Local briefs: Shoreland's Schattschneider named first-team All-Metro Classic for girls volleyball
Local Briefs

0923021-KN-VB-SJ-SL-GSP

Shoreland Lutheran senior Emma Schattschneider hits the ball over the net during a Metro Classic Conference girls volleyball match against St. Joseph this season.

 GREGORY SHAVER, FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS

Schattschneider named first-team All-Metro Classic

Shoreland Lutheran junior Emma Schattschneider was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference for girls volleyball, it was announced last week.

Shoreland senior Savannah Lueck and St. Joseph senior Ellie Schuler were named to the second team, while St. Joseph senior Marti Harrington, St. Joseph senior Jayden Hill, St. Joseph senior Shea Paxton, Shoreland senior Madelyn Kassulke and Shoreland junior Lily Schattschneider received honorable mention.

Whitefish Bay Dominican senior Morgan Theiler was named the Metro Classic Player of the Year.

Bowling honors

Nate Michalowski fired a perfect game en route to a 762 series recently in the Miller Majors League at Surfside Bowl.

In the same league, Gene Pobloski recorded a 299 game as part of a 712 series.

And in the Sunday AM Businessmen League at Surfside recently, Marty Schwartz also had a 299 game as part of a league-high 703 series.

Hole-in-One

Aimee Madrigrano aced the 100-yard, par-3 third hole at Kenosha Country Club recently.

She hit a 9-iron into the hole, and it was witnessed by Dave Molinaro.

Correction

In Monday's edition of the News, it was reported that Indian Trail senior Mia Walker's eighth-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle during Saturday's WIAA Division-1 girls swimming sectional at Muskego was the top individual finish among local competitors.

Actually, Indian Trail junior Bella Wulterkens also notched an eight-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 1.8 seconds.

The News apologizes for the oversight.

