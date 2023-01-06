High school wrestling: McClain, Palimore lead a short and sweet night for Red Devils

The Bradford/Reuther High School wrestling team made quick work of Kingdom Prep Lutheran during Thursday's nonconference dual meet at Kenosha.

Eight of 14 matches ended by way of forfeit, including three double forfeits.

Yet, of the contested matches, the Red Devils proved to be up to the task going 4-2 and winning 46-18.

Ethan McClain, competing at 220 pounds, pinned Kayden Palimore in 26 seconds to lead Bradford/Reuther. His time was bettered by Thomas Reilly at 195 with a pin over Emmanuel Ikanih in 25 seconds.

Talib Young, at 145, defeated Mekhi Wilks by a 10-0 major decision, and Theodore Rouillard earned a win by injury stoppage over Fernando Delgado.