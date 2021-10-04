Monday Morning Quarterback Week 7: Barden everywhere for Bradford; playoff picture coming into focus

There was a play in Friday night's game that Jared Barden certainly wanted back.
But the Red Devils can't fault one of their senior leaders for making a mistake or two, because he's a huge key to their success, and he was a main reason why they beat crosstown and Southeast Conference rival Indian Trail, 34-13, at Jaskwhich Stadium.
Barden, listed at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, is one of two Bradford players going both ways right now, as he starts at tight end and defensive end.
A reliable target the last two seasons for now-senior quarterback Nate Olson, Barden caught two passes for 22 yards on Friday, including a 16-yard first-quarter touchdown on which he lined up on the right end of the line, ran past a linebacker, turned and caught a pass just over the goal line that was floated in nicely by Olson.
Barden could've had an even bigger game, but on a third-and-13 play from the Bradford 24-yard line late in the second quarter, he couldn't haul in what appeared to be a perfect strike over the middle from Olson for what would've been a big play and a first down. Instead, the ball bounced off Barden's hands right to Indian Trail senior defensive back Connor Koch, who secured it at the Bradford 45 for an interception.
Pardon Barden's teammates if they forgave him for that mistake.
"Jared's been doing it all year," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. "He's been one of two players that have been going both ways for me, offense and defense, doesn't leave the field. Jared's been a leader for us all year.
"Offensively, he had some drops, but he knew his mistakes and he owned up to them. The word of the week was accountability, be accountable for what you do wrong, and how can we fix it? So he was accountable for it. He manned up and said, 'I've got you, Coach' and promised he wouldn't drop another one. So I'm proud of him. He's worked hard all year."
Barden was everywhere on defense Friday, too, as he got low to stop Indian Trail senior running back Jamar Thompson for no gain on a game-changing fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter and in the fourth recovered a fumble and brought down slippery Indian Trail sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen for a sack.
"It just felt nice to just keep going after I was tired, and just kept doing what I was doing," Barden said of finishing the game strong.
Bringing down Dagen
Speaking of finishing, the Bradford defense had quite a chore on its hands Friday.
Dagen can make guys miss in a phone booth — if anyone remembers what those are these days — and the Red Devils did a nice job to limit him to 97 yards on 27 rushes. But he still escaped a few times, like on a fourth-and-10 play in the second quarter from the Bradford 15-yard line on which he rolled right under pressure, stopped on a dime, made one defender miss, then spun his way back to the middle and eventually fell head first over the 5 for a first down.
"You've just got to stay on your feet, just make sure you don't get moving too far to lose your feet," Barden said of tackling Dagen. "Just make sure you have him under contain."
It's Dagen's poise as a sophomore, though, as much as his athleticism, that's so impressive.
Friday's game was very physical, and there was a lot of trash talking. But Dagen just kept getting up after taking hits almost every play and calmly headed back to the huddle to lead his team.
He also finished 10-of-18 passing for 69 yards and an interception — and that came on a desperation fourth-down pass in which he really had no choice — as the Hawks continue to work to develop a passing game to complement Dagen's legs on read-option run plays.
"He's poised from the inside-out, and he can take it (getting hit)," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said of Dagen. "He just pops right back up and keeps playing."
And Dagen will be giving SEC defenses headaches for another two seasons after this one.
"He's like a human joystick back there," Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said.
Tightening it up
If there ever was a tale of two halves, it was in St. Joseph's 28-14 Midwest Classic Conference victory Friday over visiting Brookfield Academy at Bradford Stadium that kept the Lancers undefeated at 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
The Lancers, ranked third in the latest Division-6 state coaches poll, trailed the Blue Knights, 14-7, at halftime before they rallied for 21 unanswered points in the last two quarters.
And the difference came down to defense, St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said, specifically his team's ability to get off the field.
St. Joseph stopped Brookfield Academy on just one third down in the first half, as the Blue Knights had 140 total yards. In the second half, however, St. Joseph allowed just 75 yards, forced three punts and turned the ball over on downs another time.
"We really needed to get off the field," Rizzo said. "We only stopped them on one first down in the first half. We really put an emphasis on the defense getting off the field, getting us the ball back, and then kind of just took care of the rest.
"We challenged our defense that we needed more than one third-down stop."
Speed to burn
St. Joseph running back Jayden Gordon is just a sophomore, but he certainly didn't play like it Friday night.
Yet his 23-carry, 164-yard, three-touchdown effort didn't come as a surprise to Rizzo, who saw glimpses of what Gordon could be a year ago.
Gordon rushed 15 times for 147 yards in a WIAA Division-5 first-round playoff win over Christian Life in 2020, and through seven games this year, he has 578 yards rushing on 91 carries, with nine touchdowns.
