Kenosha Indian Trail softball advances to sectional final with win over Westosha Central

Early runs plus a solid pitching performance by Kenosha Indian Trail senior Morgan Fuhrer in the squared circle led the way to an 8-3 victory over Westosha Central on Tuesday, May 31, to advance to their second straight sectional final.

“We got a few breaks and sometimes you got to get a couple breaks to go your way to get this far in the playoffs,” Kenosha Indian Trail head softball coach Matthew Bradley said. “I’m super proud of the girls. It is never a guarantee to get to the sectional finals and it is so hard to even make it to this point. But once we got that lead I knew we were in pretty good shape.”

Kenosha Indian Trail will take on Southeast Conference rival Oak Creek in the sectional final on Thursday, June 2. Oak Creek defeated Union Grove 3-0.

“We got a chance again and we’re going to give it our best shot,” he said.

Kenosha Indian Trail got out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI double by freshman Morgan Calhoun. That lead increased by one in the second off the bat by another freshman, this time Emma Lighthizer coming through with an RBI single to go up 2-0.

The Hawks broke the game open in the third, scoring four runs on just two hits. Senior Emma Giese led off the frame with an infield single. She came around to score when junior Zoe Connell reached on an error. In the next at-bat, senior Taylor Jacobson singled, allowing another run to cross home plate. The final two runs of the inning came during two separate steals. When the Westosha Central catcher threw to second base in an attempt to catch them stealing, the runner from third ran home giving them a 6-0 advantage after three innings.

The Westosha Central bats woke up in the top of the third after being shut out on the mound for three innings by Fuhrer. Westosha Central sophomore Sam Erber led off the inning with a solo home run over the center field fence. A couple batters later, senior Ashlin Edquist launched the second home run of the inning, a two-run shot to make it 6-3.

The comeback was short lived, however, as Kenosha Indian Trail senior Grace Peltier hit a two-run double in the bottom half of the sixth to go up 8-3 and ultimately seal the victory.

“I’m so proud of this group to getting back where we were last year,” Bradley said. “The top 16 teams are all that’s left. We’re going to have fun and give it a whirl.”

Kenosha Indian Trail lost 6-3 in the 2021 sectional final to Wilmot.

Oak Creek (20-3) is a familiar opponent for the Hawks. In two games played this season, they lost 5-0 in April and suffered a 3-0 loss in May. Kenosha Indian Trail’s (20-3) only other loss came against Wilmot on May 19.

“If we can put the ball in play a couple times on Oak Creek’s defense, I think we can scrape out a run or two,” Bradley said. “If we can get one or two runs on them and hold them, I think we can escape with a one run win. We have to execute some of that small game, putting that ball in play and play our game defensively. We’re obviously the underdog, but we are going to do our best.”

Kenosha Indian Trail finished with seven hits. Peltier went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Calhoun went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Junior Kaia Mishmash and senior Taylor Jacobson each had one hit and one RBI. Lighthizer, Fuhrer and Connell each added one RBI to along with their one hit.

Fuhrer pitched a complete game, allowing three runs of four hits with six strikeouts. Westosha Central sophomore Lila McNeil led her team going 2-for-4 at the plate.

