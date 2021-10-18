Monday Morning Quarterback Week 9: Rizzo reflects on first time spent with St. Joseph players

Whatever happens in the playoffs, the 2021 season has already been one of the most memorable in the history of the St. Joseph football program.
Head coach Matt Rizzo, in his third year leading the Lancers, knows it’s been special and on Friday took a moment to reflect on when he started working with the players.
Rizzo was the head coach at Bradford for five seasons, from 2013-17, before leaving that position to pursue an administrative career in academics, which led him to his current job as St. Joseph Catholic Academy’s middle school principal.
When Rizzo arrived at St. Joseph, he spent some time hanging around the football team with legendary coach Frank Matrise Jr., who was helping out as an assistant with the Lancers at the time. That was after Matrise’s 19-year tenure as Tremper’s head coach, for which he was inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Rizzo had played and coached under Matrise at Tremper, so Matrise asked him to start spending some time with St. Joseph’s players.
“My first year (at St. Joseph), I was just a principal, and I started coming down to the sideline,” Rizzo reflected after Friday’s 56-18 victory over Living Word Lutheran in a Midwest Classic Conference and regular-season finale at Jaskwhich Stadium. “Coach Matrise asked me to start coming down and hanging out.
“I started getting to know (the players). I knew it was a good group of athletes. That team was young at that time and they didn’t have a lot of people on the roster, but when they asked me to take over in the winter (of 2018-19) … I knew the character of the kids.”
Boy, how that relationship has blossomed.
The seniors on Rizzo’s team now were freshmen when he started getting to know the team via Matrise’s invite in 2018, and they’ve turned in a memorable season that could run deep into the playoffs.
St. Joseph finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record, 10-0 if you include a Week 3 forfeit victory over HOPE Christian, and won the Midwest Classic title outright with a 7-0 conference mark. It was the Lancers’ first conference title since they shared the old Lakeshore Conference championship in 2005.
On Saturday, St. Joseph received a No. 1 seed in the 32-team WIAA Division-6 playoff bracket and will begin its postseason road by hosting No. 8 seed Fall River/Rio on Friday night in a first-round matchup, likely at Ameche Field.
And Rizzo and the Lancers haven’t forgotten Matrise, who died of cancer in 2019. The Lancers honored Matrise and former girls volleyball coach Ellen Santarelli, who also died of cancer in 2011, by incorporating orange into their usual blue and yellow uniforms for Friday’s game.
Praise for Central seniors
Friday night’s 35-14 Southern Lakes Conference loss to county rival Wilmot at Wilmot’s Frank Bucci Field was a tough pill to swallow for Central’s seniors.
The Falcons needed to win to have a shot at getting into the playoffs for the first time since 2010 via tiebreaker rules, so the defeat ended the high school playing careers of the 19 seniors listed on the roster.
But second-year Central coach Jared Franz pointed out all they accomplished.
Last season, Central beat Lake Geneva Badger for the first time since 2006 and Wilmot for the first time in a non-forfeit situation since 2007. The Falcons couldn’t replicate those feats this season, but they competed every week in the deep, physical SLC, and the team stayed in the playoff hunt all the way through Week 9.
“At the end of the day, I’m incredibly proud of the senior class,” Franz said after Friday’s game. “... We’ve done something that hasn’t been done around here in about 10 years, so we’ll build on that.
“... The senior class overall, there’s a handful of boys in that class that started as freshmen and just got their butts whooped. And they can hang their hats saying that in their varsity career, they beat Wilmot, they beat Badger, and gave themselves a chance to make the playoffs. They’re taking it pretty hard, but that’s because they put a lot into it.”
Versatile Hall
What Wilmot junior running back/linebacker Anthony Hall accomplished in Friday’s win over Central will go down as one of the neater achievements in county annals.
You just don’t see it often.
Hall ran for a 3-yard score, caught a 58-yard touchdown pass and threw for a 4-yard touchdown in the first half, giving him the trifecta of offensive touchdowns. He added a big fourth-down sack in the second half to check in on the defensive side of the ledger.
The only thing missing was a special-teams touchdown.
After the game, Hall just shrugged about his versatile performance and said that, with nothing to lose since they were already eliminated from the playoffs, the Panthers figured they may as well pull out all the stops against their biggest rivals.
“Since the beginning of the day, we all we’re talking about it, just, ‘We’ve got nothing to lose, just leave it all out on the field,’” Hall said.
Hall’s ability certainly leaves Wilmot coach Keiya Square excited already for next season, as his multi-faceted weapon will be back, along with much of this year’s young roster.
“It’s really nice to have,” Square said of Hall’s versatility. “He was our starting quarterback last year as a sophomore, so to be able to have that weapon and know that he can throw the ball — and he’s put in the time in the weight room and done those types of things.
“So to be as versatile as he is and be able to catch the ball and all those types of things, it just makes him a really tough weapon to have to handle.”
Hall finished Friday’s game with 19 carries for 91 yards and four receptions for another 65 yards. And, of course, a perfect passer rating.
Stopping the wing-T
Bradford has seen enough of the wing-T offense this season.
So the Red Devils were ready for it on Friday night.
Racine Horlick came to Bradford Stadium with its punishing, ball-control wing-T rushing attack, and Bradford’s ability to handle it was a huge key in the Red Devils’ 31-20 Southeast Conference victory.
The Rebels entered the game averaging 308.6 rushing yards per contest, including 420 in a Week 8 win over Indian Trail. But the Red Devils limited them to 172 rushing yards on 38 attempts Friday, an average of just 4.5 yards per carry, plenty less than Horlick wants.
Bradford had already seen the wing-T in back-to-back weeks in non-conference play against Eau Claire Regis, still ranked No. 1 in Division-6, and Muskego, ranked No. 1 in Division-1 at the time and No. 4 now, so the Red Devils were ready for Horlick.
“That dreaded wing-T is always tough to stop,” Bradford coach Gaz Osmani said. “Our kids, they bought into this week’s practice, we knew what (Horlick) was going to run. We changed it up to a 4-4 defense, so (we) kind of filled that box up.
“We made the right calls, the kids made some great plays. The key thing with our defense was it was a bend-but-don’t-break, and they had some huge stops on the goal line.”
Osmani also stressed the importance of building a lead against Horlick so the Rebels can’t grind the clock with their ball-control style, and the Red Devils did so by taking a 21-0 lead in the first half.
He’ll miss it
Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman was certainly hoping his team would extend its season into the playoffs.
If anything, he just had so much fun with his players.
Alas, the Hawks’ 42-34 SEC loss to Racine Park at Pritchard Park in Racine ended their playoff hopes and their season, but after the game Hoffman talked glowingly of how much he enjoyed his players this fall.
“This group, they’re fun to coach,” he said. “Our record is not indicative of this team and how hard they fought and stayed together and played together. I’ve had teams with more wins fall apart.
“... It’s just those important lessons we try to teach them, which is why we play this game. You want to go win, that’s the desired result, but you can’t control all the variables. We teach them the proper life lessons and stuff they can take (into) their lives.”
Hoffman was certainly comforted Friday by the fact that his team, which had 30 sophomores on its roster to start the season, will return a big chunk of players next year, including electrifying sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen and workhorse junior running back Justice Lovelace.
So the Hawks will have most of their offensive production back in 2022, a much different scenario than heading into 2021. In its last two games this season, Indian Trail rolled up 49 and 34 points.
“They came into this year with zero offensive touchdowns from the previous year returning, and now we’re coming back with (most) of our offensive output,” Hoffman said.
Kenosha News correspondent Paul Spicuzza contributed to this report.