On Campus: Cooks set to begin season with Seton Hall women's basketball team

St. Joseph graduate Sidney Cooks, perhaps the greatest girls basketball player in county history, is ready to begin the women’s college basketball season with her new NCAA Division I team.

Back in March, after the 2020-21 season ended, Cooks announced she was transferring from Mississippi State, a member of the Southeastern Conference, to Seton Hall, a member of the Big East. This is Cooks’ third college program. She began her college career in the Big Ten at Michigan State, committing to the Spartans as a top-five recruit in the country while with the Lancers.

Cooks played in the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game as a senior at St. Joseph, becoming just the third girls basketball player from Wisconsin to receive that distinction. She led the Lancers to a WIAA Division-4 state runner-up finish during her junior season of 2015-16 and finished with 1,920 career points, which was the all-time Kenosha County record for girls until Shoreland Lutheran’s Chelby Koker broke it in 2019.