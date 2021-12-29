WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: Peltier comes through for Indian Trail girls to beat St. Joseph

With its leading scorer, sophomore guard Adrianna Gonzalez, in early foul trouble Tuesday evening, the Indian Trail girls basketball team needed somebody else to provide a spark.

Enter Grace Peltier.

A 6-foot-2 senior forward, Peltier delivered in a big way Tuesday for the Hawks, earning Player of the Game honors in a 74-61 non-conference win over St. Joseph during the second day of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena.

Full game stats were unavailable to the News as of Wednesday afternoon, but in the second half alone Tuesday, Peltier had seven points and six rebounds and generally gave Indian Trail a strong interior presence.

Gonzalez, who ranked second in the Southeast Conference at 21.6 points per game entering Wednesday, still wound up with 13 points Tuesday, all in the second half. She was scoreless in the first half after picking up two quick fouls and spending the rest of the half on the bench, per a rule instituted by first-year Indian Trail girls coach Charles Basaldua in which anyone who picks up two fouls in the first half goes to the bench until halftime.

Gonzalez is no exception, so the Hawks needed someone else to come through against St. Joseph, and Peltier answered the call.

"We challenged our team, 'Who's going to step up to support A.G.?'" Basaldua said after the game. "We kind of rely on her a little too much, put a lot of pressure on just a sophomore. So for a team to come in like that and see what they can do when they go out there, it was outstanding to see.

"Grace has had a slow start to this season. We've been challenging her each and every game, as far as getting more involved early and often. It's been working out the last few games where she's been getting in there. Coach (Dani) Macareno, our assistant, says she's 'beasting' it lately, so it's true. It's something that she's been able to do.

"We've been trying to get her more involved in the game. We want that post presence, and she's been giving it to us."

Win the win, Indian Trail split its two games in the classic following Monday's 54-34 loss to Central and will go into the 2022 schedule with a 5-4 record.

St. Joseph, meanwhile, dropped to 5-4 with another game to play in the classic, at 1 p.m. Thursday against Janesville Parker to open up the final day of the four-day event.

This season brought high expectations for the senior-heavy Lancers, who were ranked as high as No. 5 in Division-4 in the first state coaches poll of the season but have since dropped out of the rankings for now.

St. Joseph coach Jason Coker admitted after Tuesday's game that the season has been somewhat frustrating so far for the Lancers, but they've also played a very tough schedule to this point and still have most of the Metro Classic Conference season to go in 2022.

"It's a senior-laden team, so you're hoping that experience pays off, but when you have inconsistencies that pop up that you've been working on for two or three years and it kind of rears its ugly head, it gets tough, as a coach, as a player," Coker said.

"The girls are putting work in. But, out of our schedule, that's our ninth game, we've only played one team in our division (Division-4). Everybody's been Division-1, Division-2, so we're hoping this will pay off now that we turn after the holidays to conference play."

St. Joseph senior guard Jayden Hill poured in 27 points to lead all scorers in Tuesday's game, and as usual, she did things all over the floor for the Lancers. Senior forwards Arianna Jenkins and Deja' Rivers also came alive in Tuesday's second half with eight points each over the final 18 minutes, and their contributions combined with Hill's will be key for the Lancers going forward.

"Right now, we need to get Deja', we need to get Anna (Jenkins) going," Coker said. "... If we can get those three going, it just seems to help the rest of the younger group that we have. But it starts with Jayden."

Boys

Racine Case 53, Racine St. Catherine's 52

Senior guard Terryon Brumby made 1-of-2 free throws with 1.6 seconds left to deliver the Eagles to a non-conference win over the Angels on Tuesday night to wrap up the second day of the classic with one of the event's marquee games.

Case, which held a narrow halftime lead of 21-19 as St. Catherine's deliberately tried to slow down the fast-paced Eagles, employed a diamond-and-1 and 1-2-2 full-court press in the second half to extend its lead to 39-31 with about eight minutes remaining.

But the game was slowed by a bevy of foul calls, and Case's struggles at the free-throw line allowed St. Catherine's to come back.

After a slam dunk by 6-8 Case senior forward Amari Jedkins, who scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half, gave the Eagles a 51-46 lead with three minutes left, the Angles tied the game at 52-52 with 6.8 seconds remaining.

Brumby, who finished with 15 points, then drove the length of the floor, drew a foul with 1.6 seconds remaining and managed to coax in the decisive free throw.

"He drove the right side with a few hard dribbles and drew contact," Case coach Jacob Berce told Lee Enterprises staff after the game.

St. Catherine's desperation heave at the buzzer was well off the mark, as Case improved to 4-3 with another game left in the classic, at approximately 5:45 p.m. Thursday against Central, ranked No. 8 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll.

Central also played St. Catherine's this season, notching an 80-70 victory at Racine's McGuire Gymnasium on Dec. 4 in the Falcons' season opener.

St. Catherine's, which graduated a ton of production from last season's WIAA Division-3 state championship team, dropped to 5-4 under first-year head coach Ryan Thompson and was scheduled to play another game in the classic on Wednesday night against Milwaukee Pulaski to conclude the third day of the event.

That game ended too late to be included in Thursday's edition of the News. See Friday's print edition for a score.

Senior guard Alijah Matthews led St. Catherine’s with 16 points against Case on Tuesday, while junior Domonic Pitts added 10.

"(Case is) averaging (74.3 points per game), and to hold a team like that to (53), we needed a good effort," Thompson said. "We played with discipline, and I couldn’t be happier to have group of kids who work their tails off.

“We’re starting to come together, and I’m happy with the progress we’re making.”

