Monday Morning Quarterback Week 8: Butler locks down his corner for the Lancers

Union Grove, ranked No. 3 in the latest Division-3 state coaches poll, took sole possession of first place Friday night with a 27-22 home victory over Lake Geneva Badger, which has received votes in the AP Large Division state poll and always has a strong program. The Broncos are 6-0 in the SLC, while the Badgers are 5-1.

Burlington and Waterford are tied for third place at 4-2 in the conference and have both secured automatic playoff eligibility, so four of the conference’s eight teams are in the playoffs for sure.

Then, Central and Elkhorn are tied at 2-4 in the SLC, with Delavan-Darien (1-5) and Wilmot (0-6) bringing up the rear but certainly giving everyone a fight, as the Panthers’ narrow 13-7 loss at Burlington on Friday night proved.

Central has lost four of its last five games prior to Friday, with those defeats coming against Union Grove, Burlington, Waterford and Badger, so getting a win over Elkhorn on Friday felt good.