High school wrestling roundup: St. Joseph's freshman Campbell wins state title

Co`Ji Campbell wrote a storybook ending to his freshman year in St. Joseph's wrestling program.

Campbell's first trip to the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison saw him carving through the field and all the way to a place in the 113-pound final for Division 3.

Standing in his way was Elliott Biba of Iowa Grant/Highland. Biba entered the bracket as the second seed ahead of Campbell as the fourth seed.

However, seeding isn't everything. And Campbell's perfect record would remain just that after the final. The freshman became the first Lancer to win an individual state title by defeating Biba with a 12-4 major decision in the final and finish with a freshman record of 32-0.

Also in Division 3, Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin was in the first place match at 132 where he paired up against Cameron's Tanner Gerber — the top seed in the bracket. Dolphin lost a decision (7-3). In the process, Gerber became the 20th wrestler in WIAA history to earn four individual state titles.

Kenosha Christian Life's Drew Dolphin started his Saturday by winning a decision (3-2) over Glenwood City’s Wyatt Unser in a consolation semifinal at 106. Dolphin would lose a tight decision (8-7) in the third place match against Fennimore's Amryn Nutter to finish fourth at state.

In Division 1, Wilmot's Joel Sullivan was pinned (1:58) by Holmen's Tyler Jahn in a consolation semifinal at 138. Sullivan would forfeit the fifth place match to Menomonee Falls' Ben Kaus to place sixth at state.

