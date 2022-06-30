High schools: Three Kenosha County athletes earn WSCA All-State girls soccer honors

Three Kenosha County athletes received recognition recently on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State girls soccer team.

Bradford/Reuther senior midfielder Kate Brown and Red Devils’ junior forward Haley Christianson both earned All-State honors (honorable mention).

The two had nearly identical statistics, with Brown finishing the season with 27 goals and 16 assists and Christianson totaling 26 goals and 15 assists.

Also earning All-State honors was St. Joseph senior forward Martina Harrington, who was one of just two Metro Classic Conference players earning the honor.

Shoreland Lutheran’s Molly Schilling earned honorable mention on the WSCA Girls Academic All-State team.

The complete All-State lists are online at www.wisoccercoaches.com under the News menu.

