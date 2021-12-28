WATCH NOW: Doctors of PT Holiday Classic: Shoreland boys top Reuther; Bradford, Central girls win

In the first boys basketball game of this week's annual Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Classic at Carthage's Tarble Arena, Shoreland Lutheran received a balanced attack on its way to a 67-35 non-conference victory Monday afternoon over county foe Reuther.

Anthony Moyao led the Pacers with a near triple-double, racking up 10 points, eight steals and seven assists, along with five rebounds. Bryce Pfeilstifter totaled nine points and four assists, Ryan Strutz had eight points and six boards, Brayden Van De Water added eight points, Nolan Krueger and Kamare Evans scored six points each and Soren Smith and Nolan Cipov had five points apiece.

Shoreland improved to 5-1 overall and is now off until Jan. 4, when the Pacers will host Waterford in non-conference action.

For Reuther in Monday's game, Jermarion Jones scored 13 points, Kamauri Leavell had seven points and six rebounds and DeAndre Hayes added five points.

The Bulldogs dropped to 1-3.

Union Grove 45, Indian Trail 42

In the fifth of six games in the classic Monday, the Broncos edged the Hawks for a non-conference victory.

Indian Trail led by five points at halftime, 23-18, but Union Grove won the second half, 27-19, to pull out the narrow victory.

Bryce Wallace led the Hawks (4-4) with a game-high 18 points, LJ Dagen scored 10 and Kayden Johnson added seven.

For the Broncos (7-3), Tyson Skalecki scored 14 points and Owen Nowak and Tobin Van De Water added eight each.

This was Union Grove's only game in the classic, while Indian Trail was set to face county foe Central, ranked No. 9 in Division-2 in the latest state coaches poll, Tuesday evening in the fourth of five games on the classic's second day.

That game ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News. For coverage, visit kenoshanews.com and pick up Thursday's print edition of the News.

Girls

Central 54, Indian Trail 34

Ellie Reynolds put on a fantastic display in the opening game of the classic, as the Falcons' senior guard poured in 30 points in a non-conference win over the Hawks.

Reynolds drained six 3-pointers for the game and scored 20 points in the first half alone, as Central won its fourth straight and for the seventh time in its last eight games to improve to 9-2.

Reese Rynberg added 11 points for the Falcons.

For Indian Trail, which dropped to 4-4, Adrianna Gonzalez scored a team-high 12 points, but that was well below her season average of 21.6. Mariah Smith added seven points for the Hawks.

Central and Indian Trail each played a second game in the classic Tuesday afternoon, with the Falcons taking on Racine Lutheran earlier Tuesday, followed by the Hawks playing St. Joseph after that.

Both those games ended too late to be included in Wednesday's edition of the News. For coverage, visit kenoshanews.com and pick up Thursday's print edition of the News.

Bradford 73, The Prairie School 65

In the second game of the classic, the Red Devils' Nevaeh Thomas and Syderah Farmer put on a show in a non-conference win over the Hawks.

Both junior forwards, Thomas scored 33 points and Farmer scored 25, as Bradford improved to 5-3.

The Red Devils trailed by two at halftime, 34-32, before outscoring the Hawks in the second half, 41-31, as Prairie dropped to 8-2 on the season.

Both teams are scheduled to play in the classic again on Wednesday, as Prairie will face Tremper at 1 p.m. and Bradford will take on Wilmot at 4 p.m.

