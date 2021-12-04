Local briefs: Five county players make basketball awards watch list

Five county players make basketball awards watch list
Five Kenosha County players appears on
WisSports.net's Senior Boys Basketball Awards Watch List this week.
St. Joseph's Caiden Lecce was on the point guard list, Central's Kenny Garth was on the defense list, Central's Jack Rose was on the wing list and St. Joseph's Andrew Alia and Bradford's Jalen Carlino were on the shooter list.
The watch lists were created from a combination of coach input and nominations, returning All-Conference lists,
WisSports.net player rankings and player evaluation.
Each list will be trimmed to 15 semifinalists halfway through the season, with five finalists to be selected at the start of the playoffs.
WisSports.net staff will then review the finalists and select a winner for each award, with an announcement made the week of the WIAA State Tournament finals. Bowling honors
Joel Oechler had a huge series in the Beaver's Latestarters League at Guttormsen Recreation Center on Wednesday, firing a league-high 844 series on games of 299, 255 and 290.
In the same league, Chuck Popp rolled his first career 600 series, totaling a 632, while Miles Casey fired a game of 299 as part of a 756 series.
Bradford and Tremper battle in a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener.
Sean Krajacic
IN PHOTOS: Bradford and Tremper battle in a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tremper's Emily Giese looks for room to move during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener against Bradford on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. Giese led the Trojans with 14 points in the Red Devils' 57-26 victory.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tremper's Emily Giese, center, goes up for a shot while being defended by Bradford's Syderah Farmer, left, and Angela Parker during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tremper's Josie Tenuta, left, goes up for a shot while under pressure from Bradford's Angela Parker during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford's Angela Parker, left, dribbles around Tremper's Emily Giese during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford's Nevaeh Thomas looks to shoot during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener against Tremper on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. Thomas totaled 17 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals, four blocks and four assists in the Red Devils' 57-26 victory.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford's Syderah Farmer, right, goes up for a shot while receiving pressure from Tremper's Emily Giese during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford's Haley Christiansen, center, dribbles as Tremper's Aliana Brown, right, pressures during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bradford's Haley Christianson, center, goes up for a shot while receiving pressure from Tremper's Aliana Brown, left, during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BRADFORD VS TREMPER GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tremper's Aliana Brown, left, goes up for a shot while being defended by Bradford's Syderah Farmer during a Southeast Conference girls basketball opener on Friday night at the Bradford Fieldhouse. The Red Devils won, 57-26.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
