High school wrestling: Wilmot wins two titles, Central notches three seconds in SLC Meet

BURLINGTON — The Central and Wilmot wrestling teams may not have finished in the top half of Saturday’s Southern Lakes Conference Meet at Burlington, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t have success.

In fact, the Panthers boasted two champions — sophomore Logan Defilippo at 126 pounds and sophomore Joel Sullivan at 138 — and the Falcons sent three wrestlers to championship matches in what's widely regarded as the beginning of the postseason before WIAA regionals take place this coming Saturday.

Sullivan and Defilippo both dominated their respective weight classes, and after pinning Burlington junior Nolan Myszkewicz in just 1 minute, 21 seconds in the 138-pound title match, Sullivan said the conference championship was no accident.

He doesn’t just want to get to the WIAA Division-1 State Meet, he wants to win a state title.

“I won today because of the work I put in during the offseason,” said Sullivan, who recorded two pins Saturday and received honorable mention in Division-1 in his weight class in the latest Wisconsin Wrestling Online rankings. “I would get in extra practices at Askren Wrestling Academy. My coaches pushed me in the summer, and I learned so much from them.

“They spent so much of their time just teaching us and showing me little details to win big matches. What worked was scoring first and trying to get the match over as fast as I could. I wanted to go into playoffs dominating and have some momentum to start off strong.”

Sullivan’s mission is clear: win every single time.

“My goals are to be on the top of the podium at state,” he said. “One-thirty-eight is a loaded weight class, and if I wrestle the way I know I can, then I have a chance at first.

“I didn’t make it to state last year, and it’s been in the back of my head ever since, and just getting there isn’t enough.”

Demons win team title

Burlington won the team title Saturday with 228 points and finished the season with both the SLC dual and conference tournament titles, capturing its first outright SLC crown since 2020.

The Demons got points from just about every wrestler and were the only team with entries in all 14 weight classes. Their champions were 12th-ranked junior Austin Skrundz at 145, fourth-ranked senior Zeke Tiedt at 220 and ninth-ranked junior Grant Otter at 285.

Wilmot took sixth out of the eight SLC teams with 137 points, and Central was right behind in seventh with 130.

First-year Wilmot coach Ryan Gartner was impressed with Defilippo and Sullivan.

“Logan stayed stingy all day and executed his game plan,” Gartner said. “He was tough on top and bottom in the championship match and finished without any mistakes.

“Joel was on a mission from the first whistle of the day. He wrestled aggressively on his feet with a takedown and hammered on top with a pin.”

Defilippo is seeking a return trip to the State Meet after qualifying at 106 as a freshman last season. Competing at 126 now, Defilippo went 3-0 with a pin Saturday, notching a 5-1 victory over Burlington sophomore Brody Toledo in the title match.

Three Falcons place second

Central, meanwhile, sent three wrestlers to championship matches, junior Marcus Gillmore at 145, senior Chris Christensen at 220 and junior Mason McNeill at 285.

After beating Lake Geneva Badger senior Landon Boyd, 15-9, in the semifinals at 145, Gillmore was defeated by technical fall in 5:14 by Skrundz in the title match.

At 220, Christensen provided a big challenge for the favored Tiedt, who was the top seed in the bracket. Christensen trailed only 4-3 before losing, 6-3, and presented a unique contrast to Tiedt’s vertical, power style. Christensen reached the title match with a pin of Waterford junior Seth Bjorge in 3:56 in the semifinals at 220.

Christensen was upset he couldn’t win the championship, but he knew it would be a tough match.

“I thought I wrestled well, everyone thought I wrestled well, but I just didn’t get there,” Christensen said.

McNeill, meanwhile, was bigger and perhaps stronger than championship opponent Otter of Burlington at 285, but he was caught and pinned in the first period at 1:26. McNeill had recorded two pins, in just 26 seconds and 1:35, to reach the title match at 128.

McNeill, who lost to Otter, 10-6, in a great battle earlier this season, was looking to avoid getting pinned.

“He’s a great wrestler,” McNeill said. “I went in there with two goals, to win and to not get pinned. I went a little too confident, and he ended up firing at me. I just couldn’t get out of it.”

Nonetheless, both Christensen and McNeill believe they can make it to the Kohl Center in Madison from Feb. 24-26 for the State Meet.

“My goal is to make it to state,” Christensen said. “He’s (Mason) always pushing me, and I need to push myself maybe a little more.”

Said McNeill: “I hope I make it to state. If I go into regionals not too confident, I’ll be good. I have a good chance of going.”

For his part, Central coach Jason Ladd said he was happy getting three guys into the finals Saturday.

“Gillmore had a good day and wrestled tough,” Ladd said. “He had a tough match against Burlington in the finals. Chris did well against Tiedt, who’s highly-ranked. He has worked his way down from heavyweight to 220.

“As for Mason, he’s still learning, and Grant is a good technical wrestler. This is really his first full year on varsity. He got caught on (his) back, and pins come pretty quick. For the most part, we performed pretty well. It didn’t turn out as well as we hoped in the finals.”

Other top finishers for Wilmot included freshman Michael Grundman (113) and senior Mason Gauger (132), who both took second, and freshman Grayson Peterson (106) and senior Ashton Leahy (152), who each placed third.

For Central, junior David Mauer (113) and sophomore Seth Scheele (126) each took fourth.

Central and Wilmot will both compete in a WIAA Division-1 regional this Saturday at Wilmot. That eight-team regional also includes Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail, as well as Burlington, Badger and Union Grove.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0