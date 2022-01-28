High school wrestling: Nine county athletes set to compete Saturday in first-ever WIAA Girls State Tournament

For the first time ever, the WIAA is sanctioning a Girls State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

And there are plenty of Kenosha County athletes who will be represented in the field.

Nine girls wrestlers from the county — three each from Indian Trail and Central, two from Bradford and one from St. Joseph — are listed in the brackets among the 12 total weight classes that will be represented Saturday.

The tournament, which is is just one division, will be held at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. Weigh-ins are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by the preliminary through semifinal rounds, beginning at 9 a.m. The finals and the Parade of Champions, perhaps the most notable feature of the Boys State Wrestling Tournament each year, will conclude the day, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

In a story last week by Jon Masson of Lee Newspapers, WIAA Associate Director Mel Dow, who started in the position in July and is tasked with overseeing wrestling, said he’s advocated for a separate Girls State Tournament and worked with others to make that happen this year for the first time.

“It’s going to be one of those moments when you really enjoy the experience as it happens,” Dow told Masson in a recent interview at the WIAA headquarters in Stevens Point. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s been a long time coming.”

Schools had until Jan. 5 to enter competitors for the girls tournament, and Dow said more than 250 wrestlers were entered into the field, enough to make a full day of the event.

Celebration of Title IX

Additionally, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the landmark Title IX legislation, which has done so much to open doors for females in athletics. The landmark federal civil rights law was passed in 1972 and prohibits gender-based discrimination in any educational program that receives federal funding.

WIAA Executive Director Deb Hauser said the 50th anniversary of Title IX, in addition to milestones and trailblazers, will be celebrated all throughout 2022 in Wisconsin at all the WIAA state tournaments. With Saturday’s wrestling meet being the first WIAA Girls State Tournament of 2022, the timing and symbolism couldn’t work out better.

“The significance of me being the first female executive director (of the WIAA) and the timing, it seems pretty neat that it worked out that way. I’m not old enough to remember a time when there weren’t opportunities for females,” the 55-year-old Hauser told Masson.

“But the generation before me, the Karen Kuhns of the world (Kuhn was a former WIAA associate director), they blazed the trail. They didn’t have those opportunities, but they created opportunities for people like me.

“I never knew a world that didn’t allow me to have the same opportunities my brothers did and that male counterparts did. It is pretty powerful.”

And thanks to those opportunities, nine county girls wrestlers now have a chance to make history Saturday.

It’s not been unusual for some girls to compete in high school wrestling throughout the years, but they’ve always wrestled mostly against boys, unless the other team had a girl in their weight class, at meets during the season.

Now, with their own State Tournament, girls who wrestle Saturday will be unable to compete again in the WIAA regionals and sectionals, which begin Feb. 12, to reach Boys Individual State. Girls can, however, compete in the individual brackets with boys during the upcoming conference tournaments and can also compete with their teams during the team portion of the WIAA postseason.

Here is a look at the nine girls wrestlers competing Saturday in La Crosse, by weight class. There are 32 competitors in each weight class, and there will be placement matches for first and third place and wrestle-backs for fifth place.

Results from Saturday’s meet will be available at TrackWrestling.com.

100 pounds

Indian Trail senior Karina Torres has to be considered one of the favorites, if not the favorite, in the lightest weight class in the tournament, as she enters state ranked No. 1 at 100 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

With her ranking, Torres has a first-round bye and will face Whitnall/Greendale sophomore Abby Zysk, who’s ranked No. 7 and also has a first-round bye, in the second round.

The winner advances to the third round to face either fifth-ranked Holmen junior Nora Lee, who also has a first-round bye, or the winner of the first-round match between Whitnall/Greendale freshman Amelia Desaulniers and Mukwonago freshman Cailyn Whittier, who are both unranked and will battle to face Lee in the second round.

107 pounds

Two county wrestlers are in the bracket for this weight class, as Indian Trail freshman Crystal Gutierrez and Central sophomore Natalia Bishop are both set to compete.

Gutierrez enters state ranked No. 3 at 107 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. She’s at the bottom of the bracket and will face unranked Greendale Martin Luther freshman Mya Dummann in the first round. The winner advances to face either unranked Kickapoo/LaForge freshman Mariyana Miller or eighth-ranked South Milwaukee senior Laura Farias.

Bishop, meanwhile, is unranked and draws second-ranked Florence/Niagara sophomore Sophia Wagner in the first round. The winner advances to the second round against either unranked Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon junior Aliana Mares of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan or Milwaukee Ronald Reagan senior Leilani Feliciano, who received honorable mention.

114 pounds

Ranked No. 10 in the weight class by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, Central sophomore Margaret Gillmore faces sixth-ranked Sun Prairie junior Bopa Quintana in the first round.

The winner advances to the second round to face either unranked Princeton/Green Lake junior Lia Gonzalez or unranked Brown Deer/Shorewood/Messmer sophomore Olivia Howard.

132 pounds

In this weight class, Bradford junior Zulikha Gondal, who’s unranked, has a first-round match against West Salem/Bangor sophomore Emily Anderson, ranked No. 6.

The winner moves on to the second round against Waunakee sophomore Madison Mercurio, who’s ranked No. 12 and has a first-round bye.

138 pounds

Three county wrestlers are competing in this weight class, as St. Joseph senior Beaux-Bree Maravilla, who received honorable mention at 138, Central freshman Emily Grabarec, who’s unranked, and Bradford freshman Emmeline Erickson, also unranked, are all in the bracket.

Two of the county wrestlers will square off in the first round, as Maravilla faces Erickson, with the winner advancing to the second round to face Brillion sophomore Sophia Galoff, who’s ranked No. 3 and has a first-round bye.

Grabarec, meanwhile, faces Milwaukee Ronald Reagan freshman Jasmine Lucio, who received honorable mention at 138, in the first round, with the winner moving on to the second round against Merrill sophomore Adeline Callos, who has a first-round bye and is ranked No. 4.

185 pounds

Indian Trail sophomore Madison Woyach-Baldridge enters state ranked No. 9 at 185 and has a first-round bye. She’ll square off against Racine Horlick freshman Makayla Owens, who received honorable mention and also has a first-round bye, in the second round.

The winner moves on to the third round to face Muskego freshman Killian Kiernan, who has a double-bye through the first two rounds and enters state ranked No. 3 in the weight class.

