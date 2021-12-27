St. Joseph's Andrew Alia, Martina Harrington to be honored at Holy Rosary Sports Night Banquet

St. Joseph features quite a talented group of senior student-athletes this year, so it’s no surprise that this year’s Holy Rosary Sports Night Outstanding Athletes of the Year are both Lancers.

Andrew Alia and Martina Harrington, both seniors at St. Joseph, were chosen as the male and female winners, respectively, when the Sports Night selection committee met on Dec. 18 to select the winners out of the nominees from each county high school.

Alia and Harrington will receive the Alan Ameche Award and the Turco/De Simone Scholarship for being chosen, and they will both be featured as the Guests of Honor at the 69th annual Holy Rosary Sports Night Banquet, scheduled for Feb. 20. Last year’s banquet, which was to be the 68th annual, was cancelled due to the pandemic, but the scholarships were still awarded to Shoreland Lutheran’s Sawyer Smith and Tremper’s Brooke Clements as the Outstanding Athletes.

This year, Alia and Harrington are both scheduled to be honored at the annual banquet, and rightfully so.

Alia is one of the most talented all-around male athletes the county has ever seen, earning first-team All-County honors in football each of the last two seasons, as well as first-team All-Midwest Classic Conference at three positions this fall, kicker, punter and defensive back.

On the soccer field, Alia was named the Metro Classic Conference Boys Player of the Year this fall, all while playing football at the same time, but football and soccer arguably aren’t even his best sports.

Alia is currently in his senior season for the St. Joseph boys basketball team, for which he’s been a four-year varsity player and eclipsed 1,000 career points as a junior last season. He was also named Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division-4 first-team All-State and Associated Press All-State honorable mention after last season.

All together, Alia will collect 12 varsity letters by the time he graduates from St. Joseph.

Alia is actually the second member of his family to be named a Holy Rosary Outstanding Athlete of the Year after his sister, Elizabeth Alia, won the female award in the 2019-20 school year.

This year’s female award, meanwhile, will go to Harrington, a girls soccer star who still has her senior season on the pitch ahead this spring.

As a junior last spring, Harrington was named the Metro Classic Conference Player of the Year and Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State honorable mention after leading the entire state, all divisions, in both goals with 44 and total points with 102.

In addition to the four varsity letters she will earn for girls volleyball by the end of the spring season, Harrington also earned four varsity letters playing for the St. Joseph girls volleyball team. As a senior on the court this fall, Harrington ranked second on the Lancers in kills and third in digs and aces.

Not just athletics

But for as much as Alia and Harrington have accomplished on the field in their high school careers, they’ve done just as much in the classroom and in the community, too, which the Sports Night award also takes into account. While 75% of the award is for athletic achievement, 15% is for scholastic achievement and 10% is for extra-curricular and civic work.

Alia, a member of the National Honor Society, has been on the Honor Roll all seven of his semesters so far at St. Joseph. He maintains an unweighted grade-point average of just about 4.0 and has also taken seven Advanced Placement courses.

And in the community, Alia is an SJCA Basketball Camp volunteer, a volunteer for the Individuals in Need of Nightly Shelter program at the Shalom Center, a greeter/usher at St. Anne Catholic Church and a participant in Father Todd Belardi’s Doctoral Prayer Project, among other activities.

“I feel that Andrew continues to exceed our school’s expectations for student leadership and would be someone who I would feel very comfortable sending out in the community to represent St. Joseph Catholic Academy,” St. Joseph Middle School Principal and head football coach Matt Rizzo wrote in a letter of recommendation for Alia for the award.

“Andrew always works hard, sets positive examples for those around him and has the ‘first one in, last one out mentality.’ He is a terrific role model for young adults.”

Harrington is also a member of the National Honor Society, carries a cumulative unweighted GPA of 3.96 for her high school career, has been on the Honor Roll every semester at St. Joseph and has taken five AP courses.

Additionally, she tutors other students, volunteers for the Individuals in Need of Nightly Shelter program at the Shalom Center, volunteers at the St. Anthony’s Parish Food Pantry and helps with Christmas donations for Women’s and Children’s Horizons, among other activities.

“Not only is Marti an amazing presence and role model for SJCA’s volleyball and soccer programs, but she also represents our school in a positive manner in everything she does,” former St. Joseph girls volleyball coach Whitney Witthun wrote in a letter of recommendation for Harrington for the award.

“Whether it is showing good sportsmanship during a game or helping a classmate in school, Marti understands the importance of being a leader on and off the court.”

Other nominees

The other nominees for this year’s Male Athlete of the Year award were Jack Rose of Central, Ethan Ivan of Wilmot, Michael DeLuca of Bradford, Ryan Whynott of Tremper, Keegan Meier of Indian Trail, Carl Travis of Christian Life and Ryan Strutz of Shoreland Lutheran.

The other nominees for this year’s Female Athlete of the Year award were Kate Brown of Bradford, Elliana Knudsen of Indian Trail, Jayden Ingram of Tremper, Kialis Anderson of Central, Madelyn Johnson of Wilmot, Tori Villarreal of Christian Life and Madelyn Kassulke of Shoreland Lutheran.

The committee that selected the winners was comprised of Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson, former Kenosha Unified School District Athletic Director Scott Lindgren, Pete Serzant of WLIP AM-1050, Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart, local sports personality Larry Rightler, former Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director Steve Milkie, local journalist Mike Larsen and former UW-Parkside women’s basketball coach and 1996 Female Athlete of the Year award winner Jenny Knight-Kenesie.

