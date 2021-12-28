WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: Minus top scorer, Tremper boys go cold in loss to Burlington

With leading scorer Josh Krueger and his 20 points per game not available Monday evening, scoring was at a premium for the Tremper boys basketball team on the opening day of the annual Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.

The four-day classic made its return Monday with six games, two girls and four boys, after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Burlington and Tremper boys squared off for a low-scoring affair in the fourth game of the day.

And while Tremper coach Brandon Morris wouldn't use his senior guard Krueger’s absence as an excuse for the Trojans’ 41-24 loss to the Demons, his squad’s offensive deficiencies were amplified, especially in the second half.

Burlington junior JR Lukenbill and sophomore Connor Roffers were the two best players on the court, and their combined 20 second-half points floored Tremper and turned a close, 18-16 halftime score into a lopsided defeat.

Lukenbill was named the Player of the Game with 15 points, including 11 in the second half, and 10 rebounds, while Roffers added 14 points, nine of them after halftime.

Both players were able to score inside, as the Demons also controlled the boards and applied a smothering half-court defense.

Tremper, meanwhile, opened the second half with a series of missed layups and often couldn’t find an open shot, while Burlington immediately put together an 11-4 run to go up by double digits and spent the last five minutes up big.

The Trojans were led offensively by senior guard Jalani Hudnall’s seven points, which paced all scorers in the first half. He was held scoreless in the second half.

Tremper junior Will Starks added six points, all coming in the second half, when he was the team’s lone offensive spark.

After the game, Morris credited Burlington’s effort.

“I don’t think we played Kenosha Tremper basketball in the second half,” Morris said. “Obviously, we didn’t execute. And the rim wasn’t friendly to us, we didn’t put the ball in the hole.

“I give a lot of credit to Burlington. They played physical, and they were strong. It was hard without Josh. He was visiting family, which we fully support. With him averaging 20 points, and you lose by 16 points, we could definitely see a difference.”

Tremper fell to 4-3 overall on the season and will play in the last game of the classic against St. Joseph at approximately 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Burlington improved to 5-2 and will also play another game in the classic, against Grafton at approximately 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Bright spots

Despite the offensive struggles Monday, Morris saw some bright spots from his team.

Off the bench, junior guard Carson Nye, junior guard Tyler Thompson and junior guard Jordan Hill provided sparks, primarily in the plus-minus department.

“They gave us great energy off the bench,” Morris said. “But when you don’t have all five guys in sync, and you can’t stop their guys from scoring, you aren’t going to stop them from executing.

“We just didn’t come out and match the energy Burlington had.”

In the first half, two 3-pointers from Hudnall and one from Thompson kept the Trojans in the game, but the Demons busted it wide open in the second half.

Burlington got hot offensively, grabbed most rebounds, locked down defensively and out-hustled the Trojans by forcing turnovers and tracking down loose balls.

Moving forward, Morris said he thinks his squad can be a sleeper team to challenge for the Southeast Conference crown, as the Trojans will return to SEC play Jan. 4 at Racine Case, which is alone in first place in the conference through early games.

