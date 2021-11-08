Monday Morning Quarterback: St. Joseph hopes to learn from playoff loss to powerful St. Mary's Springs

So even though there was a lot of pain for the Lancers on Friday with their own state title hopes ended after a 12-1 season, third-year St. Joseph head coach Matt Rizzo hopes his team will take some lessons from playing the Ledgers.

“We hope the kids learn from it,” Rizzo said after the game. “We know that our offseason, we’ll be looking forward to another good matchup like this again, making another run. Hopefully our underclassmen that are all coming back can take this as a learning experience instead of just being, ‘Poor me,’ and (being) down and saying we can never do it.

“I think we have the target now, and we know what we want to aim for. We have a good group coming back, and hopefully they’ll learn from this. We’re eventually going to have to run into somebody like this again. That’s the way it works.

“... If you really want the trophy at the end, you’re going to have to get through them sooner rather than later. So it’s good for our kids to experience this, as hard as it is right now for our seniors and some our kids that are taking it pretty tough. Ultimately, it’s really good for them and really good for our program.”