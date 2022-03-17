Jaeden Zackery, leader of first Central boys basketball state qualifier, wraps up freshman campaign at BC

WATERTOWN — There’s no doubt that this past Saturday afternoon, Jaeden Zackery would’ve rather been with his Boston College men’s basketball teammates in Brooklyn, preparing for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game on Saturday night, than in the stands at the Watertown High School gymnasium.

But getting to watch his alma mater reach the WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament in person was still a nice consolation prize.

Zackery, a 2019 Central graduate who led the Falcons to their first State Tournament appearance as a junior in 2018, was able to attend Saturday’s Division-2 sectional final at Watertown — in which Central hammered Oregon, 79-48 — after Boston College saw its Cinderella run in the ACC Tournament come to an end last week Thursday in the quarterfinals with an overtime loss to Miami.

Two other players from that great 2018 Central team, Dylan Anderson and Joey Michelau, were with Zackery at Saturday’s game. All three were juniors during that State Tournament run, so as seniors during the 2018-19 season, they were on the Falcons’ varsity team with current Central senior Jack Rose, who saw significant varsity minutes as a freshman.

Rose became the program’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season, and Zackery said it was nice to be in attendance to see Rose lead his teammates back to state after the Falcons lost in the sectional semifinals three years ago and in the regional finals each of the last two seasons.

“It was cool to watch that, especially (since) I was doing that junior year, and then getting to come back and watch them do it,” Zackery said Saturday after the game as the Falcons celebrated their sectional title. “Especially playing with Jack (during Rose’s) freshman year. It was good to see them kind of conquer that and get back to state.”

Strong season at BC

As for Zackery, he just wrapped up what was a standout freshman season for him at Boston College.

Despite being named Associated Press All-State honorable mention and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-2 first-team All-State in both his junior and senior seasons at Central, Zackery did not draw major interest from NCAA Division I programs out of high school.

He had plenty of options at the Division II or Division III level, but Zackery had his heart set on being a Division I player, so he went an unconventional route.

And it sure paid off.

Zackery spent the 2019-20 season playing prep-school ball at Scotland (Pa.) Prep and the 2020-21 season playing at Chipola (Fla.) College, a Division I junior college program.

Zackery started all 28 games for the Indians at point guard in 2020-21 and led them to a 23-5 overall record en route to capturing the Panhandle Conference and FCSAA State Tournament titles. He was named an NJCAA third-team All-American.

Those two post-high schools years were enough for Zackery to get his NCAA Division I offer from Boston College, a member of the prestigious ACC, and he thrived in his first season with the Eagles.

Playing both point guard and off the ball, Zackery started all 33 of the Eagles’ games as a freshman this season and finished third on the team with 10.4 points per game and second with 89 assists and also averaged 3.2 rebounds per game.

But it was Zackery’s ball-hawking abilities, something he was stupendous at with Central at the point of the Falcons’ trapping defenses, that really stood out in his first season at BC.

Zackery racked up 57 steals this season, tied for most in a single season by a freshman in program history with former NBA player Dana Barros. Zackery also ranked tied for fourth in the ACC this season with 1.73 steals per game.

Unconventional route

While freshmen in the ACC are more traditionally highly-recruited players right out of high school, Zackery’s path of playing two post-high school years before coming to the ACC gave him some big advantages over other freshmen.

He came into college with much more mental and physical maturity than most freshmen, and listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds in his bio, Zackery’s body was ready for the physicality of major college basketball right away.

After seeing what Zackery did in NJCAA basketball at Chipola in 2020-21, BC head coach Earl Grant had the type of player he needed for his program.

“Seeing he almost led them to the national championship meant he was battle-tested, and we were looking for a tough guy,” Grant said in a feature story on Zackery posted on BC’s website earlier this month. “That made him a building block for Boston College basketball.”

Zackery also had the added benefit of getting to learn the point guard position from Grant, who ran the point in his playing days, and graduate student Makai Ashton-Langford, who mostly ran the point for the Eagles this season but yielded to Zackery when he needed a breather.

“I feel like I developed and learned as a leader and as point guard, really,” Zackery said Saturday. “Especially with Coach Grant being a point guard himself and having a senior in front of me, I just got to sit there and learn from them, even though I was playing a lot, too.”

BC finished with a 13-20 record and missed out on the NCAA Tournament, but a strong run in the ACC Tournament has Zackery and the Eagles feeling eager for next season already. BC knocked off Pittsburgh and Wake Forest to reach the ACC Tournament quarterfinals before falling to Miami to end the season.

Additionally, the Eagles notched back-to-back wins over Florida State and North Carolina State in February.

“I feel like it ended pretty well,” Zackery said of the season. “As the season started off, it was kind of slow. We took some bad losses. Our record wasn’t the best, but I feel like toward the biggest part of the year, we kind of came together and played our best basketball and kind of upset a lot of people.”

Zackery said Saturday that he would be home for about a week before returning to BC for classes. At that time, he said, meetings and offseason workouts will get going, and the future seems bright for Zackery.

“I think people see that he’s going to be the star of that team in the next year or two,” Central head coach James Hyllberg said in an interview earlier this season. “He keeps getting better and better and getting more confidence. It’ll be fun to see him play, for sure.”

With Zackery and two of his teammates from the 2018 Central State Tournament team in attendance Saturday, it made one think of the connections between that year’s Falcons team and the current one.

There are several family ties, as Central junior forward Wyatt Anderson is the younger brother of Dylan Anderson and senior reserve forward Jakob Simmons is a cousin of Adam Simmons, a starting guard on the 2018 team.

And, of course, Zackery’s dad, Marcus, is an assistant coach under Hyllberg for the Falcons and was when his son was at Central, too.

Asked Saturday who would win a matchup between the 2017-18 team and the 2021-22 team, Jaeden Zackery didn’t hesitate.

“Us,” he said emphatically. “We argue about that every time. Every time we come back and play against them, we have that same argument.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.