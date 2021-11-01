Monday Morning Quarterback Playoffs: St. Joseph knew it could be a special season from the get-go

St. Joseph football coach Matt Rizzo knew before the season started that it could be a special one for the Lancers.
Well, it’s still going, and Friday night’s 28-8 win over Waterloo in a WIAA Division-6 second-round playoff game at Ameche Field was just more evidence of how special St. Joseph is this season, as the top-seeded Lancers stayed perfect at 12-0 — including a Week 3 forfeit victory — and reached the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2005.
St. Joseph will host third-seeded Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (9-2) in a Division-6 state quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. this Friday at Ameche Field. If the Lancers win, they’ll advance to the state semifinals the following week at a neutral site, then after that is the final stop, the Division-6 state title game on Nov. 18 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Considering the Lancers are one of the final eight teams left in Division-6 and won their first conference title since 2005, it’s indeed been a special season, no matter what happens the rest of the way.
And if you looked at St. Joseph’s roster back in late summer, you could see that it was full of experienced athletes who’ve had a lot of success in other sports, too.
Senior quarterback Jacob Ashmus and junior tight end/linebacker Luke Schuler were key players on the Lancers’ baseball team that won the WIAA Division-3 state title last spring, senior receiver/defensive back Saveion Weatherford, sophomore running back/linebacker Jayden Gordon and senior receiver/defensive back DeAndre Baptiste qualified for sprints and relays in the WIAA Division-3 State Track and Field Meet last spring and senior fullback/linebacker Caden Tolefree is a contributor on the St. Joseph boys basketball team.
Then there’s senior receiver/defensive back/kicker Andrew Alia, a rare athlete who’s a 1,000-point scorer on the basketball court as he heads into his senior season in that sport and just wrapped up a standout boys soccer career as one of the top players in the area in which he scored 28 goals this fall, tied for 13th in the state going into Saturday’s sectional finals.
“At the beginning of the season, I knew,” said Gordon, who rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries Friday, when asked if he thought the Lancers could be special before the season began.
“I knew, and our team knew. We’ve been putting so much work in, the whole team just ready to go. We knew. We have that championship mentality. We’re ready for it.”
And it’s been more than talent that’s led to the Lancers having such a great season.
Rizzo said this is one of the most cohesive teams he’s ever coached, a tenure that includes five seasons as Bradford’s head coach from 2013-17. As an example, he cited Baptiste, an explosive receiver who wasn’t really involved in the offense Friday night since the weather grounded the passing game.
“’Coach, I didn’t care that I didn’t even touch the ball tonight. I’m just happy we won,’” Rizzo said Baptiste told him after the game.
“When you’ve got a playmaker that’s an explosive player like him that doesn’t even care about stuff like that, I think you’ve got something special.”
Rizzo said the whole team is that way.
“Since I’ve been coaching, this is probably one of the most connected teams and one of the most together teams we’ve ever had,” he said. “And connected and together teams are very dangerous, because they play for each other, they care about each other, and they love each other.”
After Friday’s game, junior lineman Marco Matteucci recalled his freshman season of 2019, when the Lancers finished 5-4 and missed the playoffs by a game. They played two postseason games in 2020 in the Division-5 field under the COVID-altered format and came into this season with confidence and high expectations, ones they’ve fulfilled.
“It means a lot,” Matteucci said. “My freshman year, we came in, we didn’t even make the playoffs. To see where we are now is just amazing, all that work we put in, the coaching staff, the team. We’re just a great group of guys and just want to get the work done.”
Working the wind
It was like each quarter was its own little game Friday night between St. Joseph and Waterloo.
With the wind howling out of the north and the rain coming down in sheets from that direction, it became clear right away that the only direction a team could score in would be going with the wind, which was north to south.
“It was once in a lifetime, really,” Alia said of playing in the wind and rain. “Crazy weather.”
And playing that wind adeptly was a big reason the Lancers emerged with a victory to advance to the Division-6 state quarterfinals.
Usually coin tosses are viewed as nothing more than ceremonial before a football game, but the toss really mattered on Friday night. In the playoffs, the home team automatically gets heads, and Friday’s toss turned up tails. Waterloo deferred to the second half, so St. Joseph got the ball to start the game but got to choose which direction it wanted to go for the second half.
With his team leading 14-8 at halftime, Rizzo decided to go against the wind in the third quarter and with the wind in the fourth, reasoning that if his stout defense could hold Waterloo at bay in the third quarter, there’s no way the Lancers would allow the Pirates to score going into the wind in the fourth.
The bet paid off.
“I said, ‘We’ll go against the wind in the third quarter, tough sledding, if we can just stop them,’” Rizzo said. “I wanted the (wind in the) fourth quarter. It was just one of those coin-flip kind of calls, but I felt with the lead and the way our defense has played all year, I put it in their hands again.”
Rizzo did say after the game that had the Lancers been trailing at halftime, or even if the game had been tied, he would’ve taken the wind for the third quarter in order to get points on the board as soon as possible.
But with the Lancers holding a six-point lead, the scoreless third quarter turned out to be a huge win in their favor. They tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth and held the Pirates to 48 total yards in the final quarter, 23 of those coming on the game’s final drive as Waterloo just ran some plays to cap off its season before the clock wound down.
Both coaches managed the clock in each quarter with the wind on their minds. Waterloo ran a hurry-up offense on its opening two drives to take advantage of the wind at its back, and timeouts were called to either preserve some time with the wind or force the other team to spend more time going against it.
