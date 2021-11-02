Local briefs: Alia named Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year for boys soccer

Alia named Metro Classic POY

St. Joseph senior forward Andrew Alia was named the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year for boys soccer, it was announced Monday.

Alia scored 28 goals for the Lancers this season, which ranked tied for 13th in the state going into the State Tournament this weekend, as he led St. Joseph to a second-place finish in the Metro Classic and a trip to the WIAA Division-4 sectional semifinals, where the Lancers lost to Wind Point Prairie on penalty kicks.

St. Joseph senior defender Matt Schulte, St. Joseph freshman midfielder Peter Visconti and Shoreland Lutheran freshman midfielder Gavin Moore, meanwhile, joined Alia as first-team All-Metro Classic selections, while Shoreland senior forward Gabriel Saldivar was named to the second team.

Muni open for final weekend

Washington Park Municipal Golf Course will be closed through Thursday this week due to cold temperatures and morning frost.

The course will re-open, however, Friday through Sunday and will then be closed for the season.