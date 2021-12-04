Local briefs: Five county players make basketball awards watch list

Five county players make basketball awards watch list

Five Kenosha County players appears on WisSports.net's Senior Boys Basketball Awards Watch List this week.

St. Joseph's Caiden Lecce was on the point guard list, Central's Kenny Garth was on the defense list, Central's Jack Rose was on the wing list and St. Joseph's Andrew Alia and Bradford's Jalen Carlino were on the shooter list.

The watch lists were created from a combination of coach input and nominations, returning All-Conference lists, WisSports.net player rankings and player evaluation.

Each list will be trimmed to 15 semifinalists halfway through the season, with five finalists to be selected at the start of the playoffs. WisSports.net staff will then review the finalists and select a winner for each award, with an announcement made the week of the WIAA State Tournament finals.

Bowling honors

Joel Oechler had a huge series in the Beaver's Latestarters League at Guttormsen Recreation Center on Wednesday, firing a league-high 844 series on games of 299, 255 and 290.

In the same league, Chuck Popp rolled his first career 600 series, totaling a 632, while Miles Casey fired a game of 299 as part of a 756 series.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0