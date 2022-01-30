High school wrestling: Indian Trail senior Karina Torres runner-up at 100 pounds in girls state tourney

No matter what, Indian Trail senior Karina Torres can always say this: She was part of the first title match in the history of the WIAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament.

Yes, it stung a little that she came up just short of winning the state title at 100 pounds Saturday at the La Crosse Center in a 7-5 loss to De Pere freshman Brooke Corrigan in the championship match. Torres had to settle for a state runner-up finish, but she knew that she was still part of something special.

Her weight class was the first championship match to go off in the first-ever WIAA Girls State Tournament.

"It was a great experience to see all the girls out there wrestling for a state title," Torres said in a phone interview Sunday morning after reflecting on the history of her accomplishment. "In the moment, I wasn't really considering (it) — it was just a tournament.

"But now that I reflected on it, it means a lot being the first girl (in wrestling) to make history from ITA. It was a great experience just to go out there and see all the opportunities that it gave girls just to wrestle."

And despite the title match defeat, Torres put in a fantastic performance overall Saturday. She was simply edged out by Corrigan in a match-up between the two girls who were obviously the best wrestlers in their weight class.

Torres entered the State Tournament ranked No. 1 at 100 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, while Corrigan came in ranked No. 2, though Corrigan was actually the top seed in the state bracket.

Both wrestlers had first-round byes, and Torres went to work quickly after that with three victories to reach the title match.

First, Torres faced seventh-ranked Whitnall/Greendale sophomore Abby Zysk, who also had a first-round bye, in the second round. Torres cruised through that match, pinning Zysk in just 25 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals against Mukwonago freshman Cailyn Whittier, ranked No. 4.

Whittier gave Torres a battle, as Torres was unable to pin her, but she still controlled the match, defeating Whittier by a 7-0 decision to advance to the semifinals.

Torres then made quick work of eighth-ranked Milwaukee Ronald Reagan junior Jolette Velasquez Gonzalez in the semifinals, pinning her in just 24 seconds to advance to the state title showdown with Corrigan.

"I was definitely locked in," Torres said of her first three matches Saturday.

Corrigan, meanwhile, entered the title match coming off a pin and two major-decision victories.

"I knew she was going to be wrestling in the finals," Torres said.

Torres gained a 2-0 advantage in the first round against Corrigan, but the turning point of the match came when Corrigan executed a reversal to get back on even ground. From there, she was able to eke out the win.

"I did get a cross-face on her, and that's when she got the reversal on me," Torres said. "It was just sloppy. It's my fault that she got that reversal."

Nonetheless, it was a great title bout between two evenly-matched competitors.

"It was a hard-fought match," said Jose Torres, Indian Trail's head wrestling coach and Karina's father. "They were going back and forth in scoring. Obviously, it ended up with a victory for Brooke. I take nothing away from Brooke."

Indeed, Jose Torres noted that Corrigan and his daughter are both part of Team Wisconsin, so they'll have the opportunity to work with each other during team practices going forward. And they could well square off again this spring during freestyle season in the Wisconsin Wrestling Federation State Tournament.

"I'm pretty sure that they'll see each other again for the freestyle part of things," Jose Torres said.

As for Karina, she will compete one more time in high school with her Indian Trail teammates in the Southeast Conference Meet on Saturday at Indian Trail. After that, however, she will be ineligible to compete with the boys in WIAA regionals and sectionals since she chose to compete in the Girls State Tournament.

But she's one of the Hawks' team captains, so she said she'll be there to help her teammates during their postseason any way she can.

As for college, Torres said she's still deciding where to go next year, but she does have a scholarship offer to wrestle on the women's team at Grandview University in Des Moines, Iowa, which competes in the NAIA Division I Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Including Torres, eight county wrestlers overall competed in the WIAA Girls State Tournament on Saturday. Here's a look at how the other seven fared:

107 pounds

Indian Trail freshman Crystal Gutierrez entered the State Tournament ranked No. 3 in the weight class by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, but after a first-round bye, she was pinned by South Milwaukee senior Laura Farias, ranked No. 8, in 3:23 in a second-round matchup.

Gutierrez went into the consolation bracket, but she had to yield via medical forfeit to Sparta senior Savannah Clark in their scheduled consolation match.

Also at 107, Central sophomore Natalia Bishop, unranked, fell via pinfall in 1:39 to Florence/Niagara sophomore Sophia Wagner, ranked No. 2, in the first round and then lost a tight 8-6 decision to Manitowoc Lincoln senior Nyomi Brantley, ranked No. 9, in the consolation bracket.

114 pounds

Central sophomore Margaret Gillmore, ranked No. 10 in the weight class, was pinned in 55 seconds by sixth-ranked Sun Prairie junior Bopa Quintana in a first-round match, but Gillmore bounced back nicely in the consolation bracket.

Gillmore won three consolation matches via pinfall, first in 1:17 over unranked Brown Deer/Messmer/Shorewood sophomore Olivia Howard, then in 4:12 over Holmen freshman Allison Weiss, who received honorable mention, and then in just 46 seconds over unranked Dodgeland sophomore Madison Wagner.

Gillmore's bid at reaching a placement match, however, fell just short after that, as she was pinned by second-ranked Baraboo senior Alexis Winecke in 2:35 a couple wins shy of reaching the fifth-place match.

132 pounds

Bradford junior Zulikha Gondal, who entered the draw unranked, was pinned in 28 seconds by West Salem/Bangor sophomore Emily Anderson, ranked No. 6, in the first round.

In her first consolation match, Gondal was pinned by Janesville Parker junior Victoria-Anna Kampmann, who received honorable mention, in 29 seconds.

138 pounds

A pair of county wrestlers met in the first round in this weight class, as St. Joseph senior Beaux Bree-Maravilla, who received honorable mention, notched a hard-fought pinfall in 5:13 over unranked Bradford freshman Emmeline Erickson to advance to the second round.

There, Maravilla was pinned by Brillion sophomore Sophia Galoff, ranked No. 3, in 16 seconds, then Maravilla fell in her first consolation match to Barron sophomore Andrea Bechard, who also received honorable mention, in 1:35.

Erickson, meanwhile, was pinned by unranked Saint Croix Central junior Emma Ocegueda in 2:10 in the consolation bracket.

185 pounds

Indian Trail senior Madison Baldridge-Woyach entered the tournament ranked No. 9 in the weight class and had a double-bye into the bracket's quarterfinals, but there she was pinned by third-ranked Muskego freshman Killian Kiernan in 1:42 and sent to the consolation bracket.

Baldridge-Woyach then bowed out of her consolation match against Superior freshman Neveah Surla, who received honorable mention, due to a medical forfeit.

