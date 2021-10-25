Monday Morning Quarterback Playoff Edition: St. Joseph taking advantage of depth in Division-6

They were never in danger of losing Friday’s game to Fall River/Rio, or even falling behind, but they gained just 65 total yards in the first half and didn’t score in the first quarter.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a 20-yard loss on a snap that went over the head of senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus were two self-inflicted mistakes that scuttled first-half drives.

St. Joseph trailed Brookfield Academy 14-7 at halftime back in Week 7 and fumbled to short-circuit an opening drive in a Week 9 blowout win over Living Word Lutheran.

The Lancers were more than good enough to overcome the slow starts in all their games so far, but obviously, with just 16 teams left in the Division-6 playoff field, the competition will only get tougher from here on out. If St. Joseph wants to be playing for the Division-6 state championship on Nov. 18 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, better starts would be helpful.

“We always want to start fast,” Rizzo said after Friday’s win. “That’s always our goal. We want to, but we don’t know how many times we’re going to be able to rely on our defense. The offense has to really feed them more, too. But we’ll take it when we can get it.