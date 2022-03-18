Mike Johnson column: Jon Lindh leads Central athletic department to wave of success as AD

Central Athletic Director Jon Lindh and his family made plans to go on a cruise to The Bahamas in late March of 2020.

Well, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that cruise three times now, Lindh said, but as fate would have it, perhaps it’s finally been scheduled for the absolute perfect time for Lindh and his family.

Because if anyone needs a vacation right now, it’s Lindh.

This is a good thing for a high school athletic director, but Lindh has had an exceptionally busy school year, because Central’s athletic teams have been so successful.

So when I talked to him Wednesday morning about all the Falcons’ athletic success, highlighted this weekend by the boys basketball team’s second-ever WIAA Division-2 State Tournament appearance at the Kohl Center in Madison, Lindh right away said he’ll be taking a two-week vacation following this weekend.

Next week is Central’s spring break, then Lindh and his family will be setting sail to The Bahamas.

Well, hopefully.

“Until I’m on the boat, I’m not going to count my chickens before they hatch,” Lindh with a laugh about a cruise that’s been postponed three times already.

Successful tenure

Lindh, who took over as Central’s athletic director prior to the 2012-13 school year in succession of longtime AD Kris Allison, is in his 10th season in charge of the school’s athletic department.

During that time, the Falcons have made 14 WIAA State Tournament appearances in team sports and won three team state titles, in Division-1 softball in 2013 and 2015 and Division-1 girls golf in 2021.

And that doesn’t include the myriad of individual athletes who’ve reached state for the Falcons, along with the cheerleading and dance teams, also part of Lindh’s responsibilities in leading the department.

Last month, the Central dance team reached its State Tournament in La Crosse.

“The cheerleading and dance teams, I would say they work harder than at most schools,” Lindh said.

As for the WIAA team sports, this weekend’s trip to Madison for boys basketball will be the third State Tournament appearance already for a Central athletic team this academic year, with the entire spring season still yet to be played.

In the fall, the girls golf team, led by sophomore twins Kylie and Katelyn Walker, won the Division-1 state title, then the boys volleyball team finished as the Division-1 state runner-up, falling just short of winning the championship in a five-set loss to Milwaukee Marquette in the title match.

Now, the boys basketball team is headed to state, and Lindh already said this week that he expects the baseball team to be very good this spring, too.

All of this keeps Lindh a busy man, as he said his responsibilities for preparing his teams for a State Tournament range from everything to ticket sales, finding transportation for players, students and cheerleaders and booking practice facilities.

This Friday, for instance, Lindh had to book an hour practice time for the boys basketball team before its state semifinal game against La Crosse Central at a facility in Middleton since Madison-area schools are not on spring break yet, making practice facilities much harder to find.

The right hires

As is the case with anyone who leads an organization, the true key to success is hiring the right people to fill the positions under you.

Sure enough, Lindh said hiring good coaches has been the obvious key to Central’s athletic success, and nowhere is that more evident than with the boys basketball program.

Prior to hiring James Hyllberg as head coach seven years ago, the Falcons had not had a 20-win season in boys basketball since 1962 and had never reached the State Tournament.

In Hyllberg’s seven seasons, the team has won at least a share of six Southern Lakes Conference titles and has four 20-win seasons, four regional titles and now two sectional titles.

“The big thing is, when you talk to him, he has that persona that you just want to go and do whatever he says,” Lindh said of Hyllberg. “So when we sat down for the interview and he’s telling me about his philosophy and his goals and his expectations, he just has kind of that ‘u-rah-rah’ personality that you want to jump through a door (for).”

Lindh also pointed out that being successful in a variety of sports is extra tough for a school the size of Central, which has an enrollment over 1,100 currently. The Falcons compete among large schools, either Division-1 or Division-2, in the WIAA in their sports, which means it takes more athletes to fill out their teams than at a small school, where each kid often plays two or three sports.

So a great athlete at a school like Central may just benefit one sport instead of two or three.

“In Division-2, kids are more specialized,” Lindh said. “They have to be more specialized. Where in Division-4, -5, lots of kids are your three-, four-sport athletes.

“At the larger schools, you don’t see it as often, just because you need so many more kids to compete at that level in that number of sports.”

Another important facet to Central’s athletic success is how engaged the student body there is. At pretty much every Central athletic event, you can expect a rowdy student section to be supporting its classmates.

“It’s awesome,” Lindh said. “And I think that also builds into why we’re so good at so many sports, is kids, they gravitate toward that.”

A strong mentor

Lindh was also emphatic this week when I mentioned the impact of Allison, who guided the Falcons to tons of success in her own right during her lengthy tenure as athletic director.

Lindh taught at the school before taking on the AD role, so he said he learned a lot from Allison in preparation. And Allison is still around the school doing what she can to help all the time, Lindh said.

“She was a great mentor,” he said. “And I say one of the advantages was I was a teacher before I became the AD, (a) teacher and coach. Just having the ability to basically shadow her for that second half of her last year was huge.

“She’s got the biggest heart in the world.”

So, this weekend, Lindh will make another trip to Madison to watch his department compete in another State Tournament. The scenery there may not be as breathtaking as what he’s about to see in The Bahamas in a couple weeks, but the memories made are what counts.

Everyone at Central feels the same.

“Once the season’s over, that time is just a memory,” Hyllberg said earlier this week. “So we want to kind of enjoy each moment for what it is and our time together and take advantage of it.

“You’re creating lifelong memories.”

