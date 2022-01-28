High school wrestling: Indian Trail edges Tremper in Southeast Conference dual match

The Indian Trail and Tremper wrestling teams traded blows Thursday night in a Southeast Conference dual match at Indian Trail, but the Hawks racked up enough wins in the light and middle weight classes to hold on for a 48-30 victory.

After Indian Trail's Karina Torres and Tremper's Jacob Grogan traded forfeit victories at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, the Hawks racked up six straight victories.

Edwin Estrada defeated Connor Crawford, 10-2, at 120, Sullivan Ramos — ranked No. 12 in Division-1 in his weight class in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings — won via forfeit at 126, Lance Mazanet pinned Rory Dutton in 2 minutes, 15 seconds at 132, Dorian Solis pinned Nathan Johnson in 1:59 at 138, Jonah Zuzinec pinned Ryson Nelson in 1:46 at 145 and Luke Hogan notched a technical fall over Anthony Neeson in 2:32 at 152.

After that, however, Tremper won three straight matches, as Jackson Henderson — who received honorable mention in his weight class in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings — pinned Aiden Brantly in 52 seconds at 160, Landon Gontscharow pinned Ethan Sanchez in 1:39 at 170 and Jeffrey Hines won via forfeit at 182.

London Kiser, ranked No. 10 at 195, got the Hawks back in the win column in his weight class with an 11-4 victory over Tyler Hansen, then Mitchell Banaszak followed up with a pin in 3:10 over Aidan Gontscharow at 220 to give the Hawks another win.

The Trojans got their final victory at 285, as Colin Nitsch pinned Nicholas Clarke in 3:35.

Waterford 42, Central 39

The Falcons were edged by the Wolverines in a tight Southern Lakes Conference dual match Thursday in Paddock Lake.

Central picked up three wins via pinfall, as David Mauer did so at 120 pounds, Marcus Gillmore did so at 145 and Mason McNeill did so at 285.

Also for the Falcons, Dean Serritella picked up a win by decision at 170 and Seth Scheele (126), Garrett Zagame (195) and Christopher Christensen (220) each won via forfeit.

Clinton 43, St. Joseph 42

The Lancers were edged by a tiebreaker Thursday night in a thrilling non-conference dual match at Clinton.

The match opened at 182 pounds, and Marco Matteucci got St. Joseph on the board with a pinfall victory at 195. Tyson Jones then won via forfeit at 285 for the Lancers, Co'Ji Campbell — ranked No. 3 in Division-3 at 113 in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings — picked up a pin at 113, Charles Anderson won via forfeit at 138 and Beaux-Bree Maravilla won via pin at 145.

But after a pinfall victory at 152, Clinton took a 42-30 lead with two matches remaining.

St. Joseph tied the match, however, by picking up two six-point pinfall victories, as Jayden Gordon — ranked No. 11 in his weight class — at 160 and Adam Davis at 170 each pinned their opponents to send the match to a tiebreaker.

The teams wrestled two more matches at 152 and two more at 182 in the tiebreaker, and Clinton picked up 12 points to St. Joseph's nine in those matches to win the match overall.

The Lancers got a pinfall victory from Noah Davis at 152 and a decision victory from Brian Ortega at 182 in the tiebreaker.

