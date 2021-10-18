Monday Morning Quarterback Week 9: Rizzo reflects on first time spent with St. Joseph players

Versatile Hall

What Wilmot junior running back/linebacker Anthony Hall accomplished in Friday’s win over Central will go down as one of the neater achievements in county annals.

You just don’t see it often.

Hall ran for a 3-yard score, caught a 58-yard touchdown pass and threw for a 4-yard touchdown in the first half, giving him the trifecta of offensive touchdowns. He added a big fourth-down sack in the second half to check in on the defensive side of the ledger.

The only thing missing was a special-teams touchdown.

After the game, Hall just shrugged about his versatile performance and said that, with nothing to lose since they were already eliminated from the playoffs, the Panthers figured they may as well pull out all the stops against their biggest rivals.

“Since the beginning of the day, we all we’re talking about it, just, ‘We’ve got nothing to lose, just leave it all out on the field,’” Hall said.

Hall’s ability certainly leaves Wilmot coach Keiya Square excited already for next season, as his multi-faceted weapon will be back, along with much of this year’s young roster.