Between the teams Friday night, just 31 of the game’s 101 total offensive plays were run on the south half of the field, the direction the wind was coming from. Just nine of those were by the Lancers, which means they were able to possess the ball mostly in the Pirates’ end of the field when they had the wind at their backs.
St. Joseph gained 144 total yards with the wind in the second and fourth quarters and 81 against it in the first and third quarters. Waterloo’s lone score, a 65-yard touchdown pass followed by a two-point conversion that gave the Pirates an early 8-0 lead, came with the wind at its back in the first quarter.
Dominant defense
As if the wind wasn’t difficult enough to negotiate, Waterloo had to try to move the ball against St. Joseph’s defense, which has been dominating opponents all season.
With the passing game effectively erased by the wind, the Pirates were rendered one-dimensional, an almost impossible uphill battle against the Lancers.
Waterloo got one big play, the 65-yard touchdown catch-and-run by senior running back Eugene Wolff on a wheel route off a perfectly thrown pass with the wind by sophomore quarterback Cal Hush. After the game, Rizzo said it appeared St. Joseph’s defense got caught peeking into the backfield on the play and let Wolff get behind the secondary.
Other than that, though, the Lancers allowed just 74 total yards of offense to the Pirates.
After Fall River/Rio ran just two plays in St. Joseph territory the entire game in the first round of the playoffs, Waterloo ran 18 plays in Lancers’ territory Friday night. All of those plays came on three drives, each with the wind, and the Pirates turned the ball over on downs to end all three of them.
For the season, St. Joseph has allowed a paltry 85 total points to the 11 opponents it has faced, an average of just 7.7 per game.
“Our defense is great,” Matteucci said. “It’s one of our key things. Best in our conference. We (want) to win state, that’s the goal. Just keep pounding.”
Rizzo said he issued a challenge to his defense during the week before the Lancers’ huge Week 8 game against Racine Lutheran, which they won in dominating fashion, 28-7, to clinch at least a share of the Midwest Classic Conference title. They secured it outright the following week.
“We challenged them all that week, that the old saying is, offense will win you games, but defense will win you championships,” Rizzo said Friday. “We really relied on them, plus we can two-platoon some of our positions on the line a little bit, and that’s really helped us throughout the course of the year.
“They’re just playing with so much confidence right now that we feel like can beat any team. Regardless of the weapons the other team might have, I like our chances.”
There were many defensive contributors Friday night, but Matteucci and junior linebacker Peter Stapleton stood out especially with big sacks, while Tolefree, one of the best linebackers in the state, was all over the place, as usual.
Wolff, a semifinalist for the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch Award as the top senior running back in the state, entered the game ranked eighth in the state with 1,798 rushing yards and was coming off a 256-yard, six-touchdown performance in a first-round win over Pardeeville. The Lancers held Wolff to 74 yards on 29 carries, with 29 of those yards coming in the fourth quarter when Waterloo was driving into the wind and was pinned back in its own territory with no choice but to keep running.
This Friday will be the biggest test yet for St. Joseph’s defense, as St. Mary’s Springs comes in averaging 30.5 points and 321.8 total yards per game after Friday’s 31-14 second-round win at second-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium.
Conference call
The WIAA playoff field is down to 56 teams around the state now, eight in each of the seven divisions.
Among conferences in the area that include county programs, there are just three teams still alive, including St. Joseph from the Midwest Classic, of course.
In Division-1, Friday night featured a marquee matchup between Southeast Conference arch-rivals in top-seeded and top-ranked Franklin and fourth-seeded Oak Creek at Franklin. With the weather hampering the Sabers’ potent passing attack, the Knights held a 7-2 halftime lead, but Franklin narrowly avoided a major upset by scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion with 2 minutes left to hang on for a 10-7 win and advance to the state quarterfinals.
The Southern Lakes Conference, meanwhile, had three teams playing in Division-2 second-round games Friday night, and one advanced, as top-seeded Union Grove held off fourth-seeded SLC foe Waterford, 21-14, at Union Grove.
On the other side of that bracket, second-seeded Lake Geneva Badger suffered a heartbreaking 13-7 loss in overtime at home to sixth-seeded Kettle Moraine.
Two other Midwest Classic teams played Friday night in addition to St. Joseph, but both lost, as second-seeded Racine Lutheran fell at home to third-seeded Campbellsport, 23-8, in Division-5, while sixth-seeded Burlington Catholic Central was defeated, 50-7, at second-seeded Reedsville in Division-7.
And there was a huge upset in Division-5, as Metro Classic Conference champion and top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran, ranked No. 1 in Division-5 all season long, was shocked at home by fifth-seeded Mayville, 55-47.
Among the state’s No. 1 seeds, all four (Kimberly, Franklin, Sun Prairie, Mukwonago) are still alive in Division-1, two (Union Gove, Mequon Homestead) are alive in Division-2, with top-seeded Waunakee playing Saturday after the News’ press time, one (Luxemburg-Casco) is alive in Division-3, four (Northwestern, Wisconsin Dells, Madison Edgewood, Waukesha Catholic Memorial) are alive in Division-4, two (La Crosse Aquinas, Amherst) are alive in Division-5, three (Durand, Colby, St. Joseph) are alive in Division-6, with top-seeded Darlington playing Saturday after the News’ press time, and two (Eau Claire Regis, Hurley) are alive in Division-7, with top-seeded Hilbert also playing Saturday after the News’ press time.