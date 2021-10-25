Monday Morning Quarterback Playoff Edition: St. Joseph taking advantage of depth in Division-6

In high school football, especially in the small-school divisions, winning and losing often comes down to a numbers game.
Two teams may have similarly talented players to highlight their rosters, but if one team has more depth, especially along the lines, then that team usually wins out.
This trait is even more pronounced among small schools, where most teams don’t have enough players to two-platoon, that is play guys just one way on offense or defense. But if you can at least reduce the number of players you have going both ways, that can give you a big advantage.
That’s exactly what St. Joseph has done this season.
After the top-seeded and third-ranked Lancers blanked eighth-seeded Fall River/Rio, 49-0, in a WIAA Division-6 first-round playoff game at Ameche Field on Friday night, St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo emphasized how much he thought his deeper roster wore down the Rebels, as evidenced by the Lancers’ 35-0 advantage after halftime.
It’s a theme Rizzo has highlighted throughout this season. The head coach at Division-1 Bradford from 2013-17, Rizzo knows well the differences between handling a big-school roster compared to a small-school roster.
“I’ve said all along, the more kids we can start — we don’t have a true two-platoon system, but there’s enough guys, especially up front, where we’re rotating some guys,” Rizzo said after Friday’s win. “Really, I think that’s just how you win in the smaller divisions.”
St. Joseph will put its perfect 11-0 record on the line in a Division-6 second-round playoff game against fourth-seeded Waterloo on Friday night at Ameche Field. The last time the Lancers advanced past the second round was in 2005, when they reached the third round of the Division-5 playoffs.
That was also the last year the Lancers won a conference title before this year when they captured a share of the old Lakeshore Conference title. This season, St. Joseph won the Midwest Classic Conference title outright.
Saying their farewell
Bradford’s senior class accomplished a lot on the football field during its time with the program, which included a coaching change and a season altered majorly by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That road came to an end with Friday night’s 43-27 loss at Hartland Arrowhead in the first round of the WIAA Division-1 playoffs.
It was a senior-laden team this season, with a group that reached the playoffs each year during their high school tenure. Many of those on Friday night’s roster were on the varsity team in 2019 as sophomores, and they all persevered through a 2020 season wracked by the pandemic in which former head coach Troy Bowe departed the program before the end of the season.
After Pete Deates coached the last couple games of 2020 on an interim basis, Gaz Osmani took over the program prior to this season. Osmani had coached many of the seniors when he was previously Bradford’s freshman coach, so Friday night was a bittersweet moment for he and his seniors.
Osmani’s voice cracked with emotion, and he said he wanted to have a send-off back at the school for his seniors.
“I told them I wouldn’t do it down in this gym (at Arrowhead),” Osmani said. “We’re gonna do it when we get home to Bradford and do our little senior send-off. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids, I couldn’t have asked for a better group of seniors that I brought into our high school.
“I’m very proud of them, and I’m very happy for them.”
The seniors, of course, were sad after Friday’s loss, but they were also able to reflect on how much appreciation they have for their teammates.
“I love ‘em all,” said senior tight end/defensive lineman Jared Barden. “They are all my brothers. I would do anything for ‘em. Bradford is somewhere I love. I will always have a place in my heart, and these guys behind me will, too.”
Added senior linebacker Mylan Smith: “It hurts, of course, (being) my last year, but I wouldn’t change anything. I feel like we all played a great game. It was a great season, just in general. We played together as one, as we say.”
Need to start fast
If there’s one thing to nitpick about St. Joseph down the stretch this season, it’s that the Lancers have struggled somewhat with slow starts.
They were never in danger of losing Friday’s game to Fall River/Rio, or even falling behind, but they gained just 65 total yards in the first half and didn’t score in the first quarter.
A 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a 20-yard loss on a snap that went over the head of senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus were two self-inflicted mistakes that scuttled first-half drives.
St. Joseph trailed Brookfield Academy 14-7 at halftime back in Week 7 and fumbled to short-circuit an opening drive in a Week 9 blowout win over Living Word Lutheran.
The Lancers were more than good enough to overcome the slow starts in all their games so far, but obviously, with just 16 teams left in the Division-6 playoff field, the competition will only get tougher from here on out. If St. Joseph wants to be playing for the Division-6 state championship on Nov. 18 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, better starts would be helpful.
“We always want to start fast,” Rizzo said after Friday’s win. “That’s always our goal. We want to, but we don’t know how many times we’re going to be able to rely on our defense. The offense has to really feed them more, too. But we’ll take it when we can get it.
“We do. We need to start faster. We’ll critique the game, as we always do, kind of go over our adjustments and some other things. But, yeah, let’s get a faster start.”
Finding Baptiste
Friday was a frustrating night for St. Joseph senior receiver DeAndre Baptiste, who dropped several passes.
But he can still be a weapon at any time, as one fourth-quarter play proved.
The Lancers went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Fall River/Rio 40-yard line, and Ashmus was quickly flushed to his right by the pass rush. He was able to get outside to his right while being chased down and pointed to the outside to Baptiste, urging him to get upfield.
Baptiste did so, Ashmus uncorked a great throw on the run down the right sideline, and Baptiste went up and outfought his defender for a spectacular 27-yard grab and a first down.
“I just gave ‘Dre the little flick, and he goes downfield, and I just throw it up to him,” Ashmus said. “He makes the rest happen.”
While it was senior receiver Andrew Alia who had the big night Friday with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns, Ashmus emphasized that any of the Lancers’ considerable weapons can be used at any point.
“We’ve got that great bond (with Alia), but I have it with all my receivers,” he said. “We have that bond with all my receivers, so it’s not just Andrew. It’s every single one of my receivers.”
Tough schedule
It may be hard for those in other parts of the state to evaluate Bradford’s season if they were asked to do so.
At first glance, it might be easy to say a team loaded with talented seniors that went 5-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs underachieved.
But if you look at the Red Devils’ schedule, it’s hard to really say that.
Yes, you have to beat good teams to be considered one of the best teams in the state yourself, but it’s not like any of Bradford’s losses were “bad.” All five of the Red Devils’ defeats were to state-ranked teams, three to No. 1 teams when Bradford played them.
The Red Devils opened with non-conference losses to Eau Claire Regis, ranked No. 1 in the Division-6 state coaches poll all season, and Muskego, ranked No. 1 in Division-1 at that time and No. 4 now. In the Southeast Conference schedule, Bradford lost two games, to No. 1-ranked Franklin and to Oak Creek, now ranked No. 8 in Division-1.
Then came Friday’s season-ending loss to Arrowhead, ranked No. 10 in Division-1.
In each of those five losses, the script was similar for Bradford: The Red Devils’ stable of super-talented skill-position players, including senior quarterback Nate Olson, junior all-purpose star Keany Parks, senior receivers Quinton Henry and Christian Crump and Barden, kept them in games with big plays, but the size and physicality of state-ranked opponents took its toll as each game wore on.
“Our skill guys are the best in the state,” Osmani said. “Like I said, we’re just a couple of pieces away, and they had the bigger pieces that we’re looking for.”
The Red Devils rightfully felt they could win each of their five games against ranked teams, and it had to be frustrating coming up short each time, as Crump attested to on Friday.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “We came into the game confident. We thought we had ‘em, but they got in our head. They got ahead of us. Mental mistakes cost us the game. Physically, we were good.”
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.