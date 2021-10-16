Midwest/Metro Classic Conference football: Christian Life, Shoreland both fall in season finales

Needing a win to clinch automatic playoff eligibility for the first time in program history, the short-handed Christian Life football team fought valiantly Friday night.

But it was too much to overcome.

The Eagles could only dress 14 players due to COVID-19 protocol and battled hard but ultimately fell to playoff-bound Brookfield Academy, 35-21, in a Midwest Classic Conference and regular-season finale in Brookfield.

CLS finished its season officially at 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the conference, just missing out on the WIAA playoff field.

In Friday's game, the Eagles had to play two running backs along the line and had to start four freshmen on defense, but they stayed in the game.

"Both the defense and the offense fought to the end," CLS coach Jack Decker said after the game. "I could not be more proud of the grit this team showed tonight."