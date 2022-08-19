High schools: Walker twins, Central girls golf team keep rolling along

Another tournament, another record for the Central High School girls golf team.

For the second time this week, the Falcons set a school record, shooting a 293 Thursday to easily win the Taylor Clark Memorial Tournament at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.

Led by the Walker twins, Central’s total was one stroke lower than its first-round 294 Monday in the first round of the Brookfield Central-Homestead Classic.

In the Memorial, Kylie Walker shot a 3-under-par 69, Katelyn Walker shot a 2-under 70 and Elle O’Reilly shot a 3-over 75 to finished second, third and fourth, respectively, and Chloe Brown rounded out the Falcons’ top four with a 79 to finish sixth.

Norah Roberts of Union Grove was the medalist with a 4-under 68.

Wilmot finished sixth with 426, led by Payton Morton, who was 13th with an 88 and Julie Awe, who was 15th with a 96.

• Wednesday, the Walkers, O’Reilly and Brown combined to shoot a 59 and Central finished third in the Elkhorn Invitational.

Brookfield East and Union Grove tied for first at 58 and East won the WIAA tiebreaker.

Wilmot shot 77 and finished 10th in the 12-team scramble format tournament.

• Tuesday, in the final round of the BCH Classic, the Falcons shot a 296 at Wanaki Golf Club in Menomonee Falls and totaled 590, winning the tournament by 37 strokes over Arrowhead (627). Union Grove was third at 634.

Kylie Walker had a final-round 67 and finished second at 138, five shots behind medalist Roberts of Union Grove (133). Katelyn Walker had a 69 and was fourth at 141, Brown had an 83 and was 19th (155) and O’Reilly had a 78 and was 21st (156).

Girls tennis

CENTRAL 5, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2: The Falcons won three singles matches and two doubles matches for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Paddock Lake.

Gwen Hammond led the way in singles for Central, dominating Tinker Trent of Badger 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles match.

The closest match in singles was at No. 3, where Central’s Ella Alcalde beat Nina Anderson 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Ava Phillips gave the Falcons their third singles win, 7-5, 6-4 over Annie McEneany at No. 4.

In doubles, Central’s No. 1 team of Grace Hanke and Gianna Mandli beat Cameryn Heckel and Ava Bailet of Badger 6-2, 7-5 and the No. 3 team of Morgan Chyla and Nina Pelli beat Kate McCann and Ava Pether 6-4, 6-0.

The Falcons’ No. 2 doubles team of Mary Kinzler and Ani Minic lost a tough match in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, to Ella Willett and Izzie Bailet.

UNION GROVE 4, TREMPER 3: The Trojans won the first two doubles matches, including a marathon match at No. 1 doubles, but Union Grove won three of the four singles matches and added a win a No. 3 doubles for a nonconference victory Wednesday at Kenosha.

At No. 1 doubles, the two teams played a long third-set supertiebreaker that eventually went to the Trojans. Katelyn Rocha and Helen Bergeson of Tremper won the first set against Broncos’ Ella Dinauer and Everly Squires and the Broncos won the second set. In the supertiebreaker, the first team to score 10 points and win by two points wins, but they went beyond that before Rocha and Bergeson won the match 6-2, 1-6, 16-14.

At No. 2 doubles, Tremper’s Ava Lindquist and Ella Callahan beat Madelyn France and Olivia Kaminski in another third-set supertiebreaker, 6-2, 1-6, 10-7.

The Trojans’ singles win came at No. 3, where Teagan Rowlands beat Eden Jensen 6-3, 6-2. Union Grove won the other three singles matches in straight sets.