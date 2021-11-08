Monday Morning Quarterback: St. Joseph hopes to learn from playoff loss to powerful St. Mary's Springs

One of the best ways to become a state championship-caliber program is to learn from one.
And sometimes that requires being beaten by one along the way.
That’s what happened to the St. Joseph football team on Friday night at Ameche Field in a WIAA Division-6 state quarterfinal game, as Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs displayed all of its championship pedigree in a 29-6 victory that ended the Lancers’ outstanding season.
Even though St. Joseph was the No. 1 seed in the grouping and ranked No. 3 in the final Division-6 state coaches poll and St. Mary’s Springs was the No. 3 seed and unranked, nobody will ever consider the Ledgers the true underdogs in the WIAA playoffs.
All under legendary head coach Bob Hyland, who’s in his 51st season, St. Mary’s Springs has won a record nine WIAA state titles, all in Division-5 and Division-6, to go along with eight state titles in the old Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association, for 17 overall. St. Mary’s Springs (10-2) will take on No. 1 seed Darlington in a Division-6 state semifinal this Friday at DeForest, as the Ledgers seek their fourth consecutive state championship.
St. Mary’s Springs won the Division-6 title in 2017 and 2019 and the Division-5 title in 2018. The streak has only been interrupted by the pandemic, which cancelled the state championships in 2020.
So even though there was a lot of pain for the Lancers on Friday with their own state title hopes ended after a 12-1 season, third-year St. Joseph head coach Matt Rizzo hopes his team will take some lessons from playing the Ledgers.
“We hope the kids learn from it,” Rizzo said after the game. “We know that our offseason, we’ll be looking forward to another good matchup like this again, making another run. Hopefully our underclassmen that are all coming back can take this as a learning experience instead of just being, ‘Poor me,’ and (being) down and saying we can never do it.
“I think we have the target now, and we know what we want to aim for. We have a good group coming back, and hopefully they’ll learn from this. We’re eventually going to have to run into somebody like this again. That’s the way it works.
“... If you really want the trophy at the end, you’re going to have to get through them sooner rather than later. So it’s good for our kids to experience this, as hard as it is right now for our seniors and some our kids that are taking it pretty tough. Ultimately, it’s really good for them and really good for our program.”
Rizzo also pointed out that his roster this year was still fairly inexperienced. Though the Lancers will graduate key seniors like quarterback Jacob Ashmus, fullback/linebacker Caden Tolefree, receiver/defensive back/kicker Andrew Alia, receiver/defensive back DeAndre Baptiste, defensive back Ben Butler, lineman Dominic Zagra and others, they will return plenty of players next season.
“We still started seven underclassmen on defense (Friday) and six on offense, and a couple tackles that are in their second year of ever playing football, actually,” Rizzo said. “We showed our age in some spots. I liked our grit, I liked our attitude, I liked our fight in the second half. We were just chasing too much.
“They’re been there (St. Mary’s Springs) and done that, they have the experience, and they showed it tonight.”
Plenty of sports left
Though St. Joseph’s group of seniors have finished their high school careers on the gridiron, there’s still plenty of school year left for athletic success.
Like at most small schools, the Lancers’ football players mostly compete in other sports, too.
Up next is the boys basketball season, in which Alia, already a 1,000-point career scorer through three varsity campaigns, will lead St. Joseph again this winter. Tolefree has also been an important contributor on the basketball team in his career.
Sophomore running back Jayden Gordon and junior lineman Marco Matteucci, meanwhile, both reached the WIAA Division-3 sectionals in wrestling last season, while Gordon, Baptiste and senior receiver/defensive back Saveion Weatherford will try to return to the WIAA Division-3 State Track Meet in sprints again in the spring.
And then there’s baseball, where Ashmus and junior tight end/linebacker Luke Schuler helped the Lancers to a WIAA Division-3 state title last spring and will be back for a shot at a repeat.
“It’s a great group of kids,” Rizzo said. “... A lot of our prominent athletes are kids that have to play all the sports for us to be successful, had a really deep run in state baseball, and you see a lot of the same names. (They) carried that momentum into the fall, and we’re just really proud of them.
“I think (they’ll) find some success on the basketball court and in baseball season again.”
Tough conference
One indicator you can use to assess an opponent in the playoffs that you may hardly ever play or not know much about is the strength of its conference.
So forget St. Mary’s Springs rich history. For this season, at least, a look at the Flyway Conference would’ve told you the Ledgers must be very good, despite being a No. 3 seed for the playoffs.
St. Mary’s Springs finished in a three-way tie atop the Flyway with Mayville and Campbellsport, who just played each other Friday night in the Division-5 quarterfinals, with Mayville emerging victorious, 34-27. St. Mary’s only conference loss this season came to Mayville in Week 3 in the conference opener.
Not to mention, Mayville upended No. 1 seed and prohibitive Division-5 state title favorite Lake Country Lutheran in the second round of the Division-5 playoffs.
Additionally, fourth-place Winnebago Lutheran (Division-5) also reached the playoffs from the Flyway this season.
Based on his team’s conference alone, Hyland was confident his team could handle St. Joseph, even though the Lancers were the No. 1 seed.
“We don’t know them, we don’t have common opponents, but our schedule is a lot tougher,” Hyland said. “And consequently — that’s the one thing we preach to our kids, if we can get ahead of them, and we did right away. I’m really proud of this football team for what they did tonight.”
Playoff glance
The WIAA playoff field is down to 28 teams total now, four in each of the seven divisions. After next week’s state semifinal games comes the final stop, the State Championships at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison from Nov. 18-19.
Among conferences that Kenosha County teams compete in, only Franklin from the Southeast Conference is still alive.
The Sabers, ranked No. 1 and seeded No. 1 in Division-1, cruised past No. 2 seed Bay Port on Friday, 35-7, and will now take on No. 3 seed Appleton North in a Division-1 semifinal this Friday at a location that was still to be announced as of Saturday evening. Appleton North upset No. 1 seed Kimberly, 21-10, in Friday’s quarterfinals.
No matter what, there will be a new champion in Division-1. Second-seeded Muskego, which had won back-to-back Division-1 state titles in 2018 and 2019, was eliminated by top-seeded Classic Eight Conference rival Mukwonago on Friday, 35-14. Mukwonago will face fellow No. 1 seed Sun Prairie in the semifinals this Friday at Oconomowoc.
In Division-2, meanwhile, No. 1 seed Union Grove of the Southern Lakes Conference was the latest victim of sixth-seeded upstart Kettle Moraine, which ended the Broncos’ season with a 21-14 victory Friday at Union Grove. Kettle Moraine is also in the Classic Eight Conference.
With St. Joseph and Union Grove both losing Friday, there are no teams left in the playoff field from Kenosha or Racine counties.