WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: Keviyon Price leads Bradford boys to 63-60 win over Greenfield

The Bradford boys basketball team had no interest in leaving its hometown classic winless.

Keviyon Price made sure that didn’t happen.

The 6-foot-6 senior center followed his 21-point performance in Monday’s loss to St. Joseph with a 34-point, eight-rebound domination of Greenfield, and the Red Devils staved off a late surge to win, 63-60, on Thursday in the final night of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.

Bradford improved to 5-3 overall after going 1-1 in the classic.

Price scored 24 of his 34 points in the first half, and the Red Devils were cruising into the second half up double digits, but key adjustments brought the Hawks all the way back.

Thanks to a 20-8 run, Greenfield rallied to tie the score at 58-58 with three-and-a-half minutes to play, and Bradford was staggered a bit.

But Price scored his final two points to put his squad up 60-58 with three minutes left, then junior guard Jamisen Young provided a nifty left-handed layup, blocked a shot and made 1-of-2 free throws in the final minutes to help the Red Devils hold on.

After calling a timeout with 12 seconds to go, Greenfield went the length of the floor and worked the ball around for a good look to tie the game.

But a wide-open 3-pointer at the top of the key with 1.2 seconds remaining rimmed out, and Bradford walked off the court happy — and breathed a major sigh of relief.

“When he shot that last, wide-open 3-pointer, I was like, ‘Man, overtime,'" Price said after the game. "So we just have to clean up some stuff on defense and polish some stuff on offense, and we’ll be straight.

“They started playing me different, started doing more double teams. We kind of got lazy on defense.”

For Price, who totaled 55 points in his two classic games and was named to the All-Tournament Team, his big performance Thursday was about confidence.

Along with rebounds and putbacks, Price demonstrated impressive touch inside the paint and just outside, hitting a few 10-foot turnaround jumpers and utilizing a soft, baby hook with both his left and right hands.

“Working on my game, knowing I can do it,” Price said about what was working Thursday. “As long as I stay confident, I feel like I can do anything.

“We can go far, as long as we keep on working. It starts in practice, where we have to stick together, and we’ll be straight.”

Young, meanwhile, finished with 11 points.

Junior Dasan Reed led Greenfield with 21 points and Anthony Carter added 13. The Hawks, who compete in the Woodland East Conference, played just the one game in the classic and dropped to 2-5 overall.

Bradford was also effective at getting to the free-throw line, where the Red Devils converted 14-of-20 shots. Conversely, Greenfield made only 8-of-11 from the charity stripe.

Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic All-Tournament Team

BOYS

Andrew Alia, St. Joseph; Terryon Brumby, Racine Case; Reed Dasan, Greenfield; Devin Griffin, Central; DeMarcus Imani, Racine St. Catherine's; Amari Jedkins, Racine Case; Jermarion Jones, Reuther; Caiden Lecce, St. Joseph; JR Lukenbill, Burlington; Alijah Matthews, Racine St. Catherine's; Michael McNabb Jr., Grafton; Antonio Moyao, Shoreland Lutheran; Keviyon Price, Bradford; Connor Roffers, Burlington; Jack Rose, Central; Matt Schulte, St. Joseph; Jeremiah Silva, Milwaukee Pulaski; Tyseon Skalecki, Union Grove; Manasseh Stackhouse, Indian Trail; Will Starks, Tremper; Bryce Wallace, Indian Trail; Gavin Zawicki, Racine Lutheran.

GIRLS

Jasonya Barnes, The Prairie School; Nevaiah Bell-Turner, Racine Lutheran; Aliana Brown, Tremper; Syderah Farmer, Bradford; Emily Giese, Tremper; Adrianna Gonzalez, Indian Trail; Jayden Hill, St. Joseph; Reese Jaramillo, The Prairie School; Madelyn Johnson, Wilmot; Addie Miller, Janesville Parker; Grace Peltier, Indian Trail; Sophia Rampulla, Union Grove; Ellie Reynolds, Central; Deja' Rivers, St. Joseph; Riley Spencer, Central; Nevaeh Thomas, Bradford.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0