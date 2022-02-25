High school wrestling roundup: St. Joseph's Campbell reaches the state final

Co`Ji Campbell’s run for St. Joseph has been a remarkable one. To reach the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Championships as a freshman alone is an accomplishment.

But the story keeps getting layers added to it. Because Campbell’s first trip to the Kohl Center in Madison competing for state will see him reach the 113 pound final.

Campbell, ranked second in Division 3 at 113 and the fourth seed at the state tournament, opened his bracket by winning a decision (9-3) over the third ranked Colton Weiler of Auburndale. In the semifinals, his next opponent was the top ranked and seeded Ian Radintz of Glenwood City. Campbell didn’t just earn the upset win – he secured it with a pin in 5:17.

Campbell will compete in the first place match on Saturday against Elliott Biba of Iowa Grant/Highland. Biba is ranked ninth at 113 and entered the state tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Campbell won't be the county's lone representative in a final, either. Troy Dolphin of Kenosha Christian Life will be in Saturday's Division 3 final at 132.

Dolphin, ranked third at 132 and the third seed at state, opened his bracket by pinning (1:21) Auburndale’s Noah Altmann. He then advanced to the first place match at 132 with a pin (1:37) over Mineral Point’s Trapper Nafzger.

Kenosha Christian Life’s Drew Dolphin, who entered as the No. 2 seed at 106, lost a decision (7-2) to Mineral Point’s Roen Carey – who entered as the No. 7 seed. Dolpin did answer back later in the afternoon with a decision (7-2) in his opening consolation round match against the fifth ranked Maddux Wendling of Valders. His next opponent will be Glenwood City’s Wyatt Unser on Saturday morning in a consolation semifinal.

Wilmot’s Joel Sullivan, ranked sixth in Division 1 at 138, was pinned (2:44) in a semifinal match against the top ranked Greyson Clark of Kaukauna. Sullivan moves to the consolation bracket with a semifinal match against Holmen’s Tyler Jahn. Sullivan still has an opportunity to finish as high as third with a pair of wins on Saturday.

