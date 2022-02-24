High school wrestling: Wilmot's Sullivan into state semis; 6 others in county to compete Friday at state

Before the postseason began, Wilmot sophomore Joel Sullivan said he believed he could win a WIAA Division-1 state wrestling title at 138 pounds this year.

Apparently, he wasn't just being overly confident.

Sullivan is now two wins away from accomplishing that feat, and he's also assured of placing at least in the top six, after winning a pair of matches Thursday on the first day of the Division-1 State Meet at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Coming off a sectional title at 138 last weekend, Sullivan won both his matches via pin Thursday to advance to the state semifinals in his weight class, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Winning that match to advance to the state title bout, however, will be no easy task.

Waiting in the semifinals for Sullivan, who's now 25-4 and was ranked No. 6 at 138 in Division-1 heading into state by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, is top-ranked junior Greyson Clark of Kaukauna, who's bidding for his third state title in three high school seasons.

Clark won the title at 106 as a freshman in 2020 and won it again at 126 as a sophomore last year. He enters Friday's match against Sullivan at 45-1 on the season and is a remarkable 108-7 in his high school career. Clark won both his matches Thursday by technical fall.

Sullivan, meanwhile, made fairly quick work of his two opponents Thursday, pinning Wauwatosa West/East senior Elliott Tait, ranked No. 11, in 2 minutes, 39 seconds in the first round before pinning Menomonee Falls senior Ben Kaus, ranked No. 8, in 3:18 in the quarterfinals.

The winner of Friday night's semifinal between Sullivan and Clark will advance to the 138-pound state title match against the winner of Friday's semifinal between second-ranked Marshfield junior Hoyt Blaskowski (39-3) and third-ranked Germantown junior Talan Schutte (44-2).

The state title matches are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The two semifinal losers, meanwhile, will go into the consolation bracket for a match at 10 a.m. Saturday. The winner of that match advances to the third-place match, while the loser moves into the fifth-place match, both scheduled for Saturday afternoon prior to the state title matches.

Other Division-1 competitors

In addition to Sullivan, six other county wrestlers competed in the Division-1 State Meet field on Thursday, but Sullivan was the only one to win his first-round match.

Of the other six, however, three will get a chance to wrestle back in the consolation bracket and potentially into placement matches.

At 120, Indian Trail junior Edwin Estrada, who received honorable mention in his weight class, was pinned in 4:20 by second-raked Stoughton junior Chance Suddeth.

Suddeth also won his quarterfinal match Thursday, which kept Estrada (26-13) in the consolation bracket for a 10 a.m. match Friday against fifth-ranked Marshfield freshman Caleb Dennee, who's 43-9 after losing in the quarterfinals to Suddeth on Thursday.

At 145, Central junior Marcus Gillmore, who also received honorable mention, was pinned by second-ranked Holmen senior Parker Kratochvill in 1:42 in their first-round match Thursday.

But Kratochvill also won his quarterfinal match, so Gillmore (26-14) gets a consolation match at 10 a.m. Friday against seventh-ranked Wauwatosa West/East senior Gabriel Ramos, who's 38-5 after losing to Kratochvill in the quarterfinals Thursday.

And at 285, 12th-ranked Tremper senior Colin Nitsch was pinned by third-ranked Stevens Point senior Jaren Rohde in 3:15 in the first-round Thursday, but Nitsch (26-13) stayed alive for a 10 a.m. consolation match against eighth-ranked Sauk Prairie junior Nolan Vils, who's 43-5 after falling to Rohde in Thursday's quarterfinals.

The other three county wrestlers to compete Thursday in the Division-1 field will not get a chance to wrestle back in the consolation bracket and saw their seasons come to an end after the opponents they lost to in the first round also lost in the quarterfinals.

Indian Trail freshman Sullivan Ramos, ranked No. 11, ended his season at 37-11 after dropping a 5-2 decision to 12th-ranked Superior junior Connor Krueger.

At 160, 11th-ranked Tremper junior Jackson Henderson (37-8) lost via 17-1 technical fall in 3:36 to top-ranked DeForest senior Brody Hemauer.

And at 195, eighth-ranked Indian Trail junior London Kiser, a sectional champion, finished at 35-6 after being edged, 4-1, by seventh-ranked Waunakee senior Kaden Hooker.

Division-3 field

One county wrestler competed in the first round of the Division-3 State Meet draw Thursday, but he will not be joining the other three county wrestlers who will begin their state runs in Division-3 on Friday.

St. Joseph sophomore Jayden Gordon, ranked No. 9, lost his 160-pound first-round match by a 7-2 decision to eighth-ranked Cadott junior Cole Pfeiffer on Thursday.

In Division-3, the losers of the four first-round matches in each weight class do not get a chance to wrestle back, as the four winners advanced to Friday's quarterfinals to face the top four seeds, who all had first-round byes Thursday.

So Gordon finished his season with a 31-4 record.

However, Christian Life sophomore Drew Dolphin at 106, St. Joseph freshman Co'Ji Campbell at 113 and Christian Life senior Troy Dolphin at 132 were all seeded into the top four in their weight classes and will compete at approximately 11:15 a.m. Friday in the Division-3 quarterfinals.

Drew Dolphin, 52-1 and ranked No. 4, faces third-ranked Mineral Point freshman Roen Carey (31-3) at 106 on Friday, while Campbell, 29-0 and ranked No. 2, faces third-ranked Auburndale freshman Colton Weiler (43-5) at 113 and Troy Dolphin, 53-3 and ranked No. 3, faces 11th-ranked Auburndale senior Noah Altmann (41-8) at 132.

The winners of Friday's Division-3 quarterfinals advance to the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday, with the losers going to consolation bracket for matches at approximately 2:45 p.m. Friday.

