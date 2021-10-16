Southeast Conference football: Tremper, Indian Trail both lose, eliminated from playoff contention

The lopsided score didn't tell the whole story.

Sure, the Oak Creek football team came to Ameche Field and hung one on the host Trojans, 57-19, in a Southeast Conference and regular-season finale Friday night, but what happened late in game after the outcome was decided was downright special.

With 3 minutes left to play, Guivi Gonzalez-Soto, a Tremper senior who has a disability, ran the ball up the middle for an 82-yard touchdown.

The Oak Creek defense let him have it, as the Knights offered the unforgettable moment before the game.

Gonzalez-Soto hadn't played in a varsity game until Friday night.

“That was something special their coaches did for us,” second-year Tremper coach Colin Zalokar said after the game. “We’ve got a player who means the world to me, means the world to the team. He’s been with us four years, but has never had the opportunity to see the field, ever.

“He cheers everyone on. He is the most positive kid we’ve got. They saw we were just trying to get him some playing time. They offered, they said, ‘Hey, how’d you like him to go score a touchdown? We don’t mind.’