a second state title.

The sophomore opened his tournament winning a 17-4 major decision over Brookwood's Dylan Powell (39-10) and then won a 11-4 decision over Cameron's Kayne Johnson (44-5) in the semifinals.

The tone was set early by Campbell in the championship match against Mineral Point sophomore Roen Carey (48-6).

Campbell locked up two takedowns and had a nearfall against Carey's one escape to lead 6-1 in the first period. The only point awarded in the second period came after a pair of stalling calls against Campbell, making it 6-2 entering the third period.

The score was nearly doubled in the third period. Campbell once again landed two takedowns and a nearfall for a second six-point period in the match. Carey worked out three escapes and added a point after another stalling penalty against Campbell, but the match was done. Campbell allowed for little attack on the mat and wasn't taken down once in the match to become a two-time state champion.

Three county wrestlers earn medals

Indian Trail's Sullivan Ramos, Bradford/Reuther's Corbin Ramos and Shoreland Lutheran's Lexi Mentink earned medals on Saturday in Division 1.

Indian Trail's Ramos (51-6) placed third at 138. The sophomore lost a 10-5 decision to Germantown's Riese Thornberry, who would place second, in the semifinals of the championship bracket. Ramos rebounded on Saturday with an 8-7 decision win over Wauwatosa West/East's Nikita Adamov (42-7).

There was no margin for error In the third place match. Ramos held his nerve and won a 2-1 decision over Marshfield's Brett Franklin (2-1) to take third and earn his first medal on his second appearance at state.

Bradford/Reuther's Ramos (48-4) placed fourth at 145 in his second appearance at state. The senior lost a 7-2 decision in the semifinals of the championship bracket to the eventual champion, Arrowhead's Wyatt Duchateau (42-1).

Ramos run in the consolation rounds started with an 8-3 decision over Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker (48-10) in the semifinals before losing a 4-2 decision in the third place match against Milton's Royce Nilo (46-5).

In the girls competition, Shoreland Lutheran's Mentink (3-4) placed sixth in the 152 bracket. The sophomore rallied in the consolation rounds after losing her opening championship bracket match with a pair of pins on Friday to reach the consolation semifinals.

Mentink's Saturday was tough sledding to finish off her run at state. She was pinned (0:17) by Marinette's Kaylee McFadden (17-4) and then pinned (4:54) in the fifth-place match against Germantown's Maev Michalak (11-3).