Monday Morning Quarterback Playoffs: St. Joseph knew it could be a special season from the get-go

“It was once in a lifetime, really,” Alia said of playing in the wind and rain. “Crazy weather.”

And playing that wind adeptly was a big reason the Lancers emerged with a victory to advance to the Division-6 state quarterfinals.

Usually coin tosses are viewed as nothing more than ceremonial before a football game, but the toss really mattered on Friday night. In the playoffs, the home team automatically gets heads, and Friday’s toss turned up tails. Waterloo deferred to the second half, so St. Joseph got the ball to start the game but got to choose which direction it wanted to go for the second half.

With his team leading 14-8 at halftime, Rizzo decided to go against the wind in the third quarter and with the wind in the fourth, reasoning that if his stout defense could hold Waterloo at bay in the third quarter, there’s no way the Lancers would allow the Pirates to score going into the wind in the fourth.

The bet paid off.

“I said, ‘We’ll go against the wind in the third quarter, tough sledding, if we can just stop them,’” Rizzo said. “I wanted the (wind in the) fourth quarter. It was just one of those coin-flip kind of calls, but I felt with the lead and the way our defense has played all year, I put it in their hands again.”

