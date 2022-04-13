St. Joseph senior Andrew Alia commits as preferred walk-on to Drake University men's basketball team

Andrew Alia has found a home to play men's college basketball, and it's in one of the top mid-major conferences in the country.

This week, the St. Joseph senior committed as a preferred walk-on to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, a member of the NCAA Division I Missouri Valley Conference. As a preferred walk-on, Alia will not be on athletic scholarship right away, but he will have the opportunity to earn one if his career at Drake progresses the way he and the school hope.

The MVC, which includes Loyola Chicago — which made a run to the Final Four in 2018 and the Sweet 16 in 2021 — is highly-regarded in mid-major circles. Drake, led by head coach by Darian DeVries, last played in the NCAA Tournament two seasons ago and this past season competed in the College Basketball Invitational after reaching the MVC Tournament championship game, where it fell to Loyola.

"I think it is the top mid-major (conference) in the country right now for D-I," Alia said of the Missouri Valley in a phone interview Wednesday morning. "So, yeah, I just saw it as a great opportunity."

Alia was a three-sport star at St. Joseph and this fall earned first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference honors at three positions in football, receiver, defensive back and kicker, and was also named the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year in boys soccer.

But on the basketball court is where he's best, and this season he led the Lancers to their first WIAA Division-4 regional title since 2013 and was named first-team All-Metro Classic, as well as Associated Press All-State honorable mention and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-4 All-State honorable mention.

A 6-foot-3 wing who's worked to develop into a strong outside shooter, Alia was a four-year varsity starter in basketball at St. Joseph and finished his career as the second all-time leading scorer in City of Kenosha history with 1,697 points, behind only fellow St. Joseph four-year varsity starter DeAndre Johns, who scored 1,856 points from 2013-17.

This past Saturday, in his final high school competition, Alia was named the MVP of the boys game in the Mark Your Moment Kenosha County vs. Racine County All-Star Game at Racine Case.

Strong academics

Alia received interest from college basketball programs at all levels as his high school career progressed, but one thing that opened up a variety of options for him was his strong academic resume, as he's a member of the National Honor Society, maintains a grade-point average near 4.0 and has taken a number of Advanced Placement courses at St. Joseph.

Alia received a full-ride athletic scholarship offer this past fall to stay close to home and play at NCAA Division II UW-Parkside, and he said he also received a preferred walk-on offer from Northern Iowa, also a member of the MVC. Additionally, Alia said he had been scheduled to meet with the coaching staff at Marquette later this week to discuss a preferred walk-on offer there, too.

But he chose Drake, which he said offered him preferred walk-on status in November, this week, and a big reason is because that's the school he feels can best help him achieve his academic and career goals.

"One of the reasons I chose Drake is their six-year law degree program," Alia said. "So basically, it can give me my undergrad and get me through law school in six years. That's what I'm looking forward to."

Having that academic pedigree also helped open up Division I options for Alia, as he and other high school seniors are currently dealing with the difficulty of getting scholarships due to the NCAA's transfer rules.

When the NCAA granted all student-athletes a free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it also allowed them to transfer without the typical penalty of having to sit out a season at their new institution. So, right now, the college basketball world is like free agency, with programs scooping up transfers left and right, which limits how many scholarships they may offer to incoming freshmen.

So getting at least some academic scholarship money, which Alia said he'll be receiving from Drake, is now a huge advantage for high school seniors looking to play in college, especially at the highest levels.

Alia said he feels perhaps he would've received more Division I athletic scholarship interest if not for the current transfer situation, so the preferred walk-on route with academic scholarship money was a good situation for him.

"No doubt," he said. "It was a crazy year, ever since the NCAA allowed transfers to come in and make immediate impacts. That's really hurt all high school athletes. Scholarships are not going around like they used to. It just hurts the high school kids.

"But now that I'm done with that process, now it's just more opportunities."

Up next

After competing in high school athletics non-stop since late last summer, Alia was asked Wednesday if he'll give his body a chance to rest now.

Not really, he said, because he will first be reporting to Drake in early June to begin summer workouts.

"After the season, I give myself like three days," Alia said. "I want to give myself a week, but I'm one of those people who just cannot sit. I always have to be doing something, and now especially that I know I have to go June 5, I have less than two months to develop my body, try to get where some of these transfer guys are, which is such a huge leap that I need to take.

"It's almost like there's not enough time, so I'm just trying to do as much as I can right now."

Alia said he'll return home for a bit after summer workouts in July or August, then he'll head back to Drake for his freshman year and what he hopes will be a basketball season that runs well into next March.

When he begins his first season at Drake, Alia will join one other county native — and likely soon to be two other county natives — currently in the ranks of NCAA Division I men's basketball.

Former Central standout Jaeden Zackery recently completed a fantastic freshman season at Boston College of the Atlantic Coast Conference following a season of prep-school ball and a season of junior college ball after graduating from Central in 2019.

And current Central senior Jack Rose, an All-State player like Alia this season, also seems likely to be a Division I player soon, as he has offers from George Washington, Maryland, UW-Milwaukee, SIU-Edwardsville and Toledo, according to WisSports.net. Rose has not made a college decision as of yet.

