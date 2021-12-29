WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: Late free throws lift Tremper girls past Wilmot

What looked early on like it might be a blowout quickly turned into a nail-biter in Tuesday's first matchup on the second day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.

And when it came right down to it, the final was clearly decided at the free-throw line.

The Tremper girls basketball team, who led by as many as 14 points early in the second half, outscored Wilmot by five points at the charity stripe in the second half en route to a 52-50 non-conference victory.

Tremper improved to 2-8, while Wilmot fell to 6-5. The Panthers played without sophomore standout McKenna Johnson, who averages 24.2 points a game, because of a slight hamstring injury that kept her in street clothes.

For the young Trojans, meanwhile, the win was a big step in their development, coach Lynell Collins said.

"This team is very young and has been battling all year," he said. "We've been in a lot of games, we get to the end and just can't pull them out. But it was a tribute to them for hanging in there today. They battled. They played tough. I just give them a lot of credit."

As a team, Tremper was 16-of-24 from the free-throw line, including 14-of-18 in the second half. Wilmot was 10-of-22 for the game and 9-of-20 in the second half.

"In our first few games, we were shooting about 15 to 20% from the free-throw line," Collins said. "We've been working a lot on free throws in practice, and it paid off today."

At the other end of the spectrum, Wilmot co-head coach Keith Skryznecki said he felt like his team let one get away.

"Eleven missed free throws, a couple (front end of the bonus), and probably had a dozen missed layups," he said. "That's a 25- or 30-point win instead of a two-point loss."

Exciting final minutes

Tremper held an eight-point lead at 40-32 with 9 minutes, 40 seconds remaining on a three-point play by sophomore Mya West (12 points), who took a pass from junior Aliana Brown (20 points), scored, was fouled and knocked down the free throw.

Brown, who averages 21 points a game, had 11 points in the second half, despite battling a hand injury, Collins said.

"She's one of those players who can do it all," he said. "She has a bad hand right now, so she's not shooting the ball, but is able to get to the basket. That's her strong point. She's strong, she gets to the basket, and she's becoming a good leader for our team."

But the Panthers stormed right back to tie the game at 40-40 with an 8-0 run in less than two minutes. Senior Madelyn Johnson, McKenna's older sister, led all scorers with 26 points, including 21 in the second half and six during the game-tying run.

"(Johnson) took care of the ball tonight," Skrzynecki said. "It's hard playing against some of these zones, just sitting back, trying to move the ball around and get open shots. She did a good job (Tuesday). We need that from her every day."

From there, the outcome was in doubt until the final seconds — and virtually all the action down the stretch came from the charity stripe.

West, who was 6-of-9 from the free-throw line for the game, knocked down two with 46 seconds remaining to give the Trojans a 50-48 lead. After Brown, named the Player of the Game, made one free throw, Johnson pulled the Panthers back within a point with two of her own with 13.3 seconds left.

Another free throw by West with 10.8 seconds left gave the Trojans a 52-50 lead, and Wilmot followed with a turnover that allowed Tremper to run out the clock.

Despite the loss, Skryznecki was pleased to see his team get back into contention right to the final buzzer.

"Defensively, we made some stops and got some buckets to fall," he said. "... We have a lot of scrappy players, a lot of players averaging five to 10 points a game, and that helps out. (Junior) Jade (Klahs) hit a couple 3s. Our bigs moved the ball and got some scores inside. The inbounds plays worked very well."

Tremper starts hot

For most of the first half, the Trojans dominated the action, as they used a 9-2 scoring run late to build a 28-12 lead. Freshman Josie Tenuta (13 points) led the charge during that run with six straight points.

But Wilmot refused to go away quietly and quickly cut the deficit to just 10 points at the intermission. Klahs (nine points) banked in a 3-pointer, followed by a free throw and a drive to the basket by Johnson with 1:41 left in the first half.

Sophomore Jasmine Delaney added 11 points for Wilmot.

Both Tremper and Wilmot were back in action in the third day of the classic on Wednesday. The Trojans faced The Prairie School, while Wilmot squared off with Bradford. Both those games ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. For coverage, visit kenoshanews.com and pick up Friday's print edition of the News.