"We saw it last year, especially in the playoff game against Christian Life," Rizzo said. "He kind of just burst on the scene. We were starting to get some freshmen some touches last year, and he had a great playoff game. That's what we see in him, and we know that he can do it."
Not only does Gordon have blazing speed that was on display Friday — which also helped him to the WIAA Division-3 State Track Meet last spring as part of the Lancers' 400-yard relay team — he's gaining the necessary vision to find holes in the defense.
"It took a little while for him to learn and grow with some of our new system and scheme, but he has great vision," Rizzo said. "Practicing that patience behind our pulling guards and things like that, he's finally starting to see that, and it's starting to come true."
Showdown week
There's little doubt which game will have the biggest implications for a county team in Week 8.
With St. Joseph's victory Friday, coupled with a 55-14 victory by Midwest Classic rival Racine Lutheran, both the Lancers and Crusaders are 5-0 in conference play headed into this Friday's 7 p.m. contest against each other at Pritchard Park in Racine.
Racine Lutheran (7-1 overall) has been at or near the top of the Metro/Midwest Classic standings — the Crusaders and Lancers both moved from the Metro to the Midwest prior to last season for realignment — since 2015, when it was 0-7 in conference play.
Since then, the Crusaders are 32-5 in the Metro/Midwest Classic, including an undefeated Metro Classic title in 2019. Racine Lutheran went 4-0 in Midwest Classic play and 8-1 overall in an abbreviated schedule last year because of the pandemic, including a 54-13 win over St. Joseph in a Division-5 Level 2 playoff game to wrap up the season.
The Crusaders have advanced to the WIAA playoffs 16 times overall, including a WIAA Division-6 state runner-up finish in 2018.
Rizzo is excited for the challenge.
"It will be a great game," he said. "(Racine Lutheran) is an unbelievable program. They kind of just reload. They don't ever have to really rebuild. Coach (Scott) Smith does a great job with those kids. We'll enjoy this win (from Friday), but it's going to be a fun one. I'm glad we're in it. This is what it's all about."
Not road weary
Without the benefit of a home field, St. Joseph again finds itself traveling around the district this season for "home" games.
The Lancers played Friday night at Bradford Stadium, have had four games at Tremper's Ameche Field and close out the regular season at Indian Trail's Jaskwhich Stadium.
But none of that matters, Rizzo said.
"We don't really change too much of our timeline after school on Fridays (because of having to travel)," he said. "Kids are used to it. They don't come to St. Joe's because we have a football stadium. They come for other reasons. We're just used to it. We'll play at any field we can play at."
Playoff picture
With two regular-season games left, the WIAA postseason picture is taking shape around the state.
Among county programs, only St. Joseph — which is 5-0 in the Midwest Classic and has already guaranteed a winning conference record — has secured an automatic playoff berth, the Lancers' first in a non-COVID season since 2017.
Bradford, meanwhile, is 3-2 in the SEC and will automatically clinch their sixth consecutive postseason berth with just one more win. The Red Devils seem likely to do so, as they host Racine Park and Racine Horlick — a combined 3-6 in the SEC — the next two weeks.
Tremper's 34-30 loss at Ameche Field on Friday dealt a big blow to the Trojans' hopes of securing an automatic playoff bid for the first time since 2010, as they dropped to 2-3 in the SEC and will now need to win both their remaining games against top-ranked Franklin and sixth-ranked Indian Trail to do so.
Indian Trail, meanwhile, is in a strange spot. The Hawks are officially 1-3 in the SEC after Friday's loss to Bradford, but that's if their forfeit win over Racine Case in Week 4 is not counted. That week, Indian Trail scheduled a non-conference game against Brookfield Central in place of Case, which couldn't play due to COVID protocol, and lost.
According to a Facebook message from SEC Commissioner Dan Owens after the Week 6 games last week, the Case game was to be counted as merely a cancellation on Indian Trail's schedule, meaning the Hawks will have just six conference games counted this season.
Since teams must have a winning conference record to gain automatic playoff eligibility, it's unclear what the WIAA will do if Indian Trail finishes 3-3 in the SEC, certainly a possibility since the Hawks close their regular season at Horlick and Park. For now, the Hawks just need to win their final two games and see how the WIAA treats the Case forfeit from there.
In the Southern Lakes Conference, meanwhile, neither Central or Wilmot can finish with a winning conference record, so both have been eliminated from qualifying automatically for the postseason, while the same is true for Shoreland Lutheran in the Metro Classic and Christian Life in the Midwest Classic.
Of course, with COVID protocol still very much affecting teams, the WIAA playoff field may have to be filled out by teams with losing conference records if others can't participate.
Stay tuned.