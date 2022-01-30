High school wrestling: First-ever WIAA Girls State Tournament a big hit

Indian Trail head wrestling coach Jose Torres said he got a few text messages Saturday night.

They came from friends and well-wishers who were out and about enjoying their evenings when something nobody had ever seen before drifted onto television screens: A WIAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament.

Yes, many of the well-wishes came because Torres’ daughter, Indian Trail senior Karina Torres, wrestled her way to a state runner-up finish at 100 pounds in Saturday’s tournament at the La Crosse Center.

But the larger point is that a Girls State Wrestling Tournament was being broadcast to people around Wisconsin, as Bally Sports Wisconsin showed Saturday’s girls state title matches live and the rest of the tournament was also live-streamed on multiple online services.

“I had so many individuals just reaching out to me, congratulating me, saying how awesome it is to see Indian Trail on TV,” Jose Torres said in a phone interview Sunday morning. “They were out to dinner at restaurants, at bars, sending me screen shots and how awesome it was to see that.”

That type of exposure is often the name of the game when you’re trying to get something off the ground, as the WIAA appears to be doing with the sport of girls wrestling.

Girls have previously been able to compete, of course, in high school wrestling in Wisconsin, but they were always relegated to doing so as part of the boys season. While the opportunity was always nice, it was obviously hard for girls wrestlers to win a lot of matches and gain a lot of exposure and accolades for their high school achievements by wrestling mostly boys all the time in WIAA-sanctioned events.

Well, that seems to be changing.

The WIAA held its first-ever Girls State Tournament on Saturday, and it seemed to be a rousing success. All told, 221 girls from 105 schools, including eight from four Kenosha County schools, competed in the tournament Saturday.

Jose Torres said he spoke during the event with WIAA Associate Director Mel Dow, who oversees wrestling as part of his duties and has championed having a separate State Tournament for girls, which came to fruition Saturday for the first time.

According to Torres, Dow said the goal is to eventually have an entirely separate sport of girls wrestling, not just a Girls State Tournament, and to hold girls state alongside boys state at its traditional venue, the Kohl Center in Madison.

“They definitely want to do this for the girls,” Jose Torres said. “They want to give the girls the opportunity they deserve. They want to give the girls the same venue as the boys. They eventually want to get it to the Kohl Center and give them a mat. They even even spoke about how they can configure the mats to make sure that the girls will be there, as well.

“So they’re doing all they can to make sure the girls have a spotlight, that they have an opportunity to showcase themselves as the boys do in the state of Wisconsin. This tournament was a great start.”

And Saturday also gave the WIAA an opportunity to see what it can do to make the Girls State Tournament even better.

“Mel said, ‘We know there’s some things we need to get better at, but, you know what, this is the start,’” Jose Torres said. “’This is the infrastructure. Now we get better.’”

As for the wrestlers, Saturday was a fantastic experience. Karina Torres said it was great for girls wrestlers to get their own showcase.

“They live-streamed this everywhere,” she said. “I feel like it’s given girls wrestling more (exposure), so they can get finally sanctioned for high school girls wrestling.”

