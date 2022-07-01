High schools: Central's Anderson voted SLC girls track Athlete of the Year

Central High School’s Kialis Anderson stood alone among Kenosha County athletes this spring on the All-Southern Lakes Conference teams.

The Falcons’ senior sprinter was named the SLC Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year and was the only Athlete of the Year from the county in any SLC spring sport. Every other sport’s top athlete was from Racine County, four from Union Grove and one each from Burlington and Waterford.

Anderson won the girls’ 100 meters, 200 meters and anchored the Falcons’ winning 4x100 relay at the SLC Track and Field Championships in May. She advanced to the WIAA State Championships in the same events.

Earning honorable mention were senior Bryan Topercer of Central and junior Josh Melka and freshman Morgan Rutherford of Wilmot.

Waterford senior Carter Maffet was named the SLC boys’ Athlete of the Year.

SOFTBALL: Central placed two players and Wilmot had one player on the first team to lead county schools.

Sophomore pitcher/outfielder Lila McNeill and freshman pitcher Meghan Lampos were selected to the first team and they were joined by junior outfielder Keghan Pye of Wilmot.

Earning second-team honors were Central sophomore catcher Allison Loucas and junior outfielder Delaney Koltanowski.

Honorable mention went to Samantha Erber of Central and Sophia Schmidt, Katie Beagle and Summer Bewick of the Panthers.

Burlington senior pitcher Morgan Klein was the SLC Player of the Year for the second straight year.

BASEBALL: Central senior infielder Jack Rose was the only county player named to the All-SLC first team.

Falcons junior outfielders Nick Argersinger and Adam Switalski each earned second-team honors, as did Wilmot senior infielder Will Kunz.

Honorable mention went to Central sophomore Mason Mitacek and Wilmot junior Hayden Christiansen.

Union Grove junior outfielder Owen Nowak was the SLC Player of the Year.

GIRLS SOCCER: Central had three players on the All-SLC first or second teams to lead county teams.

Falcons sophomore goalkeeper Victorija Minic was the county’s only first-team selection. Sophomore forward Kiley Cummings and senior midfielder Caroline Hill were named to the second team.

Honorable mention went to junior Alyssa Klementzos and sophomore Jordan Roscioli of Central and Wilmot seniors Keira Miscinski and Valerie Zuchls.

Union Grove senior forward Paige Cotton was the SLC Player of the Year.

BOYS TENNIS: Central led the way for the county with three selections on the All-SLC first and second teams.

Sophomore singles player Christos Dovas and the doubles duo of senior Ben Marecek and junior John Kinzler.

The Falcons’ Austin Dority earned second-team honors.

Senior Connor Barribeau and sophomore Jorden Oppenneer of Central and Wilmot senior Ernie Dippold received.

Union Grove freshman Nolan Shaub was the SLC Player of the Year.

BOYS GOLF: Central juniors Dylan Bruni and Connor L’Esperance both earned second-team honors on the All-SLC boys golf team.

Honorable mention went to sophomores Aiden Hawkins of the Falcons and Dane Turner of Wilmot.

Union Grove junior Jacob Brown was the SLC Player of the Year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0