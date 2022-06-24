High schools: Kenosha schools well-represented on All-SEC, All-MCC teams

Bradford/Reuther, Indian Trail and Tremper dominated this spring’s All-Southeast Conference honors in girls soccer, sweeping the Player and Coach of the Year awards and combining to place nine players on the All-SEC first team.

Senior midfielder Kate Brown of Bradford/Reuther was named the Player of the Year and teammates Vaneza Aguilar, a senior defender, and Haley Christianson, a junior forward, joined her on the first team.

Tremper led county schools with four first-team selections — senior defender Megan Jankowski, junior forward Madison Kasianowicz, senior midfielder Tabitha Schaver and sophomore midfielder Emily Slye.

Indian Trail’s first-team representatives were senior midfielder Emma Jiter and sophomore forward Zoraya Marquez led as the school’s only first team selections.

Red Devils’ head coach David Naylor was voted the Coach of the Year award and Tremper’s Allison Iglehart was the Assistant Coach of the Year.

Earning second-team honors were junior goalkeeper Madeline Brown, senior defender Reaghan Spencer and freshman forward Ella Bradley of Bradford/Reuther, senior defender Ava Murawski and senior forward Carissa Phillips of Indian Trail and junior midfielder Megan Leadingham of Tremper.

Honorable mention went to Allyson Eckel, Lilly Lanhardt and Hanah DeLuca of the Red Devils; Evelina Martinez, Makayla Mulligan and Rebecca Hannaman of the Hawks; and Celesta Chapa, Audri Allen and Tess Callahan of the Trojans.

ALL-SEC BASEBALL: Tremper led county schools with five players selected to the All-SEC first and second teams, and Indian Trail and Bradford/Reuther combined for five.

Each Kenosha school had one first-team selection. Tremper, which finished third in the SEC behind Franklin and Oak Creek, was represented by senior infielder Ivan Jake; the fourth-place Red Devils were represented by sophomore outfielder Nolan Shiplett and the Hawks were represented by sophomore infielder Seth Koci.

Second-team selections for Tremper were senior catcher Simon Koziol, senior pitcher Jalani Hudnall, junior infielder Ryne Lesnik and sophomore utility/DH Rory Dutton. Senior pitcher Tanner Johnson and senior infielder Ian Choi of Indian Trail, and senior outfielder Logan Scuglik of Bradford/Reuther, also earned second-team honors.

Honorable mention went to Jared Barden, Noah Hansen, Logan LaBuda and Jacob Wollschlager of the Red Devils, Nate Urban, Jackson Wilhelmson and Andon Wells of the Hawks and Cal Adamczyk, Ethan Bauerschmidt, Wyatt Modory and Tanner White of the Trojans.

Franklin senior utility/DH player Evan Iwinski and Oak Creek senior infielder Ryan Santi shared the Player of the Year award. Franklin’s Steve Drobot was the Coach of the Year and Peter Dooley of Oak Creek was the Assistant Coach of the Year.

All-Metro Classic Conference

ALL-MCC BASEBALL: St. Joseph led the All-Metro Classic Conference baseball team in numbers and awards.

Senior outfielder Andrew Setter was named the MCC Player of the Year and was one of five first-team selections for the Lancers, the most for any MCC team. Milwaukee Saint Thomas More was next with four first-teamers.

Senior pitcher Luke Schuler, freshman catcher Peter Visconti II, senior infielder Jacob Ashmus and junior infielder Brady Davidson joined Setter on the first team for St. Joseph.

Shoreland Lutheran had one player on the first team, senior outfielder TJ Cuadra.

Lancers senior outfielder Matt Schulte and sophomore infielder Eric Kenesie were named to the second team and Tommy Santarelli earned honorable mention.

Junior infielder Soren Smith and junior pitcher David Ripke earned second-team honors for the Pacers, and Tyler Walker earned honorable mention.

ALL-MCC SOCCER: Led by MCC Overall Player of the Year Martina Harrington, St. Joseph had three players on the All-MCC first team.

Harrington, a senior forward, was joined on the first team by teammates Katelyn Vitkus, a junior defender, and Ava Rizzitano, a sophomore midfielder.

Shoreland Lutheran had two players on the first team — senior midfielder Shay Lange and junior forward Kaylee Carter.

Earning second-team honors were senior goalkeeper Maricela Ortega of St. Joseph and junior midfielder Julia Heathcock and junior defender Alianna Herrera of Shoreland.

Burlington Catholic Central senior forward Julia Klein was voted the MCC Offensive Player of the Year award and Racine Prairie senior defender Kiran Shimp was named Defensive Player of the Year.

