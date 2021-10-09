Southeast Conference football: Indian Trail falls at Horlick in shootout; Tremper loses at Franklin

The scoreboard at venerable old Horlick Field in Racine must've been ready to just give out on Friday night.
In a wild Southeast Conference shootout, Indian Trail and Racine Horlick combined for over 1,000 total yards and exactly 100 points, but it was the Rebels that hung on for a 51-49 victory in a game critical for both teams' playoff eligibility.
"We came out firing on all cylinders offensively, (and) we know that their offense is pretty solid," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said in a phone interview late Friday night.
Indeed, nobody could stop anybody, but the result was that Indian Trail fell to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the SEC and must now win at Racine Park next week and get help to reach the playoffs. Horlick, meanwhile, improved to 5-3 and 3-3 and would gain an automatic playoff berth by winning next week at Bradford.
Whatever the postseason scenarios, Hoffman said his young team, which entered the season with 30 sophomores on its roster, is making progress.
"We've just got to get better every week, and that's what we're doing," he said. "(Assistant coach) Jim Kenesie had a great point, and I told the team, too, 'If we would've played those cats three weeks ago, we would've got our doors blown off.' But we're getting better every week, just like we say we need to do.
"I'm proud of our kids. Our kids battled their tails off."
In Friday's game, Indian Trail racked up 523 total yards on just 40 plays, an incredible average of 13.1 yards per play. The Hawks possessed the ball for just 14 minutes, 49 seconds and faced just two third downs and one fourth down as they moved up and down the field with ease.
Not be outdone, Horlick totaled 545 yards, with 420 of those coming on the ground from its wing-T offense, which gave the Rebels a time-of-possession advantage of more than 2-to-1 after they held the ball for 33:11.
Indian Trail junior running back Justice Lovelace had a monster night, running for 201 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries for a whopping average of 25.1 yards per carry. He also caught four passes for 78 yards, including touchdown strikes of 28 yards for the Hawks' first touchdown and 32 yards for their last score from sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen.
"He ran like a man possessed," Hoffman said of Lovelace. "He was definitely determined. I told him before the game, 'No one takes you down.' He's like, 'Yes, sir.' All our boys run the ball hard. Justice just took it to a different level (Friday) night."
Dagen, meanwhile, rushed for 132 yards and three scores on 18 attempts and is now just a yard shy of 1,000 rushing yards for the season. He also completed 8-of-9 passes for 154 yards and the two touchdowns to Lovelace.
The Hawks led 21-7 after the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime, but Lovelace was tackled shy of the end zone on a long run at the end of the half that almost put the Hawks up two touchdowns at halftime. The Rebels were then able to build a two-score lead at 43-34 with 7:02 left in the game.
After Dagen's 2-yard run pulled Indian Trail back within 43-41 with 4:59 left, the Hawks had to let the Rebels score again, or they wouldn't have gotten the ball back. Dagen's second touchdown pass to Lovelace and Dagen's two-point run got Indian Trail within 51-49 with 17 seconds left, but Horlick recovered the ensuing onside kick.
For the Rebels, freshman quarterback Carson Fletcher completed 9-of-14 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Shawn Griffin rushed for 187 yards and three scores on 30 carries.
Franklin 63, Tremper 7
The Trojans were officially eliminated from contention for an automatic postseason berth with an SEC loss to the Sabers, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-1 state coaches and AP Large Division state polls, at Franklin on Friday night.
Tremper dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the SEC, while Franklin stayed unbeaten at 8-0 and 6-0 with its 37th straight win over a Kenosha County opponent going back to 2011.
Franklin senior quarterback Myles Burkett, a University of Wisconsin recruit, finished 11-of-14 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns in a short night of work, as junior back-up Boston Halloran came in and went 8-of-10 passing for 103 yards.
The Sabers had 10 different players catch at least one pass and five players rush for at least 25 yards, as they outgained the Trojans, 514-174.
Tremper senior quarterback Cash Raethke finished 7-of-17 passing for 61 yards with an interception, while senior Kyle Holm rushed for 49 yards on two attempts, including the Trojans' lone score on a 55-yard run in the third quarter.
Franklin led 49-0 at halftime.