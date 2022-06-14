Watch Now: Central bow out at the WIAA Division 1 Baseball State Tournament

APPLETON—By 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, the sun was beaming down with high humidity, and temperatures reached the 90s at the WIAA State Baseball tournament at Fox Cities Stadium, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Summer’s game finally had summer weather, but the Central High School baseball squad’s potential 20th anniversary state championship parade was rained on by Menomonee Falls in a WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinal.

And when it started to rain, it poured.

Central held strong through five innings, only trailing by one run, but the wheels came off late as Menomonee Falls scored five runs in the final two innings to win 6-1 against the Falcons on Tuesday.

Central’s historic run ended with a 21-5 record and a Southern Lakes Conference championship.

It was the Falcons’ second state baseball trip in school history. They went in 2002 and won the championship.

“This matters, making it to state,” said Central coach Jacob Morman. “It’s a testament to how special baseball is, for the fans, the community, the school, and it’s been awesome.”

“Now that we got a taste, it’s going to make guys hungry to get back here. It starts with these kids. They put in the time and effort on their travel teams and in the weight room. They see others at state, and they want a taste themselves.”

The Falcons finished with six hits, but only had two in the first five innings.

Menomonee Falls starting pitcher Zach Wolfram was dominant, going six innings and striking out five with only four hits.

Wolfram benefitted from strong defense as well, as Central senior Jack Rose was thrown out trying to steal second base in the first inning.

That would be the Falcons’ best opportunity to score until the sixth, when Nick Argersinger and Rose both singled with two outs.

The next batter, Adam Switalski, a University of Indiana commit, gave the ball a ride to left-center, but Jack Anderson, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI single to plate the game’s first run, drifted back a few steps and caught the line drive.

A frustrating offensive day didn’t negate the competitive fire shown by Central pitcher Keegan Kearby on the mound.

The UW-La Crosse volleyball commit ended up striking out four, walking four and allowing only four hits and one earned run in five innings.

Kearby’s wizardry in the fifth kept the Falcons in the game with only a 1-0 deficit.

With runners on second and third and 1 out, Kearby intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases. He struck out the next guy and got out of the inning on a hard-hit ball that Rose flipped to second baseman Cayleb Correa for the force out.

Things changed in the sixth, however.

Kearby was near his pitch count, with only 93 pitches (pitchers can’t throw more than 100 pitches in one day), and in came reliever Seth Brankey, who dazzled in both sectional victories last week.

It just wasn’t Brankey’s day, as he immediately got into trouble in the sixth. After two runners reached base, Wolfram sent them both home with a smash double to the right-center gap, and the game was officially busted wide open at 3-0.

“We could tell velocity-wise, Keegan was getting toward the end,” Morman said. “We went to Seth. We put ourselves in some positions. They made the plays and got the big hit. We got out of a couple jams early.

“We took some good swings in the first inning, but we really couldn’t get anything going offensively until the seventh. By then we’re chasing runs. I thought about small ball, but you have to have the right guys to do that, in those situations. It seemed like when we got a guy on, it was with two outs. We got down big, and it was just station to station.

“When you get here, it’s all about execution, and when they had their opportunities, they executed.”

Caden Wilson followed with an RBI single, and Falls had a commanding 4-0 lead.

The Falcons finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh.

Mason Mitacek banged a deep double over the center fielder’s head, though he got a glove on it.

After the next two batters were retired, Chase Kerkman hit a bomb that took a couple hops to the billboard-mosaic left-field wall—330 feet from home plate—to score pinch-runner Viny Greco.

Pinch-hitter Kade Scott popped up for the final out of Central’s magical run.

“There was never panic,” Morman added. “We’ve been here so many times. Tip your cap to Menomonee Falls. This group just assumes we’re going to get back into it, and we just never did.”

Morman lauded the efforts of Kearby, who allowed one run in 15 innings of postseason baseball in the past few weeks.

Kearby, who was part of the Falcons’ state runner-up volleyball team and now the state baseball team, said he was nervous on the state’s biggest stage. The Falcons also made it to state in basketball.

“I was definitely nervous going into it, but once I settled in, I just trusted my stuff and trusted the guys behind me,” Kearby said.

Correa said the Falcons were a family, and it fueled their success.

“The family aspect that the seniors had this year,” he said. “We went to state three times together (volleyball, basketball, baseball) this year, and going back for baseball really stood out.”

“It’s my last time putting on a Falcons jersey, so it’s definitely tough,” Rose added. “I go right from here to leave for school, so it’s definitely hard, but I’ll see these guys. We have a brotherhood. We’re close, and we’ll stay in touch.”

Morman said he’s beyond proud for Rose and Kearby, and their success in multiple sports.

“There’s been so much written about Jack Rose and his athletic ability,” Morman said. “He’s a special athlete, he’s an even better kid. For as much ability as he has, he’s coachable, respectful, a nice human being and a natural leader.”

“And when Keegan was on the mound, we knew we were in good hands. He’s an incredible kid. Our 20 kids are great kids, character kids, they have each other’s backs and they’d do anything for anybody.”

Morman said they are going to stick around the state baseball tournament and give the kids the experience of watching some great baseball.

“We’re going to let the kids soak up this experience,” he added. “It’s a special year. We had a good year, we fell a little bit short. There’s nothing to hang our heads about.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0