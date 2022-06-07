Watch now: Central advances to WIAA State Tournament with pair of Division 1 sectional thrillers

The comeback kids did it again.

This time, it meant overcoming a 4-0 deficit thanks largely to a ball lost in the sun.

But when freak plays or unfortunate follies didn't malign Adam Switalski and the Central High School baseball team, the Falcons proved they're the best Division 1 baseball team in southeastern Wisconsin.

Switalski dazzled with 5⅔ strong innings pitching, and his two-out, two-run single in a four-run fourth gave Central a 5-4 victory over Franklin in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship game to send the Falcons to their first state tournament since 2002.

The funny thing about that team 20 years ago is that Jeremy McGinn and the boys won it all.

Now, Jeremy's brother Nick, another Falcon baseball legend, and head coach Jacob Morman's bunch become the sixth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference squad to make it to state.

Union Grove went to state in Division 1 in 2021 and Burlington (Division 1) and Union Grove (Division 2) both went in 2019 (there was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

The two comeback wins in a matter of three hours — Central beat Oak Creek 2-1 in nine innings in the sectional semifinal — is nothing new.

"It feels great, I love the competition," said Seth Brankey, who earned the victory pitching in the first game Tuesday, then earned the save in the nightcap. "Coming from down 4-0 to win is big. A lot of adversity today."

Switalski, who will pitch for Indiana University next season, was emotional moments after the sectional final.

He was prepared during his game-winning at-bat.

"I've faced him before and I knew he was going to throw a fastball first pitch, he did, and I put a good swing on it."

"I'm really proud of this team, someone tweeted out 'NO QUIT' about our team in game one, and it's so true."

Morman said the team is gritty, and he knew the guys had the capability to come back from such a large hole.

He said guys continued to have key, quality at-bats when they could've hung their heads.

"It's fitting, because we've been doing it all season," Morman said about their sixth comeback victory of the season.

"Two in one day. This team believes they're always in a game, and they chipped away. It's a special group of guys."

Morman added Tuesday's sectional final was the best pitching performance of the season from Switalski, the staff ace.

"Phenomenal today," Morman said. "He was dialed in. You could see the competitive fire in his eyes. This was the best he's pitched. He wanted the spotlight and did exactly what an ace is supposed to do."

Central 2, Oak Creek 1 (9 innings)

Nick Argersinger hit a walk-off game-winner to score Keegan Kearby, only a few minutes after throwing out a runner at home plate to preserve a one-run deficit, in Tuesday's sectional semifinal against Oak Creek.

After Kearby dominated on the mound for seven innings, the Knights got on the board with a hit in the ninth to go up 1-0.

The next batter singled to center, and another runner was bound to score, but a cannon on Argersinger's left arm zipped a perfect two-hopper to home plate to end the inning.

Chase Kerkman led off the Falcons' ninth with a walk, but things looked bleak after two quick outs.

That's when Kearby delivered with two outs and Kerkman on second to tie things at 1-1.

The left-handed senior sliced a ball just in front of the diving left-fielder, and he later stole second to set the stage for Argersinger.

"I got another opportunity to hit a game-winner, and I got a hard, straight fastball after seven or eight pitches,' Argersinger said of his winning hit.

"I still have goosebumps."

As for his season-saving outfield assist, Argersinger saw it and was ready to fire.

"I saw it and once it got through the infield, I said I was going to grab it and chuck it as hard as I can. I fell over, I threw it so hard."

