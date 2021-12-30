WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: Farmer, Thomas lead Bradford girls to win over Wilmot

Syderah Farmer and Nevaeh Thomas gave the fans at Carthage’s Tarble Arena something to watch Wednesday evening.

In the third game of the third day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic, Farmer and Thomas, both juniors, led the Bradford girls basketball team to a 61-44 non-conference win over Wilmot.

Including Monday’s 73-65 victory over The Prairie School, the Red Devils finished the classic at 2-0 and improved to 6-3 overall as they head back into Southeast Conference play in 2022.

Farmer led the way Wednesday, pouring in a game-high 29 points, including 16 in the first half, while Thomas scored eight of her 15 points in the second half.

Junior Haley Christianson added eight points for Bradford.

Wilmot, meanwhile, was led by 13 points from senior Madelyn Johnson and 12 from junior Jade Klahs. Without high-scoring sophomore guard McKenna Johnson due to injuries, the Panthers finished 0-2 in the classic to fall to 6-6 overall.

The Prairie School 60, Tremper 37In Wednesday’s first game of the classic, the Trojans fell short against the Hawks for a non-conference defeat to finish at 1-1 for the week.

Aliana Brown scored 16 points to lead Tremper, which dropped to 2-9 overall, and Emily Giese added 10 points.

The Trojans cut their deficit to five points in the second half, but the Hawks pulled away.

“We kind of ran out of gas in the second half,” Tremper coach Lynell Collins said. “Have to give Prairie credit for coming in and playing a good, tough game. We ran into a very good team in Prairie, and we will grow from this game.

“Proud of the effort our ladies gave these last couple days. We are improving, and the more experience we get the better we will be in the long run.”

Jasonya Barnes scored 21 points and Kennedi Hamilton scored 18 to lead Prairie, which also went 1-1 in the classic and is now 9-2 overall.

Union Grove 69, Janesville Parker 19The Broncos, ranked No. 9 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, pummeled the Vikings in the second game of the day Wednesday to win their lone game in the classic and improve to 11-2 overall.

It was Union Grove’s fourth straight win and its ninth in 10 games.

Syd Ludvigsen scored 17 points and Sophia Rampulla scored 15 to lead Union Grove.

Parker dropped to 1-9 and was scheduled play St. Joseph in Thursday’s first game of the final day of the classic. That game ended too late to be included in Friday’s edition of the News.

Boys

Burlington 58, Grafton 49

Junior guard JR Lukenbill scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Demons to a non-conference victory over the Black Hawks in the first boys game of the classic Wednesday night.

Including Monday’s win over Tremper, Burlington went 2-0 in the classic to improve to 6-2 overall.

Lukenbill scored nearly doubled his scoring average of 13 points per game and also grabbed five rebounds.

Sophomore Connor Roffers had 11 points for Burlington, including 6-of-9 at the free-throw line, while sophomore forward Karsen Skiles had a team-high eight rebounds along with five points.

Racine St. Catherine’s 73, Milwaukee Pulaski 47

The Angels bounced back from Tuesday’s one-point loss to Racine Case for a resounding non-conference win over the Rams on Wednesday night to conclude the third day of the classic.

St. Catherine’s (6-4) got back on track, outscoring Pulaski 20-4 early and leading 37-13 at halftime. The Angels had the size advantage and used it well, coach Ryan Thompson said.

“Pulaski (1-6) played hard, but we were the better team,” Thompson said. “They were overmatched, and we were a lot bigger than they were.

“We rotated players and got everybody in there.”

Thompson played 16 players, and all but two scored at least one basket. One of those who didn’t score was starting junior forward Domonic Pitts, who played about four minutes, Thompson said. The other four starters combined for just 14 points.

Senior forward DeMarcus Imani led St. Catherine’s with 14 points (10 in the second half), including two of the Angels’ six 3-point baskets. Another reserve, senior guard Michael Balderas Jr., added nine points, and junior center KingGolden Brooks had seven.

“DeMarcus is a four-year player for us, and he may help us down the stretch,” Thompson said. “Michael has not played a lot, and it was nice to get him in, and KingGolden made some highly impressive moves down low.”

Isaiah Conley led Pulaski with 16 points.

