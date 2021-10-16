Midwest/Metro Classic Conference football: Christian Life, Shoreland both fall in season finales

Needing a win to clinch automatic playoff eligibility for the first time in program history, the short-handed Christian Life football team fought valiantly Friday night.
But it was too much to overcome.
The Eagles could only dress 14 players due to COVID-19 protocol and battled hard but ultimately fell to playoff-bound Brookfield Academy, 35-21, in a Midwest Classic Conference and regular-season finale in Brookfield.
CLS finished its season officially at 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the conference, just missing out on the WIAA playoff field.
In Friday's game, the Eagles had to play two running backs along the line and had to start four freshmen on defense, but they stayed in the game.
"Both the defense and the offense fought to the end," CLS coach Jack Decker said after the game. "I could not be more proud of the grit this team showed tonight."
Junior quarterback Erik Decker completed his stellar season for the Eagles by going 15-of-29 passing for 215 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished the regular season ninth in the state with 1,847 passing yards and tied for 19th with 19 passing touchdowns, according to WisSports.net. He also rushed for 51 yards on 15 carries Friday and finished with 449 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns this season for a whopping 2,296 total yards and 30 touchdowns on the season.
Senior receiver Carl Travis also added to his big season totals Friday for CLS, catching six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. Travis finished the regular season ranked eighth in the state with 50 receptions and fourth with 894 receiving yards.
Decker connected on passes of 45 yards to junior Charlie Boyer, seven yards to senior Gabe Diaz and 47 yards to Travis for the Eagles' three touchdowns.
Brookfield Academy, meanwhile, had already clinched automatic playoff eligibility and finished the regular season alone in third place in the Midwest Classic at 5-2 (7-3 overall).
Standout senior quarterback Jonah Jensen finished 16-of-20 passing for 250 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Blue Knights on Friday.
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Shoreland Lutheran 6
The Lightning, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-5 state coaches poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press Medium Division state poll, will roll into the playoffs after defeating the Pacers at Shoreland on Friday night to finish the regular season 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Metro Classic Conference.
Lake Country Lutheran won the WIAA Division-5 state title in 2019, the last time championships were held, and predictably received a No. 1 seed in the Division-5 postseason bracket when the pairings were released Saturday.
In Friday's game, standout senior quarterback Luke Haertle finished 11-of-15 passing for 230 yards with four touchdowns and an interception against the Shoreland defense.
The Pacers, who had already been eliminated from playoff contention, wrapped up their season at 1-8 overall and 1-6 in the Metro Classic. No stats for Friday's game were available for Shoreland as of the News' press time Saturday.