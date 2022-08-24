Sports Check: Kenosha News was there for new sports writer Mike Ramczyk through cancer journey

Hello, Kenosha County.

How in the heck are ya?

Yup, it's me, Mike Ramczyk.

This is pretty much my personality.

I like to laugh, have a good time, talk to people and write funny. Or at least try.

I just turned 40 in June (Geminis, stand up!), I am married to my lovely Twin Lakes sort-of native (Nippersink, ring a bell?) Erin for 11 years (together 19), and we have two beautiful, entertaining, intelligent and at-times annoying children, Coraline, 8, and Roman, 3.

It's not necessarily a full house, but there's enough chaos to go around here in Burlington.

As I sit and write this on a sunny summer morning at my "desk" at the dining room table, Coraline and Roman are in full-blown fort mode at 10 in the morning.

All four sectional cushions have formed a cozy, U-shaped fortress on the living room floor, in front of the TV, and Cora's already asked for a sucker twice, and I've said no twice.

It's 10:39 a.m.

My life right now is new sports guy replacing LEGENDARY Michael Johnson at the News, plus full-time stay-at-home dad when my wife works her first-shift job at Rockwell Automation.

We often joke I'm not even the best writer in the household, as Erin crushes it as a marketing writer for her international company.

Then there's me talking about children's forts.

You catch the drift.

Well, at least others have said my work is good, sometimes.

I couldn't have gotten this job without the ringing endorsement of Johnson, a colleague and friend of mine over the past 15 years in journalism.

I wrote freelance for Mike the past 3 years since 2019.

Plus, Peter Jackel, our company's 'de-facto' sports editor, is a 40-year treasure over at the Racine Journal-Times. He's been working with me on KN stuff this past summer, and I had the privilege of covering Racine Raiders games with him this summer.

Peter and Mike are always positive, always had nice things to say about me, and loved working with me. I loved working with them.

And now, hello, dream come true, I get to work directly with Peter.

Peter is one of those writers I've admired my entire life, and when you read something by him, you just can't fathom ever being able to write something that good.

I love that I get to pick his brain whenever I want now.

And I'm sure you News readers loved Michael Johnson, who was with the News about 14 years, I believe, and still lives in Kenosha with his wife and son.

Let me tell you about who Mike really is as a human being.

Back in December 2018, Michael and Dan Truttschel and others in the Kenosha News sports department were there for me in my darkest time of need.

My mom, Joni Ramczyk, had just passed away Dec. 27, 2018, and she was my best friend. My kids and I still visit her grave at St. Kilian in Lake Geneva a few times per month.

You never get over the loss of a mother. Nobody loves you more than your mother, and no love feels deeper than that connection.

When I walked into the funeral home for the wake, trying to hold back tears as old video montages of our favorite times displayed, I saw an outpouring of support in the form of flowers from various family and friends.

At the time, I was the sports editor of the Southern Lakes Newspapers, and Johnson and I only knew each other sporadically through covering games or tournaments together every once in awhile for the previous 10 years.

We would always help each other with stories, if either needed information or someone's contact info.

So you can imagine how surprised I was when I saw a big, green, lovely pot of flowers from the "Kenosha News Sports Department" waiting for my family.

Wow, talk about condolences.

Then, I was laid off at SLN three months after my mom passed, and by June 19 (2 days after my birthday), 2019, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer.

Long story short, I thought I was going to die. Who wouldn't?

I've written about my cancer journey so much, I don't want to go into crazy detail again, but I will say I had to have surgery July 18 to remove the tumor, my wife's water broke 5 weeks early the NEXT DAY, and my son Roman was born the day after that.

With me at Froedtert in Milwaukee in a hospital bed recovering, still thinking I was going to die, Roman was born - not breathing, Apgar score of 1, and had to be rushed to the NICU.

So the night of July 20, 2019, Roman was incubated at the Women's Pavilion in West Allis, I was at Froedtert and mom was overnight at Lakeland in Elkhorn.

Roman was transferred to Children's Hospital a month later and stayed there 70 long, grueling, painful days.

He had a major surgery to repair a fistula.

When we finally got home, people showed more love and support with a benefit in October, and this paper, the Journal-Times and the Regional News ran the story of our journey to help support the benefit.

We raised $20,000 in one night.

So thank you to everyone.

And it didn't end.

I began chemotherapy in August 2019, and Johnson gave me work. He started giving me games to cover for the News, and it really kept my spirit alive and made me want to keep fighting.

By March 2020, I was done with chemo and there were no traces of evidence of cancer left in my body.

I can't "pop champagne" until June 2024, and I get blood check-ups every 3 months, and liquid biopsies, which are all still scary, but I'm good.

I'm alive, I'm healthy, and I'm lucky.

It's stuff like this that's made me SO HAPPY to be here with you guys now.

My very first freelance gig for a daily was with Sports Editor Dave Marran and the Kenosha News, the Pleasant Prairie Triathlon, back in 2005, and I've loved the paper and more importantly the people that have worked here since.

I had an opportunity to join the staff as a part-time sports guy back in 2015, but things just didn't work out.

I've at times kicked myself ever since wondering if I made the right choice.

Well, with me, I can promise passion, love and devotion to area sports.

I have a journalism degree from UW-Whitewater, and I've covered my passion for the past 20 years, and now the Kenosha News and Racine Journal-Times are two more newsrooms I've written in, along with the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Burlington Standard Press, Lake Geneva Regional News and Southern Lakes Newspapers.

So when it comes to southeastern Wisconsin high school sports, it's safe to say I know just about everyone.

But I'm also excited about the new challenge of getting to know Kenosha, enjoying Lake Michigan, hitting up a Kingfish game one of these days and possibly going to some of my other favorite spots like the Boat House, the Spot and the Brat Stop.

Please don't hesitate to call me (262-210-3617) with a story idea, or just say hello. I really do love meeting new people and getting to know all of the families involved in sports and outside of sports.

Also, please email me at mramczyk@kenoshanews.com.

This really is the perfect fit, I feel, a place I've always wanted to be the sports guy at, and it actually happened.

Dreams come true.

I'm living proof.