WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: Central boys meet their match in loss to Racine Case

The Central boys basketball team is usually the one dominating defensively and running up and down the court with better athletes and, frankly, more talent than its opponents.

But the Falcons met their match Thursday night in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.

Racine Case has players that can not only steal the ball and beat you down the floor for an easy deuce, they can also jump over you with slam dunks and shoot outside with accuracy.

The Eagles’ versatile attack was certainly on full display most of the game Thursday before a packed crowd in the second-to-last game of the classic, and they finished off an impressive 69-56 victory over Central, which led early but trailed by double digits for the majority of the second half.

While the Falcons, who lost their first game of the season to fall to 7-1 and were ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, are still the class of Kenosha County, it seems like Case may be the best team in Racine County. Including a one-point win over defending WIAA Division-3 state champion Racine St. Catherine's on Tuesday night, the Eagles (5-3 overall) finished 2-0 in the classic against some pretty tough competition.

And on Thursday night, at least, they outplayed Central.

Case senior point guard Terryon Brumby was named the Player of the Game, thanks to 22 points, including two 3-pointers, and five assists. His dribble-drive and alley-oop to 6-foot-8 senior Amari Jedkins with four minutes to play and with Central still hanging around was hammered home for the dunk, and the emphatic exclamation point pushed the lead to 14 points.

Central had no answer inside for the athletic Jedkins, who scored 21 points and put home his first slam dunk of the game late in the first half to gave the Eagles their first lead at 16-14 after Central senior point guard Devin Griffin had controlled the game early with nine points to build a lead.

Consecutive 3-pointers from senior guards David Stapleman and Jacob Kras added to the Case lead, and Brumby’s free throws helped the Eagles start to pull away at halftime, 36-25.

The momentum carried over to the second half, as the Falcons couldn’t solve the ball-hawking defense of Brumby, Jedkins and others, as they shot only about 30% for the game, much lower than their season average of around shooting 50%.

Bigger, faster, stronger

On Thursday, Case was more physical and more athletic than Central, which didn’t have many answers.

Griffin led the way with 16 points, while standout senior wing Jack Rose was held to 13, five below his season average of 18.

“It definitely sucks, but it was good to face adversity and now learn how to overcome it,” said Rose, who was visibly frustrated all night because his shot simply wasn’t falling. “We can’t hang our heads and need to use it to get better.

“Case is a great team, and their athleticism is where I feel they out-match many teams in the state. They knocked shots down and knew how to match every one of our runs. We didn’t shoot the ball well, and it was hard to really get anything going and go on runs to get us back in the game. They had size and made it hard to drive to the rim.”

The Eagles have five players 6-4 or taller, and they were able to control the paint and rim protect against the shorter Falcons.

Junior forward Wyatt Anderson, listed at 6-4 himself, was Central’s only spark down low, as he finished with 10 points.

Central coach James Hyllberg said Case simply beat his squad to the punch every time, and turnovers played a big role in the Falcons’ misfortunes.

“We probably weren’t going to go 28-0 (this season), but we have to learn from it,” Hyllberg said. “Case played really well. We got careless with the basketball, and they got out in transition. That’s what turned it around. We had some uncharacteristic turnovers, and we weren’t able to find their shooters. They knocked down some big 3s, and they put it in their favor quickly.”

“I thought our energy in the second half was a lot better. Every time we made a run, the ball just didn’t drop for us. They hit a 3 or got another bucket in transition.”

Central was able to cut its deficit to eight points a few times in the second half, but the Eagles always had an answer.

Hyllberg said it would be fun to play Case again, because the Falcons didn’t play their best ball Thursday.

“We’re not going to shoot that poorly, but you have to give Case a lot of credit,” he said. “They are athletic, they’re quick, they have size, and a lot of those things we don’t see in our conference.”

Happy holidays

Overall, however, it was a successful classic for the Falcons, who beat Indian Trail soundly, 68-40, on Tuesday and finished the week 1-1 against Division-1 opponents as they head into the rest of the Southern Lakes Conference schedule seeking their fourth straight conference title.

Rose, who enjoys hunting in his free time and actually said he was pumped to get some hunting stuff this Christmas, is a realist and an optimist.

The NCAA Division I college basketball recruit says the Falcons are just fine sitting at 7-1, with a lot of season and tough opponents remaining.

“I think we played well and learned a lot,” Rose said. “Nobody wants to lose, but we accept it as a team when it happens and grow from it. We will get back after it Monday in practice and work on how to improve as a team.”

Rose made sure to hang out with family and friends over Christmas break, and he’s excited to get back to the grind on the basketball court with his “second family” on Monday.

Hyllberg, meanwhile, is looking forward to getting back to the SLC schedule, as well as a challenging non-conference matchup with Division-2’s No. 2-ranked team, Pewaukee, on Jan. 15 in Pewaukee.

“We just have to take care of the ball, and that’s something we take pride in,” Hyllberg said. “If you’re going to turn the ball over and not shoot well, you’re not going to win many games.”

Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team

BOYS

Andrew Alia, St. Joseph; Terryon Brumby, Racine Case; Reed Dasan, Greenfield; Devin Griffin, Central; DeMarcus Imani, Racine St. Catherine's; Amari Jedkins, Racine Case; Jermarion Jones, Reuther; Caiden Lecce, St. Joseph; JR Lukenbill, Burlington; Alijah Matthews, Racine St. Catherine's; Michael McNabb Jr., Grafton; Antonio Moyao, Shoreland Lutheran; Keviyon Price, Bradford; Connor Roffers, Burlington; Jack Rose, Central; Matt Schulte, St. Joseph; Jeremiah Silva, Milwaukee Pulaski; Tyseon Skalecki, Union Grove; Manasseh Stackhouse, Indian Trail; Will Starks, Tremper; Bryce Wallace, Indian Trail; Gavin Zawicki, Racine Lutheran.

GIRLS

Jasonya Barnes, The Prairie School; Nevaiah Bell-Turner, Racine Lutheran; Aliana Brown, Tremper; Syderah Farmer, Bradford; Emily Giese, Tremper; Adrianna Gonzalez, Indian Trail; Jayden Hill, St. Joseph; Reese Jaramillo, The Prairie School; Madelyn Johnson, Wilmot; Addie Miller, Janesville Parker; Grace Peltier, Indian Trail; Sophia Rampulla, Union Grove; Ellie Reynolds, Central; Deja' Rivers, St. Joseph; Riley Spencer, Central; Nevaeh Thomas, Bradford.

