St. Joseph's Alia, Harrington to be honored at 69th Holy Rosary Sports Night banquet, set for Sunday

For the first time in two years, the Holy Rosary Sports Night banquet will be held Sunday to honor outstanding local student-athletes.

This will be the 69th annual edition of Sports Night, but there was no banquet for last year’s edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event at Holy Rosary begins with a private function at 4 p.m., followed by the public meet-and-greet and autograph session at 4:30 and the Dinner of Champions and awards ceremony at 5:30 in the Corrine and Frank Petretti Gymnasium, 4400 22nd Ave.

The main honorees at this year’s event are St. Joseph seniors Andrew Alia and Martina Harrington, named the Outstanding Male and Female Athletes of the Year, respectively.

The banquet also features three celebrity guests this year, University of Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver Chimere Dike, former Marquette men’s basketball star Travis Diener and former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Santana Dotson, a member of the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI championship team.

The event will be emceed by veteran sportscaster Greg Matzek of WTMJ AM-620 and ESPN FM-94.5.

Additionally, the county’s WIAA state champions from the past year are traditionally honored at each Sports Night banquet. Over the last year, those include Division-1 state boys tennis singles champion Martin Blagoev of Indian Trail last spring, Division-3 state boys shot put champion Ben Pable of St. Joseph last spring, the Division-3 state champion St. Joseph baseball team last spring and the Division-1 state champion Central girls golf team this fall.

Here are bios on Alia and Harrington, this year’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year, who will be Sunday’s Guests of Honor and will also receive the Alan Ameche Award and the Turco/De Simone Scholarship:

Andrew Alia

Alia is one of the most talented all-around male athletes the county has ever seen, earning first-team All-County honors in football each of the last two seasons, as well as first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference at three positions this fall, kicker, punter and defensive back.

STJ VS PRAIRIE SCHOOL St. Joseph senior Andrew Alia shoots over a defender during a Metro Classic Conference boys basketball game against The Prairie School earlier…

On the soccer field, Alia was named the Metro Classic Conference Boys Player of the Year this fall, all while playing football at the same time, but football and soccer arguably aren’t even his best sports.

Alia is currently in his senior season for the St. Joseph boys basketball team, for which he’s been a four-year varsity player and eclipsed 1,000 career points as a junior last season. He was also named Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-4 first-team All-State and Associated Press All-State honorable mention after last season.

This season, Alia ranks third in the the Metro Classic with 18.3 points per game and has St. Joseph, ranked No. 10 in Division-4 in the latest state coaches and Associated Press state polls, on track for a deep postseason run.

All together, Alia will collect 12 varsity letters by the time he graduates from St. Joseph.

Off the field, Alia is a member of the National Honor Society and has been on the Honor Roll for all of his semesters so far at St. Joseph. He maintained an unweighted grade-point average of just about 4.0 and had also taken seven Advanced Placement courses at the time applications for the Sports Night Male Athlete of the Year were submitted.

In the community, meanwhile, Alia is an SJCA Basketball Camp volunteer, a volunteer for the Individuals in Need of Nightly Shelter program at the Shalom Center, a greeter/usher at St. Anne Catholic Church and a participant in Father Todd Belardi’s Doctoral Prayer Project, among other activities.

“I feel that Andrew continues to exceed our school’s expectations for student leadership and would be someone who I would feel very comfortable sending out in the community to represent St. Joseph Catholic Academy,” St. Joseph Interim President and head football coach Matt Rizzo wrote in a letter of recommendation for Alia for the award.

“Andrew always works hard, sets positive examples for those around him and has the ‘first one in, last one out’ mentality. He is a terrific role model for young adults.”

Alia is actually the second member of his family to be named a Holy Rosary Outstanding Athlete of the Year after his sister, Elizabeth Alia, won the female award in the 2019-20 school year.

The other nominees for this year’s Male Athlete of the Year award were Jack Rose of Central, Ethan Ivan of Wilmot, Michael DeLuca of Bradford, Ryan Whynott of Tremper, Keegan Meier of Indian Trail, Carl Travis of Christian Life and Ryan Strutz of Shoreland Lutheran.

Martina Harrington

Harrington is one of the best girls soccer players in the state and still has her senior season on the pitch ahead this spring.

SJ-SL 11 St. Joseph senior Martina Harrington, right, moves the ball during a Metro Classic Conference girls soccer match against Shoreland Lutheran la…

As a junior last spring, Harrington was named the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year and Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State honorable mention after leading the entire state, all divisions, in both goals with 44 and total points with 102.

In addition to the four varsity letters she will earn for girls soccer by the end of the spring season, Harrington also earned four varsity letters playing for the St. Joseph girls volleyball team. As a senior on the court this fall, Harrington ranked second on the Lancers in kills and third in digs and aces.

A member of the National Honor Society, Harrington carried a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.96, made the Honor Roll every semester at St. Joseph and had taken five AP courses at the time applications for the Sports Night Female Athlete of the Year were submitted.

Additionally, Harrington tutors other students, volunteers for the Individuals in Need of Nightly Shelter program at the Shalom Center, volunteers at the St. Anthony’s Parish Food Pantry and helps with Christmas donations for Women’s and Children’s Horizons, among other activities.

“Not only is Marti an amazing presence and role model for SJCA’s volleyball and soccer programs, but she also represents our school in a positive manner in everything she does,” former St. Joseph girls volleyball coach Whitney Witthun wrote in a letter of recommendation for Harrington for the award.

“Whether it is showing good sportsmanship during a game or helping a classmate in school, Marti understands the importance of being a leader on and off the court.”

The other nominees for this year’s Female Athlete of the Year award were Kate Brown of Bradford, Elliana Knudsen of Indian Trail, Jayden Ingram of Tremper, Kialis Anderson of Central, Madelyn Johnson of Wilmot, Tori Villarreal of Christian Life and Madelyn Kassulke of Shoreland Lutheran.

More information about Holy Rosary Sports Night can be found on the event’s website at hrsportsnight.com.

