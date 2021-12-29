WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: Griffin in control, leads Central boys past Indian Trail

Jack Rose, the college basketball-bound senior wing, garners a lot of attention for the Central boys basketball team, and rightfully so.

But the Falcons are an experience-laden team this season that isn't shying away from expectations of making a run to the WIAA Division-2 State Tournament, and it'll take more than just Rose to deliver on those hopes.

Specifically, it takes a maestro at point guard to really drive a team, and in that regard, Central is in fantastic shape with senior Devin Griffin.

A third-year varsity starter, Griffin conducted his orchestra masterfully on Tuesday in the second night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena, as Central — which moved up a spot to No. 8 in Division-2 in this week's state coaches poll — rolled to a 68-40 non-conference win over Division-1 foe Indian Trail.

Yes, Rose led all scorers with 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and four assists in a typically impressive performance.

But it was Griffin who really ran the show, directing the Falcons' offense from start to finish with total control, racking up 17 points and eight assists in being named the Player of the Game, awarded each game during the four-day classic.

"First and foremost, Devin's a great, fantastic, well-respected kid," Central coach James Hyllberg said after the game. "He works hard, he's coachable, he's got a fantastic attitude. So I couldn't be more happy for the kid. He deserves everything he gets."

It was obvious Tuesday that Hyllberg and his staff have complete trust in Griffin. That's something he's earned through experience, as he's made his share of errors and absorbed his share of coaching ever since starting as a sophomore to reach this point.

"It's not even just me being comfortable, but it's my coaches, too, having trust in me, being that mature leader," Griffin said. "They've pretty much given me the keys to kind of take control, lead the guys. Just knowing they have that trust in me just gives me that much more of a mental boost to kind of go out there and play my game."

Central stayed perfect on the season at 7-0 and has a big test at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday against another Southeast Conference opponent in Racine Case, probably the SEC favorite, in the second-to-last game of the classic.

Case edged defending WIAA Division-3 state champion Racine St. Catherine's, 53-52, on Tuesday night after the Central-Indian Trail game to improve to 4-3 overall.

Hawks growing

On the other side of the coin Tuesday was Indian Trail, which graduated almost all of its production from last season's team that reached the WIAA Division-1 sectional semifinals, where it nearly pulled off an upset of eventual state champion Wauwatosa East.

Including a 45-42 loss to Union Grove on Monday night, the Hawks went 0-2 in the classic to drop to 4-5 on the season. But first-year head coach Ron VanDyke, who led the Indian Trail girls program for three seasons and took over the boys program this offseason when Al Anderson stepped down, said the team can learn a lot from this week.

"I think it's a great opportunity for our kids," VanDyke said. "Obviously, you want to come away with a win, but like I told them in the locker room, I think it's a great test for us, game nine for the season, to play against a team like Central and see where you're at.

"Like I told them, now we reset, and we continue to work the second half of the season."

Indian Trail senior Bryce Wallace, a smooth 6-foot-8 forward, displayed his skillset Tuesday, especially in the second half, when he scored nine points, including a 3-pointer from the right corner. For the game, Wallace totaled 13 points and seven rebounds, both team highs, as he continues to get comfortable being the Hawks' No. 1 option.

"He gives us a dimension (with) his ability to go inside and outside," VanDyke said. "He can play well down low, post some kids up, and he can play well from the perimeter. And I think his ability to handle the basketball is getting better.

"... What Bryce needs to understand is he's coming off a team last year (where) he wasn't the focal point. This year he's going to get some of the better defenders, and he's starting to grow into that role. He'll continue to get better and better, just like all of our guys. ... He's really stepped into a leadership role and shouldering that, so I'm proud of him for that."

Central defense

Wallace was the only Indian Trail player to score in double figures Tuesday, not a shock considering Central's defense has been stifling all season.

The Falcons trap with their athleticism and often extend their defense the length of the court, and they forced 19 Indian Trail turnovers on Tuesday, several leading to easy transition buckets. For the season, Central is allowing just 37.9 points per game, and the Falcons know that defense is what carries teams to State Tournaments.

"That's our main thing," Griffin said. "You can control defense. You can't control a bad shooting night and some turnovers maybe, but you can control your defense every night. We've got to go out and play with intensity every time we're on the court."

The best teams hold themselves to a high standard, and although his team quickly built a 19-5 lead in the opening minutes and a 35-15 halftime lead Tuesday, Hyllberg was irritated with the Falcons' carelessness with the ball at times, as they turned it over five times in the first half and three more quickly in the second.

After that, though, Central seemed to receive its coach's message and took better care of the ball.

"Anyone who's ever coached before knows that turnovers and poor defense just eat a coach alive," Hyllberg said. "We try to play to a certain standard, (whatever) the score. Yeah, too many bad passes (in the first half). Even the second half, I thought we came out and made three bad passes in a row.

"So we'll have to clean that stuff up before Thursday."

There was also a minor scare for Central in the second half Tuesday when senior wing Kenny Garth (eight points, three assists) came down awkwardly going for a rebound, left the game hobbling and didn't return. Fortunately, Hyllberg said after the game that it was diagnosed as a mild ankle sprain and that Garth "should be good to go by Thursday" against Case.

Also for the Falcons on Tuesday, junior forward Wyatt Anderson had a nice game inside with 11 points and six rebounds and senior forward Michael Mulhollon added six boards.

