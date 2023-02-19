Seven Kenosha County high school wrestlers advanced to state after Saturday's WIAA Division 1 Burlington Sectional.

Bradford/Reuther, Indian Trail and Wilmot will each be seconding a pair to the WIAA State Individual Tournament on Feb. 23-25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Joel Sullivan and Logan Defilippo qualified for Wilmot.

Sullivan had a dominant run to win the 152-pound class at the sectional. He pinned Janesville Craig's Braden Punzel (1:26) and then won a 15-5 major decision over Tremper's Nathan Johnson to polish off his championship bracket.

Sullivan matched up with Burlington's Austin Skrundz in the first-place match. It ended with more of the same, as Sullivan won a 6-4 decision.

Defilippo's path to state was on a collision course against Indian Trail's Sullivan Ramos at 138.

Defilippo won a technical fall over Elkhorn's Mason Markham (16-0, 4:00) and a 1-0 decision over Mukwonago's Blake Roberts in the championship bracket. Ramos earned a pair of pins over Milton's Tyler Rateike (0:26) and Janesville Craig's Landon Colson (1:52) to open his bracket.

The pair met in the first-place match, with Ramos winning a 4-0 decision. Defilippo bounced back for Wilmot in the second place match with a pin over Janesville Craig's Colson (5:29) to advance to state.

Indian Trail's London Kiser will join Ramos at state. The senior put in solid work to start his bracket at 182. Kiser won a 16-2 major decision over Mukwonago's Charles Vento and edged out a 4-3 decision over Janesville Parker's Cody Slater.

Kiser lost the first-place match to Union Grove's Travis Moore on a 12-0 major decision, but secured his place at state when he drew Cody Slater in the second-place match — resulting in a no contest from Kiser's previous decision win in the match up.

Bradford/Reuther will feature Thomas Reilly and Corbin Ramos at state.

Reilly, a sophomore, rocked the field at 195. He pinned Lake Geneva Badger's Evan Phillips (2:35) and the won a 13-3 major decision over Elkhorn's Braden Zoellner. Reilly capped off the day as a sectional champion by winning a 17-6 major decision over Wilmot's Mitch Norvalls in the first-place match.

Corbin Ramos opened the 145 bracket with pins over Lake Geneva Badger's Mason Smith (1:31) and Mukwonago's Thomas Jungwirth (1:10) before losing a tight 6-5 decision in the first-place match against Milton's Royce Nilo. In the wrestleback, Ramos won with a no contest having previously defeated Jungwirth — advancing the senior to state.

Tyler Hansen's success for Tremper came at the expense of Central's Mason McNeill at 285. Hansen split his championship bracket matches, winning with a pin over Lake Geneva Badger's EJ Gritzner (1:32) and then losing via pin (1:21) against Mukwonago's Grant Stromberg.

Hansen soared back with a pin over Elkhorn's Nathaniel Langdon (2:31) in the third-place match. The stage was then set between Hansen and McNeill. The winner would give their school one qualifier for state — and Hansen took the edge with a 13-5 major decision over McNeill.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN: Mason Gill placed second at 132 pounds at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Evansville Sectional.

The senior opened the 132 bracket with a 14-1 major decision win over Parkview/Albany's Ian Suer and then won an 8-2 decision over Turner's Zack Ries.

Gill drew Evansville's Danny Heiser in the first-place match. Gill lost a technical fall 17-1, 2:29) in the sectional championship clash. The second place was a no contest with Gill previously defeating Ries.

ST. JOSEPH/CHRISTIAN LIFE: Co'Ji Campbell is primed to compete for a second state title after the St. Joseph sophomore blitzed through the 120-pound bracket during Saturday's WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland Sectional.

Campbell won the state tournament as a freshman at 113 and finished with a 32-0 record. After Saturday, the stellar sophomore is a sectional champion at 120 and holds a record of 42-0.

Campbell pinned Winnebago Lutheran Academy's Brycen Lindvall (0:48) and Ozaukee's Charlie Steinert (0:23) to advance to the first-place match. The dominance continued in the final with a pin over Random Lake's Dylan Brody (0:58).

Christian Life's Drew Dolphin will return to state at 106. He became a sectional champion in lightning-fast speed.

The junior pinned Saint Lawrence Seminary's Immanuel Xaviour (0:59) and Deerfield's Ruben Bach (0:09). The first-place match didn't take long for Dolphin either — pinning Westfield Area's Lincoln Beyer (0:17). His total mat time en route to winning the sectional: 1:25.

Sam Wilson will join Dolphin at state for Christian Life.

Wilson, competing at 182, pinned Oakfield's Noah Holzman (3:45). The senior then lost in a semifinal when he was pinned (5:35) by Cedar Grove-Belgium's Joe Schoeder.

Wilson rallied back with a pin over St. Joseph's Brian Ortega (3:18) in a consolation bracket semifinal. The senior advanced to state with a pin over Winnebago Lutheran Academy's Terry Guell (3:37) in the third-place match.