Local sports briefs: Tremper girls soccer team earns academic honor for 23rd consecutive year

Tremper girls soccer team receives award again
The streak lives on for the Tremper girls soccer team.
Recently, the Trojans were named as an Academic All-American team by the United Soccer Coaches Association, the 23rd consecutive year the team has received the honor. Tremper has won the award every year since 1999, the only school in the country to do so. The team had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.38.
Playing for the Tremper girls soccer team during the 2021 season, which was last spring, were junior Tabitha Schaver, freshman Chloe Fitch, sophomore Celeste Chapa, senior Savannah Weichers, sophomore Audri Allen, sophomore Mia Crabtree, junior Natalia Chapa, sophomore Alianna Herrera, sophomore Megan Leadingham, freshman Jillian Miller, junior Melina Flores, freshman Tess Callahan, junior Grace Melichar, junior Marissa Chon, junior Katie VerHagen, sophomore Madison Kasianowicz, junior McKenna Bredek, junior Megan Jankowski, senior Brooke Clements, freshman Gabriella Bosovich, freshman Emily Slye and sophomore Kallista Street.
The team was coached by Todd Hardy, with Alison Inglehart, Jacey Kent, Haley Johnson, Elise Valeri, Linnae Johnson, Sara Lieffrig and PJ Hoffman serving as assistants.
Metro Classic girls tennis players honored
Seven St. Joseph girls tennis players recently received All-Metro Classic Conference honors for girls tennis.
Heading the list was Lauren Palmieri, who was named to the second team at No. 2 singles. Receiving honorable mention were Bella Rizzo at No. 1 singles, Casey Mayew at No. 2 singles, the No. 2 doubles team of Aliyah Rivera and Miranda Holverson and the No. 3 doubles team of Kate Bernhardt and Joi Langston.
Rizzo, a freshman, reached the second round of the Division-2 singles draw in the WIAA State Individual Tournament last week at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Lily Jorgenson of Wind Point Prairie was named the Singles Player of the Year, while her teammates Nareh Vartanian and Magdalyn Dreifuerst were named the Doubles Team of the Year.