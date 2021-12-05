 Skip to main content
High School Wrestling

High school wrestling: Ramos, Torres go undefeated for Indian Trail in season-opening duals

indian trail logo (clip)

Sullivan Ramos went 5-0 at 132 pounds and Karina Torres went 4-0 at 106 for the Indian Trail wrestling team to highlight the Hawks’ performance in their first event of the season, Saturday’s Howard Manley Duals at East Troy.

As a team, Indian Trail placed fifth with a 3-2 dual record. The Hawks were defeated by Milton in the first round, 59-15, before defeating Madison West, 66-12, East Troy, 40-31, and then Baraboo, 48-41. In its last match, Indian Trail was defeated by Delavan-Darien, 39-29.

While Ramos and Torres went undefeated to lead the way for the Hawks, London Kiser (195), Lance Mazanet (138) and Luke Hogan (152) all went 4-1 in their respective weight classes.

Indian Trail will next host a triangular against Southeast Conference opponents Racine Horlick and Franklin on Thursday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Blackshirt Duals

Wilmot finished 2-3 as a team in its season-opening event Saturday at Waukesha South.

The Panthers fell to Whitnall/Greendale, 48-36, in their first match before posting a 46-24 win over Greendale Martin Luther and a 42-36 defeat of Racine St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central. After that, Wilmot lost to Waukesha South, 41-33, and to Germantown, 43-21.

Mitch Norvalis went a perfect 5-0 on the day for Wilmot at 182 pounds, while Michael Grundman (113) and Toby Patterson (152) went 4-1.

Going 3-2 for the Panthers were Logan Defillippo at 126, Mason Gauger at 132, Jason Patterson at 138, Ashton Leahy at 160 and Ernie Dippold at 170.

Wilmot hosts Waterford in a Southern Lakes Conference dual match at 7 p.m. Thursday.

