Southeast Conference football: Indian Trail falls at Horlick in shootout; Tremper loses at Franklin

The scoreboard at venerable old Horlick Field in Racine must've been ready to just give out on Friday night.

In a wild Southeast Conference shootout, Indian Trail and Racine Horlick combined for over 1,000 total yards and exactly 100 points, but it was the Rebels that hung on for a 51-49 victory in a game critical for both teams' playoff eligibility.

"We came out firing on all cylinders offensively, (and) we know that their offense is pretty solid," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said in a phone interview late Friday night.

Indeed, nobody could stop anybody, but the result was that Indian Trail fell to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the SEC and must now win at Racine Park next week and get help to reach the playoffs. Horlick, meanwhile, improved to 5-3 and 3-3 and would gain an automatic playoff berth by winning next week at Bradford.

Whatever the postseason scenarios, Hoffman said his young team, which entered the season with 30 sophomores on its roster, is making progress.