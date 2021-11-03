On Campus: Cooks set to begin season with Seton Hall women's basketball team

Editor’s note: On Campus is an occasional look at how former county high school standouts are doing in college. Send information to sports@kenoshanews.com.
St. Joseph graduate Sidney Cooks, perhaps the greatest girls basketball player in county history, is ready to begin the women’s college basketball season with her new NCAA Division I team.
Back in March, after the 2020-21 season ended, Cooks announced she was transferring from Mississippi State, a member of the Southeastern Conference, to Seton Hall, a member of the Big East. This is Cooks’ third college program. She began her college career in the Big Ten at Michigan State, committing to the Spartans as a top-five recruit in the country while with the Lancers.
Cooks played in the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game as a senior at St. Joseph, becoming just the third girls basketball player from Wisconsin to receive that distinction. She led the Lancers to a WIAA Division-4 state runner-up finish during her junior season of 2015-16 and finished with 1,920 career points, which was the all-time Kenosha County record for girls until Shoreland Lutheran’s Chelby Koker broke it in 2019.
Cooks, a 6-foot-4 forward, spent her first two college seasons at Michigan State before transferring to Mississippi State, where she sat out a year due to transfer rules before playing in all 19 games for the Bulldogs last season, making 15 starts. She averaged 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game and shot 35.9% from the field, including 31.1% from 3-point range.
With the NCAA altering eligibility rules due to the pandemic, Cooks was declared immediately eligible to play for Seton Hall after transferring last spring and will begin this season with two years of eligibility remaining. The Pirates, who went 14-7 last year and just missed out on an NCAA Tournament berth, open their season with an exhibition game Friday night against St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) before hosting Mount St. Mary’s (Md.) in a non-conference season-opener on Tuesday.
Listed as a redshirt senior for Seton Hall, Cooks obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Mississippi State last May and plans to now pursue a law degree.
Bigelows win WIAC title
Sisters and Tremper graduates Bryce and Madalyn Bigelow just wrapped up their fall seasons for the NCAA Division III UW-Whitewater women’s tennis team as Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champions.
The Warhawks finished first in the WIAC Championships on Saturday and Sunday with a league-best 55 points at the tournament, which counts for two-thirds of the criteria for the overall conference title. Whitewater combined that with a conference-high seven points from its fall dual meets to earn the program’s 22nd conference title all-time.
The Bigelows are both listed as seniors.
Madalyn Bigelow, also listed as a team captain, teamed with Kellie Ha to place second at No. 3 doubles in the WIAC Championships and overall this fall went 8-2 at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 singles and 9-3 in No. 3 doubles matches.
Bryce Bigalow, meanwhile, went 6-2 at Nos. 5 and 6 singles and 10-3 in No. 3 doubles matches. The Bigelows teamed together at No. 3 doubles during the season and went 9-3 in their matches together.
Muff excelling at Flagler
Central graduate Kennedy Muff is having another strong season for the NCAA Division II Flagler College (Fla.) women’s volleyball team.
Listed as a sophomore setter for the Saints, Muff leads the team with 749 assists and is also fifth in kills with 110, fourth in digs with 160 and third in aces with 23. She was named second-team All-Peach Belt Conference and the PBC Freshman of the Year in her first season at Flager, in 2019, and then had a standout season for the Saints when they played an alternate spring schedule in 2021.
Muff was named first-team All-PBC and to the PBC Spring All-Tournament Team for 2021, as well as the conference’s Setter of the Year.
This season, Flagler is 18-4 overall and leads the PBC at 8-0 in conference play going into Friday’s match against Augusta in St. Augustine, Fla. The Saints recently won 13 matches in a row.
Clements at Bryant & Stratton
Tremper graduate Brooke Clements is having a strong freshman season for the Bryant & Stratton women’s soccer team.
Based in Milwaukee, the Bobcats play their home games at Uihlein Soccer Park and are an NJCAA Division II program.
Entering Wednesday’s NJCAA Division II Region IV semifinals against Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, Ill., Clements was second on the team with 14 goals and also had four assists for 32 points, also second on the team. She scored four goals in her first collegiate game against the College of Dupage on Aug. 19 and tallied three goals against Kishwaukee College on Oct. 9.
At Tremper, Clements earned an amazing 13 varsity letters in her career between the Trojans’ girls soccer, girls volleyball and girls basketball teams and kicking last fall for the football team.
Last spring, Clements was named the Holy Rosary Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year.
Bradford grad Lopez at Monmouth
Bradford graduate Kimberly Lopez played two seasons for the Bryant & Stratton women’s soccer team before transferring to NCAA Division III Monmouth College (Ill.), where she was a contributor this fall for the Fighting Scots.
Lopez played in 15 matches, starting seven, and finished with two assists and 14 shots, eight on goal.
Monmouth finished its season Saturday with a 5-11-1 record.