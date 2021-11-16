Local briefs: Central's Bell, Kearby named first-team All-State for boys volleyball

County players named All-State for boys volleyball

After helping lead Central to a WIAA Division-1 state runner-up finish, Central senior middle hitter Bradley Bell and Central senior setter Keegan Kearby were named first-team All-State by the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association when the teams were announced Monday.

The Falcons also had a second-team All-State selection in senior outside hitter Dan Tompkins and an honorable mention All-State pick in senior outside hitter Jack Rose.

Tremper senior outside hitter Josh Krueger, the Southeast Conference Player of the Year, was also named honorable mention All-State, as were Indian Trail senior opposite Nathan Hill and Indian Trail senior setter Zander Feudner, who helped lead the Hawks to the WIAA Division-1 state quarterfinals this season.

Muskego senior outside hitter Ryan Bartz was named the state’s Player of the Year.

All-SEC named for boys soccer, XC, girls golf

Tremper, which won the Southeast Conference title in boys soccer, received first-team All-SEC selections in junior midfielder Daniel Chiapetta, senior defender Collin Droessler and senior goalkeeper Ben Wajerski when the All-Conference team was announced last week.

Bradford senior midfielder Erick Villalobos, Bradford sophomore defender Mason Runyard, Bradford senior forward Michael DeLuca and Indian Trail junior forward David Chon were also named first-team All-SEC.

Named to the second team, meanwhile, were Tremper junior midfielder Alex Gotz, Tremper junior midfielder Conner Heath, Indian Trail freshman midfielder Carlos Manjarrez, Bradford senior midfielder Nakeo Romanovic, Tremper senior forward Ryan Whynott, Bradford senior forward Christian Andrade, Tremper junior defender Isaiah Montero and Indian Trail senior defender Ryan LeMay.

The All-SEC teams for cross country were also announced last week, with Tremper sophomore Tess Callahan and Tremper senior Jayden Ingram, both individual qualifiers to the WIAA Division-1 State Meet, as well as Indian Trail senior Payton Scoggin, who helped the Hawks qualify as a team for state, garnering first-team honors for girls.

For boys, Indian Trail seniors Keegan Meier, Chad Helmke, Gabe Islas and Nick Klinkhammer, who led the Hawks to a team berth at state, were all named to the first team, as was Bradford senior Noah Bliss.

Named to the second team for girls were Indian Trail sophomore Kate Herrmann, Indian Trail junior Alissa Taylor and Indian Trail sophomore Audrey Shreve, while Bradford junior Zackery Meyer, Tremper senior Elijah Stuebner, Indian Trail sophomore Holden Forgette, Bradford junior Eli Fredrickson and Tremper freshman Cody Rossin were named to the second team for boys.

Additionally, The All-SEC girls golf team was also announced last week, as Bradford senior Ava Litkey was named to the first team after reaching the WIAA Division-1 sectionals, while Indian Trail junior Maddie Dahlk and Indian Trail freshman Morgan Calhoun were each named honorable mention.

Wilmot golfers earn GCAW academic honors

Wilmot’s Payton Morton received high honors and Wilmot’s Emma Schlagenhaft received honors when the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin announced its All-Academic teams for the girls golf season recently.

Students were nominated by GCAW member coaches if they had a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.25, participated in at least 75% of their team’s varsity matches and are in grades 10-12.

