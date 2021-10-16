Southeast Conference football: Tremper, Indian Trail both lose, eliminated from playoff contention

The lopsided score didn't tell the whole story.
Sure, the Oak Creek football team came to Ameche Field and hung one on the host Trojans, 57-19, in a Southeast Conference and regular-season finale Friday night, but what happened late in game after the outcome was decided was downright special.
With 3 minutes left to play, Guivi Gonzalez-Soto, a Tremper senior who has a disability, ran the ball up the middle for an 82-yard touchdown.
The Oak Creek defense let him have it, as the Knights offered the unforgettable moment before the game.
Gonzalez-Soto hadn't played in a varsity game until Friday night.
“That was something special their coaches did for us,” second-year Tremper coach Colin Zalokar said after the game. “We’ve got a player who means the world to me, means the world to the team. He’s been with us four years, but has never had the opportunity to see the field, ever.
“He cheers everyone on. He is the most positive kid we’ve got. They saw we were just trying to get him some playing time. They offered, they said, ‘Hey, how’d you like him to go score a touchdown? We don’t mind.’
"I talked to their coach, a real class act (Joel Parr), and I said, 'Thank you.' I wasn’t going to ask for something like that, but I took the offer. It meant the world to that kid. We gave him the game ball and told him to cherish this moment for life.”
Zalokar put Gonzalez-Soto in for a few plays, and it was the perfect way for the Trojans to end the season, albeit short of the playoffs.
Tremper likely would've gotten into the WIAA Division-1 postseason field for the first time since 2010 with a win over Oak Creek, which came into Friday's game ranked No. 8 in the latest Division-1 state coaches poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press Large Division state poll.
There would be no upset, though, as the Trojans were knocked out of postseason contention and finished at 3-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC.
The Knights, meanwhile, concluded the regular season 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC, alone in second place behind conference champion and top-ranked Franklin. Oak Creek got a No. 4 seed in its Division-1 playoff grouping and will host No. 5 seed Milwaukee Pulaski/Carmen on Friday night in the first round.
Oak Creek led Tremper in Friday's game, 24-6, at halftime, and the Knights were in control the entire game. Oak Creek outgained Tremper, 533-292, but the Trojans fought hard in the first half.
Junior Deszmund White's 77-yard touchdown run cut the Oak Creek lead to 14-6 midway through the second quarter.
Zalokar was impressed by his team’s fight in the first half, but he said Oak Creek is definitely one of the best teams in the conference.
“We came out with a lot of fight,” Zalokar said. “Our defense stopped them a couple times, we got a turnover. I thought our effort and our physicality were fantastic.
“We were in the game. At the end of the day, they’re a very good team, and they executed the way they wanted in the second half.”
The Knights kicked things into overdrive with 36 unanswered points, building a 50-6 lead by the fourth quarter.
Tremper senior quarterback Cash Raethke hit senior Kyle Holm on a screen, and Holm burst down the left sideline for an 82-yard touchdown for the Trojans' other score.
Raethke finished 7-for-17 passing for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while senior defensive lineman Josh Capponi led the Trojans with six tackles and a sack.
Senior Cole Rodriguez ran for 173 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries for the Knights, while sophomore quarterback Cade Palkowski went 9-for-14 passing for 129 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Zalokar, a Tremper graduate who played on the Trojans' 2001 Division-1 state runner-up team, believes the foundation is there to turn things around soon for the program, which has now seen its postseason drought reach 11 years.
“In sports, you are constantly trying to build toward the future,” Zalokar said. “We did a lot of good things this year. We laid a good foundation. It’s the kind of season where you feel like, ‘OK, our foundation is in place.' We’re preaching good attitude every day, constant effort every day, all offseason we try to get them to understand that.
“These kids have been dealing with a lot, with the pandemic. You’ve got entire classes of kids who don’t even know how high school is actually supposed to operate. You want them to carry these lessons on in life, not just between these white lines. I think we took some steps forward.”
Racine Park 42, Indian Trail 34
Park junior quarterback Trey Carothers certainly exacted his pound of flesh from Kenosha's SEC schools this season.
It was the Hawks' turn on Friday night.
Carothers rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, as Park dashed Indian Trail's playoff hopes by winning an SEC and regular-season finale at Pritchard Park in Racine.
"You can't tackle that dude," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said of Carothers in a phone interview late Friday night. "He's a slippery sucker. He made our best tacklers look silly. He's special."
Join the club.
Carothers rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns against Tremper two weeks ago and passed for 252 yards and two scores against Bradford last week. On Friday, Indian Trail was added to the list of Kenosha schools tormented by Carothers this season.
"Give him the crown," Hoffman said.
Indian Trail was projected by WisSports.net to be in the Division-1 playoff field with a victory Friday, but the loss left the Hawks no chance, as they officially finished their season 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the SEC.
Still, Hoffman was pleased with the progress of a roster that started the season with 30 sophomores on it.
"We're a young team," he said. "That's not an excuse, that's just what we are. I'm not going to hide behind that. Our kids battled, and they got better every week. Regardless of the score, our kids came to practice. They busted their tails."
Indian Trail sophomore quarterback LJ Dagen finished off his brilliant inaugural varsity campaign by rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and passing for 50 yards and two more scores. Dagen ended the season with 1,122 rushing yards and totaled 18 touchdowns rushing and passing.
Junior running back Justice Lovelace, meanwhile, ran for 131 yards and two scores on 16 carries for the Hawks, while senior Jamar Thompson had a 36-yard touchdown catch and junior Aiden Cipolletti had a 6-yard scoring reception.
Dagen's scoring pass to Cipolletti, followed by Dagen's two-point run, tied the game at 34-34 with 7:02 to play, but Carothers ran for his third touchdown, from nine yards out, and completed a two-point pass with 2:17 left for the winning points.
Park finished its season 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the SEC.
Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson contributed to this report.