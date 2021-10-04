Monday Morning Quarterback Week 7: Barden everywhere for Bradford; playoff picture coming into focus

"We saw it last year, especially in the playoff game against Christian Life," Rizzo said. "He kind of just burst on the scene. We were starting to get some freshmen some touches last year, and he had a great playoff game. That's what we see in him, and we know that he can do it."

Not only does Gordon have blazing speed that was on display Friday — which also helped him to the WIAA Division-3 State Track Meet last spring as part of the Lancers' 400-yard relay team — he's gaining the necessary vision to find holes in the defense.

"It took a little while for him to learn and grow with some of our new system and scheme, but he has great vision," Rizzo said. "Practicing that patience behind our pulling guards and things like that, he's finally starting to see that, and it's starting to come true."

Showdown week

There's little doubt which game will have the biggest implications for a county team in Week 8.

With St. Joseph's victory Friday, coupled with a 55-14 victory by Midwest Classic rival Racine Lutheran, both the Lancers and Crusaders are 5-0 in conference play headed into this Friday's 7 p.m. contest against each other at Pritchard Park in Racine.