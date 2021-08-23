Monday Morning Quarterback Week 1: After losing to Eau Claire Regis, Bradford faces another wing-T attack in Muskego

“Bradford’s front seven is dynamite, and that’s going to lead them to plenty of wins. I thought our kids really did a great job of battling them at the line of scrimmage.”

Regis has been a WIAA Division-6 power for years with its system, having won the state title in 2016 and finished as runner-up in 2019 the last time state championships were held. So the Red Devils had plenty of respect for them.

But Muskego is a different animal.

When the Red Devils line up against the Warriors’ wing-T on Thursday, they’ll be facing Division-1 players from a team that has racked up 38 straight wins. They defeated Wisconsin Rapids, 21-7, in a Week 1 clash between two top programs, rushing for 284 yards.

First-year Bradford head coach Gaz Osmani noted after Friday’s game that Muskego’s wing-T offense does look a little different than Regis’ in that the Ramblers were extremely close in their formation. Indeed, it was hard to even locate gaps between Regis’ players on offense, they were lined up so tight together.